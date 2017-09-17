Thunder's Enes Kanter pokes fun at the Timberwolves' lime green jersey
The NBA and Nike recently revealed all 30 teams' "Statement" jersey
In Los Angeles earlier this week, the NBA and Nike put on an event centered around their new partnership, announcing some cool new features on the retail jerseys, and also debuting all 30 teams' "Statement" jerseys, which are one of four different jerseys Nike is making for each team this season.
One of the biggest hits of the generally well-received release, was the Oklahoma City Thunder's new jersey, a navy blue kit with light blue piping and orange letters and numbers.
Enes Kanter, however, was not all that impressed, at least initially, saying Sunday, "At first it looked weird, to me, but then after that I liked it."
So what helped sell Kanter on the new jersey? Well, let's just let him tell it.
"The first time I saw it, it was different, I was like, 'man, what is this?' And then I saw the Minnesota Timberwolves jersey, light green, I was like, 'okay, we have a good jersey.'"
This, for reference, is the Wolves jersey Kanter was talking about.
Which, yeah, whether you like the Thunder jerseys or not, there's no denying they're awesome when compared to the bright lime green outfits the Wolves will be wearing.
Also, big ups to Kanter for bringing us into a new era where players are clowning other teams' jerseys. This is fun.
