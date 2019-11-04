Watch Nets vs. Pelicans: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Brooklyn (home) vs. New Orleans (away)

Current Records: Brooklyn 2-4; New Orleans 1-5

Last Season Records: Brooklyn 42-40; New Orleans 33-49

What to Know

New Orleans is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 122.5 points per game. They will take on Brooklyn at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Barclays Center. New Orleans strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 118.33 points per game.

The Pelicans received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 115-104 to Oklahoma City.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Brooklyn as they fell 113-109 to Detroit. One thing holding the Nets back was the mediocre play of SG Caris LeVert, who did not have his best game; he finished with 14 points on 6-for-17 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: New Orleans comes into the contest boasting the fourth most points per game in the league at 118.3. Brooklyn has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the match with 50.7 rebounds per game on average, good for best in the league. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: Fox Sports - New Orleans, NBAtv

Fox Sports - New Orleans, NBAtv Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.30

Odds

The Nets are a 3.5-point favorite against the Pelicans.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 232

Series History

New Orleans have won six out of their last eight games against Brooklyn.