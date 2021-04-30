The Green Bay Packers selected Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes with the No. 29 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick and more on Stokes, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.
29. Packers: B+
Pete Prisco: He has size and can run and addresses a major need. Like the pick a lot.
NFL Draft profile
NFL comp: Darius Slay
Best trait: Man/zone versatility
|College
|Height
|Weight
|Hand size
|Arm length
|Wingspan
Georgia
6-0 5/8
194
9 1/8
32 3/4
78
Strengths
- Blazing downfield speed to run with vertical routes
- Made splash plays in zone and man in college
- Length to disrupt big receivers on the outside
Weaknesses
- A tick more impressive in a straight line than changing directions
- Did allow some big plays in 2020
- Not the most aggressive run defender
|40-yard dash
|Bench press
|Vertical jump
|Broad jump
|Three-cone drill
|Short shuttle
4.31
14
38 1/2
128
6.96
4.36