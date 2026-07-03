Last Game
Sat, Jun 13 |
ABC
vs 3 New York Knicks (53-29)
- Frost Bank Center
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6:52
Top 5 PG Performances In Opening Weekend Of NCAA Tournament
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1:09
No. 3 Point Guard Performance In NCAA Tournament Opening Weekend: Ja'Kobi Gillespie
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1:17
Pressure on Luka Doncic in Post-LeBron Lakers Era
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1:37
Raptors Look to Contend Again With Kawhi Leonard
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7:48
Tobias Harris, Spurs Agree To 2-Year, $31 Million Deal
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1:57
LeBron's Relationship with Spoelstra & Kerr
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1:54
Moves Lakers Can Make to Become Title Contenders
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11:50
How These 4 Teams Can Afford To Sign LeBron James
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15:56
Ranking the Best Starting 5's with LeBron James
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1:22
Affording LeBron: San Antonio Spurs
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1:10
WHAT'S NEXT FOR LEBRON? Making the case for King James joining Curry, Warriors | Potential starting five
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1:11
Could LeBron James Join the San Antonio Spurs?
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1:17
Top Landing Spot for Rui Hachimura
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1:33
Why LeBron is the Biggest Winner of NBA Free Agency
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1:51
Where Will LeBron James Go Next? The Big Debate
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0:51
Turning Up the Heat on Miami's Roster: "They've Got Work To Do"
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1:20
How Heat Can Bolster Roster Following Giannis Addition
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2:42
Why LeBron to the Spurs Isn't as Crazy as It Sounds
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1:33
Top Landing Spots for Jaylen Brown
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1:57
Trail Blazers' Potential Starting 5 with Ja Morant
Top Ja'Kobi Gillespie News
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Spurs' Ja'Kobi Gillespie: Taken by San Antonio
Gillespie was selected by the Spurs with the No. 42 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.
Gillespie will join the Spurs and figures to provide backcourt depth early in his career. The 22-year-old point guard transferred to Tennessee for the 2025-26 campaign, averaging 18.4 points, 5.4 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 steals across 34.6 minutes per game in 37 starts. He set the school's single-season steals record in his lone year with the program.... See More ... See Less
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Player Bio
|HT/WT: 6-0, 182 lbs
|Birthplace: Greeneville, TN
|Age: 22
|School: Tennessee
|Experience: R