The Green Bay Packers selected Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes with the No. 29 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick and more on Stokes, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

29. Packers: B+

Pete Prisco: He has size and can run and addresses a major need. Like the pick a lot.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Darius Slay

Best trait: Man/zone versatility

College Height Weight Hand size Arm length Wingspan Georgia 6-0 5/8 194 9 1/8 32 3/4 78

Strengths

Blazing downfield speed to run with vertical routes

Made splash plays in zone and man in college

Length to disrupt big receivers on the outside

Weaknesses

A tick more impressive in a straight line than changing directions

Did allow some big plays in 2020

Not the most aggressive run defender