2019 NFL Mock Draft: Jaguars surprise by picking Ed Oliver, Bills can't pass on N'Keal Harry

The Jaguars have been one of the most surprising disappointments this season, and it hasn't all been due to Blake Bortles.

The defense is still good, but it's been gashed of late, and up front it's a group that features older, expensive players. Oh, and their cap situation is ghastly heading into next season.

Below, I explain why a first-round defensive lineman could make sense for Jacksonville in 2019.

The draft order for this mock is based on SportsLine's current win projections.

1. Oakland Raiders

Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State. Maybe Jon Gruden was cool with trading Khalil Mack -- and making a plethora of other questionable at best decisions with the roster -- because he knew it'd would all lead to the No. 1 overall pick and Nick Bosa?

2. New York Giants

Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama. Nate Solder can't go anywhere for at least another season due to the big contract the Giants handed him early this year. But New York will have a gaping hole at right tackle in 2019. Williams can start there, then ultimately jump to the left side. He's the best offensive lineman in this class.

3. Buffalo Bills

N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State. While in Carolina, then-assistant GM Brandon Beane was a part of a regime that drafted Kelvin Benjamin in 2014 then traded up in the second round to grab Devin Funchess in 2015. No, Beane wasn't the final decision-maker then, but it's not crazy to assume he likes big-bodied receivers who can win in jump-ball situations. That is certainly where Harry excels, and he's an explosive athlete for his size.

4. Arizona Cardinals

Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss. Little isn't perfect from a technical standpoint, but he checks off the physical and athleticism boxes and has long stretches of stellar play as a pass-protector. He's the type of talent Josh Rosen and the Cardinals need up front.

5. San Francisco 49ers

A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss. The 49ers need to add more height and physicality to their receiver group for 2019 and beyond, and Brown undoubtedly fits the mold at 6-1 and 230 pounds. Mostly utilized at Ole Miss in the slot, Brown can really play anywhere out wide and morphs into a running back with the ball in his hands.

6. Cleveland Browns

Greedy Williams, CB, LSU. In the first half of his rookie season, Denzel Ward has been exactly what the Browns were hoping he'd be when they surprised everyone and made him the No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 Draft. But the other cornerback spot is severely lacking. Williams and Ward would create a formidable tandem in Cleveland's secondary.

7. New York Jets

Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky. The Jets need an alpha edge-rusher in the worst way. Allen is a stand-up outside linebacker capable of setting a strong edge, comfortably dropping and making plays in coverage, as well as quickly bending the edge en route to the quarterback.

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama. Gerald McCoy is kind of a lone wolf on the inside of Tampa Bay's defensive line, and he's turning 31 in February. With Williams, the Buccaneers would get a similar player to McCoy when he entered the league out of Oklahoma in 2010.

9. Denver Broncos

Ryan Finley, QB, NC State. With Justin Herbert currently expected to return to Oregon for his senior season, it'll almost assuredly be a battle between Finley and Duke's Daniel Jones to be the first quarterback selected. GM John Elway decides to go with the more experienced Finley.

10. Jacksonville Jaguars

Ed Oliver, DT, Houston. Another defensive lineman for Jacksonville? Hear me out. Calais Campbell will be 33 next season and releasing him would save the team $9.5 million. Marcell Dareus, who hasn't been a true difference-maker, can be released with no dead-cap charge and a savings of $10.5 million. Malik Jackson would represent $11 million in savings if he's let go. Why is all that relevant? The Jaguars are set to be nearly $10 million over the cap in 2019. Even if Bortles is cut, that'd save only $4.5 million. The Taven Bryan pick in 2018 was made with the future of the defensive line in mind. So is this pick of Oliver.

11. Detroit Lions

Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson. The Lions must address the edge-rusher spot in a big way in 2019, and starting off the reconstruction of that portion of the team with Ferrell would be awesome for Detroit.

12. Oakland Raiders from Cowboys

Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia. The Raiders roster is Swiss cheese right now, and cornerback is a clear-cut need. Baker runs receivers' routes for them and routinely makes plays on the football.

13. Green Bay Packers

Ben Powers, G, Oklahoma. The Packers have one of the best offensive lines in football ... except for one of their guard spots. Powers is a nasty, pass-blocking specialist who'd fit right in with David Bakhtiari.

14. Indianapolis Colts

Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia. Hall has been a tremendous pass-disruptor during his time at Virginia. He currently has a whopping 16 pass breakups in 2018, and while he may not be the most athletic corner, his instincts and awareness are high caliber. The Colts need a big, long defensive back to be the leader of the cornerback room. Hall can be that guy.

15. Miami Dolphins

Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State. The Dolphins must invest heavily in their offensive line, as the group up front has been a liability for years. Risner is the best pure right tackle in the class.

16. Baltimore Ravens

Ross Pierschbacher, IOL, Alabama. Pierschbacher played guard when current Ravens blocker Bradley Bozeman was at center with the Crimson Tide. This season, he's bumped inside to center. With Marshal Yanda in the twilight of his career, the Ravens would be smart to add to the interior part of their line.

17. Philadelphia Eagles

Bobby Evans, OT, Oklahoma. Jason Peters is 37 years old, and if and when Lane Johnson kicks over to left tackle, the Eagles will have a massive hole on the right side. Evans spent time at right tackle earlier in his Oklahoma career.

18. Atlanta Falcons

Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson. Wilkins has come on strong of late for Clemson and faces a tough test against Boston College this weekend. He can be a versatile player on the inside for Dan Quinn.

19. Tennessee Titans

Anthony Johnson, WR, Buffalo. The Titans used a first-round pick on Corey Davis in 2017 but the position is in need of more upgrades. Johnson is a good-sized, well-rounded receiver who can win in contested-catch situations and produce after the catch.

20. Minnesota Vikings

Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State. With Sheldon Richardson set to hit free agency, the Vikings reload with a refined pass-rushing defensive tackle in Simmons.

21. Cincinnati Bengals

Kaden Smith, TE, Stanford. Can't shake this pick from a week ago. It'd make plenty of sense to get a Tyler Eifert replacement for a team clearly in win-now mode with Andy Dalton. Smith has 25 grabs for 339 yards with two scores in his last three games.

22. Seattle Seahawks

Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State. Harmon would fit right in with the Seahawks and Russell Wilson's improvisational style. He's a magnificent back-shoulder and high-point receiver.

23. Washington Redskins

Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State. The Redskins have to add cornerback talent to their secondary, especially if Josh Norman isn't in the team's 2019 plans. Oruwariye can play on the outside in the NFL because of his size, length, plant-and-drive twitchiness, and ball skills.

24. Oakland Raiders from Bears

JJ Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford. JAWs is the premier rebounder in college football, and while he's probably not going to run extremely fast at the combine, his value will be in his ability to move the chains and score points in the red zone.

25. Pittsburgh Steelers

Te'von Coney, LB, Notre Dame. The Steelers could reinforce a few positions on their defense, but having a sideline-to-sideline leader at linebacker would boost the production of the entire unit. Coney is a smart, instinctive off-ball linebacker.

26. Carolina Panthers

Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama. Thompson is the premier safety prospect in the class and would give the Panthers a difference-maker next to Eric Reid at that position. It would fill a huge need for Carolina in 2019.

27. Houston Texans

David Edwards, OL, Wisconsin. Whether Edwards is a guard or tackle at the next level remains to be seen ... the Texans just have to add more refined, experienced talent to their offensive line to protect Deshaun Watson and help the run game.

28. Los Angeles Chargers

Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame. More beef up front on the defensive side for Gus Bradley to utilize in Los Angles. Tillery really gets after it on every snap and has deceptive explosiveness for someone north of 6-5.

29. Green Bay Packers from Saints

Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma. If Randall Cobb bolts in 2019, the Packers may want to bring in another YAC-specialist who can also stretch the field deep. Those are precisely the areas in which Brown excels, and he's a nuanced route-runner.

30. New England Patriots

Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson. Vince Wilfork 2.0? Kinda. Lawrence is even bigger than Wilfork was, but like the long-time anchor of New England's defensive line, Lawrence can get up the field with impressive burst for his size and a nice arsenal of pass-rushing moves.

31. Kansas City Chiefs

Taylor Rapp, S, Washington. He's not as big nor as long as Eric Berry, but the versatility Rapp puts on display each weekend for Washington is reminiscent of Berry during his college days at Tennessee.

32. Los Angeles Rams

Ben Burr-Kirven, LB, Washington. With this selection, the Rams would replace Mark Barron with BBK, a flashy speedster at the linebacker position who covers extraordinarily well and can defeat blocks as he's sifting through traffic to get to the ball-carrier.