Watch Nets vs. Pelicans: TV channel, live stream info, start time
Who's Playing
Brooklyn (home) vs. New Orleans (away)
Current Records: Brooklyn 2-4; New Orleans 1-5
Last Season Records: Brooklyn 42-40; New Orleans 33-49
What to Know
New Orleans is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 122.5 points per game. They will take on Brooklyn at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Barclays Center. New Orleans strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 118.33 points per game.
The Pelicans received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 115-104 to Oklahoma City.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Brooklyn as they fell 113-109 to Detroit. One thing holding the Nets back was the mediocre play of SG Caris LeVert, who did not have his best game; he finished with 14 points on 6-for-17 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: New Orleans comes into the contest boasting the fourth most points per game in the league at 118.3. Brooklyn has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the match with 50.7 rebounds per game on average, good for best in the league. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: Fox Sports - New Orleans, NBAtv
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $24.30
Odds
The Nets are a 3.5-point favorite against the Pelicans.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 232
Series History
New Orleans have won six out of their last eight games against Brooklyn.
- Jan 02, 2019 - Brooklyn 126 vs. New Orleans 121
- Oct 26, 2018 - New Orleans 117 vs. Brooklyn 115
- Feb 10, 2018 - New Orleans 138 vs. Brooklyn 128
- Dec 27, 2017 - New Orleans 128 vs. Brooklyn 113
- Jan 20, 2017 - Brooklyn 143 vs. New Orleans 114
- Jan 12, 2017 - New Orleans 104 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Apr 03, 2016 - New Orleans 106 vs. Brooklyn 87
- Jan 30, 2016 - New Orleans 105 vs. Brooklyn 103
