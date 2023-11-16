A Western Conference showdown involves the Oklahoma City Thunder (7-4) and the Golden State Warriors (6-6) playing on Thursday night. The Warriors look to end their four-game losing streak in front of their home crowd. The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Warriors 104-101 on Tuesday, while on the opposite side, Oklahoma City has won four of its last five games. On Nov. 14, the Thunder blew out the San Antonio Spurs 123-87. Stephen Curry (knee) and Draymond Green (suspension) are both out for the Warriors.

Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET at Chase Center in San Francisco. Oklahoma City is a 2-point favorite in the latest Thunder vs. Warriors odds. The over/under for total points is 227.

Thunder vs. Warriors spread: Oklahoma City -2

Thunder vs. Warriors Over-Under: 227 points

Thunder vs. Warriors money line: Oklahoma City -138, Golden State +115

OKC: Oklahoma City has hit the money line in 37 of its last 66 games

GS: Golden State has hit the 4Q game total Under in 32 of its last 45 home games



Why the Thunder can cover

Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is very versatile with the skillset to get a bucket on anyone lined up across from him. Gilgeous-Alexander excels at getting to the rim and finding his teammates spread out on the floor. The Kentucky product is first on the team in points (29.3), assists (5.9), and steals (2.6). He's racked up 30-plus points in four of the last five matchups, and in the Nov. 12 win over the Suns, Gilgeous-Alexander totaled 35 points, seven rebounds, and four assists.

Center Chet Holmgren is an outstanding presence in the frontcourt. Holmgren has good footwork to score in the low post but also owns a nice mid-range jumper. The 21-year-old is a reliable rim protector and rebounder who is putting up 15.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game. In the Nov. 3 win over the Warriors, he dropped 24 points, eight rebounds, and five assists. See which team to pick here.

Why the Warriors can cover

Guard Klay Thompson is a knock down shooter who owns a quick release and has superb range. The five-time All-Star is averaging 14.6 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. On Nov. 12 against the Timberwolves, Thompson logged 16 points and five rebounds. He recorded at least 15 points in five of his last seven outings.

Forward Jonathan Kuminga brings good athleticism and energy off the bench. Kuminga has the explosiveness to glide to the rim and finish with force in the lane. The 21-year-old is always moving without the ball and cutting to the rim as he is averaging 11.5 points and 2.9 rebounds per game. He's supplied double-digit scoring performances in seven of his last eight games. See which team to pick here.

