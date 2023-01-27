The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at the Paycom Center. Oklahoma City is 23-25 overall and 14-10 at home, while Cleveland is 30-20 overall and 10-15 on the road. This will be the last of two regular-season meetings on the schedule after the Cavaliers captured a 110-102 win at home on Dec. 10 as 4.5-point favorites.

The Cavaliers have won four games in a row over the Thunder, but the Thunder have covered the spread once and earned a push during that span. This time around, Oklahoma City is favored by 1 point in the latest Thunder vs. Cavaliers odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 222.5. Before you make any Cavaliers vs. Thunder picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 15 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 47-22 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,200. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Thunder vs. Cavaliers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Cavaliers vs. Thunder:

Thunder vs. Cavaliers spread: Thunder -1

Thunder vs. Cavaliers over/under: 222.5 points

Thunder vs. Cavaliers money line: Oklahoma City -115, Cleveland -105

Thunder vs. Cavaliers picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Thunder

The Thunder are coming off a 137-132 loss to the Hawks on Wednesday at home. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continued his incredible season with 36 points in the loss and Jalen Williams had 24 points. However, the Thunder allowed the Hawks to shoot a staggering 59.5% from the floor in the loss.

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30.8 points, 5.6 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season and is a serious candidate to make his first all-star appearance in Salt Lake City next month. However, nobody else on the roster is averaging more than 16.0 points per game and secondary scoring remains an issue. OKC will be down a pair of bigs in Aleksej Pokusevski (leg) and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle) as well as starting small forward Luguentz Dort (hamstring).

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

Meanwhile, Cleveland is coming off a 113-95 win in Houston on Thursday night and is entering the last leg of a three-game road trip. Darius Garland had 26 points and nine assists in the win while Evan Mobley posted a double-double on 21 points and 10 rebounds.

The Cavaliers defense was able to limit the Rockets to 5-of-21 shooting from the 3-point line in the win. Cleveland ranks second in the NBA in defensive rating (110.3) and has used its length inside with Mobley and Jarrett Allen to dominate the glass as a team, ranking third in defensive rebounding percentage (78.3%). Donovan Mitchell (groin) and Kevin Love (back) both sat on Thursday and they are game-time decisions for Friday.

How to make Cavaliers vs. Thunder picks

The model has simulated Thunder vs. Cavaliers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over and it also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Thunder vs. Cavaliers? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.