GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) The Arizona Cardinals haven't been very good the past few seasons, so many of their players haven't experienced a playoff push.
Veteran right tackle Kelvin Beachum has been through these types of games when he was with the Pittsburgh Steelers early in his career. Now with the Cardinals, he's got a message for his younger teammates: buckle up.
''This is real football,'' Beachum said. ''Not saying that earlier in the year wasn't real football, but we're in playoff football right now. You have to find a way to win in December to have a chance to be in the dance in a couple weeks.''
The Cardinals (6-5) host the Los Angeles Rams (7-4) on Sunday in an NFC West showdown between two teams that really need a victory. Both are coming off a frustrating loss and trail division-leading Seattle (8-3).
The Rams have dominated the series against the Cardinals in recent seasons, winning the past six games. They've also won five straight games in Arizona. But Los Angeles coach Sean McVay says Arizona has improved drastically since those meetings.
''This is a really good football team,'' McVay said. ''What's occurred in the past has nothing to do with this game. There is continuity at the coordinator spots, but these guys are playing really well. They have great playmakers in all three phases.''
One key matchup to watch: Arizona's three-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who already has 967 yards receiving, will be trying to make big plays against a secondary that includes All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey.
''He's really shown what a complete defensive player he is,'' Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said. ''So they'll have a heck of a battle on Sunday, I'm sure.''
DIVISION DIVIDE
The Rams are playing an NFC West opponent in five of their final eight games, and they're not off to a tremendous start against their division rivals.
Los Angeles was swept in its season series with San Francisco already this season, but managed to hold off Seattle at home three weeks ago. The Rams fell out of first place in the NFC West last week with their second loss to the Niners.
Los Angeles has had tremendous success against Arizona with those six straight victories under McVay, but the current Cardinals appear to be the best version of the franchise McVay has faced. If the Rams hope to win their third NFC West title in four years, they'll have to maintain their mastery over Arizona while getting some help from Seattle's opponents.
MURRAY'S WHEELS
Arizona's offense has plenty of options, but one thing that made it so impressive during the first half of the season was Murray's running ability. He ran for at least one touchdown in five straight games from Oct. 11 to Nov. 15, and the Cardinals had a 4-1 record during that stretch.
But the past two weeks, Murray hasn't been as mobile. He ran for a season-low 15 yards against the Seahawks and 31 yards against the Patriots. Both games were losses. Murray says he doesn't have to run for the Cardinals to win, but there's little doubt that his scrambling ability can be a huge advantage.
DAUNTING DEFENSE
While Arizona has one of the NFL's best offenses, rookie Los Angeles defensive coordinator Brandon Staley's group remains one of the best in the league. The Rams have allowed an NFL-low 17.0 points per game, and only one team has allowed fewer than their 297 yards per game. Opponents have only scored 4.4 points per game in the second half against LA.
All-Pro Aaron Donald is leading the way, and he reclaimed the NFL sacks lead last week during a monster performance against San Francisco. Ramsey typically draws coverage against the opponent's top receiver, but cornerback Darious Williams is also having a remarkable season and providing shutdown work against opponents like Arizona with more than one elite receiver.
PAIN FOR ZANE
Arizona kicker Zane Gonzalez has had a roller coaster of a month, making some clutch kicks but also missing some backbreakers. In an Oct. 25 game against the Seahawks he missed an OT kick that would have won the game, got another chance and nailed a 48-yarder for the win. Against Miami on Nov. 8, he missed a potential tying 49-yarder in the final minutes and the Dolphins rallied for a 34-31 win. Against Buffalo on Nov. 15, he was a perfect 4 for 4 in a tight 32-30 win.
But then against the Patriots last weekend he missed what would have been a go-ahead 45-yarder with 1:52 left in the fourth period. New England rallied for a 20-17 win. Gonzalez is 16 of 21 on field goals for the season and Kingsbury says he still has confidence in the 25-year-old kicker.
THREE BACKS
The Rams' running-back-by-committee approach hasn't yielded much this season. Los Angeles is ninth in the NFL in yards rushing (1,371), but just 18th in yards per attempt (4.2). A poor game on the ground last week was artificially boosted by one 61-yard rush by rookie Cam Akers, who hasn't been given consistent playing time until recently.
Darrell Henderson and Malcolm Brown are both outside the NFL's top 25 in yards rushing per attempt. McVay's inability to get the ground game going lately has put extra pressure on quarterback Jared Goff, who has responded with a rash of 10 turnovers in four games. The Cardinals' 22nd-ranked run defense could provide an opportunity for the Rams' three backs to get going.
AP Sports Writer Greg Beacham in Los Angeles contributed to this story.
J. Goff
16 QB
351 PaYds, PaTD, RuTD
26
FPTS
K. Murray
1 QB
152 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 15 RuYds
17
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|36:49
|18:02
|1st Downs
|29
|15
|Rushing
|7
|4
|Passing
|19
|9
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|9-14
|4-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|453
|184
|Total Plays
|74
|52
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|3.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|109
|65
|Rush Attempts
|26
|18
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|3.6
|Net Yards Passing
|344
|119
|Comp. - Att.
|37-47
|17-32
|Yards Per Pass
|7.2
|3.5
|Penalties - Yards
|6-75
|5-21
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-44.0
|5-47.8
|Return Yards
|64
|0
|Punts - Returns
|3-19
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-45
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-6 -50%
|2-2 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|3-4 -75%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|344
|PASS YDS
|119
|109
|RUSH YDS
|65
|453
|TOTAL YDS
|184
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
J. Goff 16 QB
26
FPTS
|J. Goff
|37/47
|351
|1
|0
|26
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
C. Akers 23 RB
14
FPTS
|C. Akers
|18
|63
|1
|12
|14
D. Henderson 27 RB
12
FPTS
|D. Henderson
|3
|49
|1
|38
|12
J. Goff 16 QB
26
FPTS
|J. Goff
|2
|0
|1
|1
|26
M. Brown 34 RB
3
FPTS
|M. Brown
|3
|-3
|0
|1
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
R. Woods 17 WR
8
FPTS
|R. Woods
|11
|10
|85
|0
|18
|8
C. Kupp 10 WR
7
FPTS
|C. Kupp
|8
|8
|73
|0
|15
|7
G. Everett 81 TE
4
FPTS
|G. Everett
|7
|6
|44
|0
|22
|4
M. Brown 34 RB
3
FPTS
|M. Brown
|1
|1
|30
|0
|30
|3
V. Jefferson 12 WR
2
FPTS
|V. Jefferson
|5
|4
|27
|0
|9
|2
D. Henderson 27 RB
12
FPTS
|D. Henderson
|3
|2
|25
|0
|19
|12
T. Higbee 89 TE
8
FPTS
|T. Higbee
|6
|4
|24
|1
|16
|8
C. Akers 23 RB
14
FPTS
|C. Akers
|1
|1
|22
|0
|22
|14
J. Reynolds 11 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Reynolds
|1
|1
|21
|0
|21
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
J. Johnson 43 FS
|J. Johnson
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Reeder 51 LB
|T. Reeder
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Fuller 32 SS
|J. Fuller
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
T. Hill 22 CB
|T. Hill
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Donald 99 DE
|A. Donald
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ramsey 20 CB
|J. Ramsey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
J. Hollins 58 LB
|J. Hollins
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|
S. Ebukam 50 OLB
|S. Ebukam
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
K. Young 41 OLB
|K. Young
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
A. Robinson 94 DT
|A. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
S. Joseph-Day 69 NT
|S. Joseph-Day
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
L. Floyd 54 OLB
|L. Floyd
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
M. Brockers 90 DE
|M. Brockers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
M. Gay K
7
FPTS
|M. Gay
|1/2
|39
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
J. Hekker 6 P
|J. Hekker
|1
|44.0
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
N. Webster 14 WR
0
FPTS
|N. Webster
|2
|22.5
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
N. Webster 14 WR
0
FPTS
|N. Webster
|3
|6.3
|9
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
K. Murray 1 QB
17
FPTS
|K. Murray
|17/32
|152
|2
|0
|17
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
C. Edmonds 29 RB
3
FPTS
|C. Edmonds
|6
|28
|0
|13
|3
K. Drake 41 RB
8
FPTS
|K. Drake
|8
|22
|1
|11
|8
K. Murray 1 QB
17
FPTS
|K. Murray
|4
|15
|0
|7
|17
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
D. Arnold 85 TE
11
FPTS
|D. Arnold
|2
|1
|59
|1
|59
|11
D. Hopkins 10 WR
9
FPTS
|D. Hopkins
|9
|6
|38
|1
|10
|9
K. Johnson 19 WR
2
FPTS
|K. Johnson
|4
|4
|27
|0
|12
|2
C. Edmonds 29 RB
3
FPTS
|C. Edmonds
|6
|2
|16
|0
|8
|3
K. Drake 41 RB
8
FPTS
|K. Drake
|3
|2
|9
|0
|8
|8
C. Kirk 13 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Kirk
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
A. Isabella 17 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Isabella
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
B. Baker 32 SS
|B. Baker
|9-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Banjo 31 FS
|C. Banjo
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Campbell 59 OLB
|D. Campbell
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
D. Kirkpatrick 20 CB
|D. Kirkpatrick
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
I. Simmons 48 LB
|I. Simmons
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
P. Peterson 21 CB
|P. Peterson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
J. Hicks 58 MLB
|J. Hicks
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
D. Peko Sr. NT
|D. Peko Sr.
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
M. Golden LB
|M. Golden
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
B. Murphy 33 CB
|B. Murphy
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
L. Fotu 95 DT
|L. Fotu
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
A. Blackson 96 DE
|A. Blackson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
H. Reddick 43 OLB
|H. Reddick
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
J. Joseph CB
|J. Joseph
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
D. Gardeck 45 LB
|D. Gardeck
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
T. Coley 93 DT
|T. Coley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
Z. Gonzalez 5 K
3
FPTS
|Z. Gonzalez
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
A. Lee 4 P
|A. Lee
|5
|47.8
|2
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 3 - LAR 19(5:14 - 4th) M.Gay 37 yard field goal is No Good Hit Left Upright Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.
|+12 YD
3 & 15 - LAR 31(5:59 - 4th) C.Akers left tackle to ARZ 19 for 12 yards (B.Baker).
|No Gain
2 & 15 - LAR 31(6:32 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete short middle (H.Reddick) [M.Golden].
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - LAR 24(6:32 - 4th) C.Akers left end pushed ob at ARZ 15 for 9 yards (D.Kirkpatrick). PENALTY on LAR-J.Noteboom Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at ARZ 21.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 26(7:17 - 4th) C.Akers right end to ARZ 24 for 2 yards (D.Campbell).
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - ARI 50(7:25 - 4th) K.Murray sacked at ARZ 34 for -16 yards (J.Hollins). FUMBLES (J.Hollins) [J.Hollins] RECOVERED by LAR-G.Gaines at ARZ 26.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 47(7:59 - 4th) K.Murray pass short left to K.Johnson to 50 for 3 yards (J.Fuller).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - ARI 39(8:19 - 4th) K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins to ARZ 47 for 8 yards (J.Ramsey).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - ARI 39(8:23 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete short left to C.Edmonds [O.Okoronkwo].
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 36(8:46 - 4th) C.Edmonds up the middle to ARZ 39 for 3 yards (T.Reeder; A.Donald).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - ARI 28(9:07 - 4th) K.Murray pass short left to C.Edmonds to ARZ 36 for 8 yards (J.Johnson III).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARI 27(9:39 - 4th) K.Murray pass short left to A.Isabella to ARZ 28 for 1 yard (J.Johnson III).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 25(10:07 - 4th) K.Murray pass short right to C.Kirk to ARZ 27 for 2 yards (J.Johnson III).
|Kickoff
|(10:07 - 4th) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:07 - 4th) M.Gay extra point is GOOD Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.
|+38 YD
|
2 & 3 - LAR 38(10:15 - 4th) D.Henderson up the middle for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 45(10:44 - 4th) J.Goff pass short middle to C.Kupp to ARZ 38 for 7 yards (I.Simmons).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAR 45(11:17 - 4th) J.Goff pass short right to R.Woods pushed ob at ARZ 45 for 10 yards (D.Kirkpatrick).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAR 45(11:23 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete short right.
|+22 YD
|
3 & 11 - LAR 23(12:10 - 4th) J.Goff pass short right to G.Everett to LAR 45 for 22 yards (J.Hicks).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 14 - LAR 20(12:32 - 4th) J.Goff pass short left to R.Woods to LAR 23 for 3 yards (I.Simmons; D.Peko).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 24(13:16 - 4th) J.Goff pass short right to G.Everett to LAR 20 for -4 yards (B.Baker).
|Kickoff
|(13:21 - 4th) Z.Gonzalez kicks 60 yards from ARZ 35 to LAR 5. N.Webster to LAR 24 for 19 yards (C.Washington).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:21 - 4th) Z.Gonzalez extra point is GOOD Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - ARI 4(13:28 - 4th) K.Drake left end for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 15(13:46 - 4th) K.Drake up the middle to LAR 4 for 11 yards (T.Reeder).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - ARI 35(14:00 - 4th) A.Lee punts 55 yards to LAR 10 Center-A.Brewer. N.Webster to LAR 18 for 8 yards (C.Washington). FUMBLES (C.Washington) RECOVERED by ARZ-T.Sherfield at LAR 15. Penalty on LAR-J.Mundt Illegal Block Above the Waist declined.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - ARI 35(14:05 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete short left to C.Edmonds [J.Hollins].
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARI 35(14:08 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete short middle to C.Edmonds (A.Robinson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARI 35(14:13 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete deep right to C.Kirk.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARI 30(14:33 - 4th) K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins to ARZ 35 for 5 yards (J.Fuller J.Johnson III).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 25(14:52 - 4th) K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins to ARZ 30 for 5 yards (J.Ramsey).
|Kickoff
|(14:52 - 4th) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:52 - 4th) M.Gay extra point is GOOD Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - LAR 1(14:56 - 4th) J.Goff up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - LAR 0(15:00 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete short middle to C.Kupp. PENALTY on ARZ-P.Peterson Defensive Holding 2 yards enforced at ARZ 3 - No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 11(0:05 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short left to C.Kupp to ARZ 3 for 8 yards (B.Baker).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - LAR 16(0:47 - 3rd) C.Akers right tackle to ARZ 11 for 5 yards (B.Baker).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 25(1:21 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short middle to V.Jefferson to ARZ 16 for 9 yards (D.Campbell).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 4 - LAR 38(1:56 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short left to C.Kupp to ARZ 25 for 13 yards (P.Peterson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 44(2:32 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short middle to G.Everett to ARZ 38 for 6 yards (J.Hicks).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 1 - LAR 34(3:14 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short right to C.Akers to ARZ 44 for 22 yards (C.Banjo).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAR 25(3:57 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short left to R.Woods to LAR 34 for 9 yards (D.Peko).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAR 25(4:03 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete short right.
|Kickoff
|(4:03 - 3rd) Z.Gonzalez kicks 65 yards from ARZ 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:03 - 3rd) Z.Gonzalez extra point is GOOD Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - ARI 4(4:08 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARI 5(4:37 - 3rd) K.Drake right end pushed ob at LAR 4 for 1 yard (J.Johnson III).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 8 - ARI 8(5:22 - 3rd) C.Edmonds up the middle to LAR 5 for 3 yards (T.Reeder; L.Floyd).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 3 - ARI 21(5:53 - 3rd) C.Edmonds up the middle to LAR 8 for 13 yards (J.Fuller).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 28(6:31 - 3rd) K.Murray up the middle to LAR 21 for 7 yards (J.Johnson III).
|+12 YD
|
4 & 12 - ARI 40(6:58 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short left to K.Johnson to LAR 28 for 12 yards (T.Hill).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - ARI 40(7:03 - 3rd) K.Murray pass incomplete short left to D.Hopkins.
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - ARI 40(7:08 - 3rd) K.Murray pass incomplete short middle to A.Isabella (T.Reeder).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 38(7:45 - 3rd) C.Edmonds up the middle to LAR 40 for -2 yards (K.Young).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARI 42(8:17 - 3rd) K.Murray right end to LAR 38 for 4 yards (J.Johnson III).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARI 48(8:37 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short right to K.Johnson to LAR 42 for 6 yards (T.Reeder).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 49(9:05 - 3rd) K.Drake up the middle to LAR 48 for 3 yards (S.Ebukam). LAR-M.Brockers was injured during the play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 39(9:35 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins pushed ob at ARZ 49 for 10 yards (L.Floyd).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - ARI 33(9:58 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins to ARZ 39 for 6 yards (T.Hill).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 25(10:26 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short left to K.Drake to ARZ 33 for 8 yards (T.Reeder).
|Kickoff
|(10:26 - 3rd) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - LAR 21(10:31 - 3rd) M.Gay 39 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 17 - LAR 30(11:15 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short left to C.Kupp to ARZ 21 for 9 yards (M.Golden).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - LAR 12(11:41 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short middle to R.Woods to ARZ 12 for 8 yards (J.Hicks). PENALTY on LAR-R.Woods Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards enforced at ARZ 20 - No Play.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 5 - LAR 18(12:22 - 3rd) M.Brown left tackle to ARZ 20 for -2 yards (L.Fotu).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 23(13:01 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short left to R.Woods to ARZ 18 for 5 yards (D.Kirkpatrick).
|+30 YD
|
3 & 7 - LAR 47(13:45 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short right to M.Brown pushed ob at ARZ 23 for 30 yards (P.Peterson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAR 44(14:33 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short right to G.Everett to LAR 47 for 3 yards (B.Baker).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAR 44(14:36 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete deep left to T.Higbee.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short left to D.Henderson pushed ob at LAR 44 for 19 yards (D.Kirkpatrick).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) Z.Gonzalez kicks 65 yards from ARZ 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
2 & 10 - ARI 30(0:08 - 2nd) Z.Gonzalez 48 yard field goal is No Good Wide Left Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARI 30(0:13 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins pushed ob at LAR 21 for 9 yards (J.Ramsey). The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) K.Murray pass incomplete short left to D.Hopkins.
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - ARI 30(0:18 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete deep left to D.Hopkins. PENALTY on LAR-J.Ramsey Defensive Pass Interference 25 yards enforced at ARZ 45 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - ARI 45(0:19 - 2nd) K.Murray spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 37(0:31 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short middle to C.Edmonds to ARZ 45 for 8 yards (T.Reeder).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARI 31(0:44 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short middle to K.Johnson to ARZ 37 for 6 yards (J.Johnson III).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 25(0:51 - 2nd) C.Edmonds up the middle to ARZ 31 for 6 yards (J.Johnson III).
|Kickoff
|(0:51 - 2nd) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:51 - 2nd) M.Gay extra point is GOOD Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - LAR 1(0:56 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to T.Higbee for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - LAR 3(1:00 - 2nd) C.Akers up the middle to ARZ 1 for 2 yards (M.Golden).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 6 - LAR 6(1:06 - 2nd) C.Akers up the middle to ARZ 3 for 3 yards (D.Campbell).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - LAR 11(1:33 - 2nd) C.Akers up the middle to ARZ 6 for 5 yards (H.Reddick).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 17(2:00 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to R.Woods to ARZ 11 for 6 yards (D.Campbell).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 10 - LAR 27(2:26 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to R.Woods to ARZ 17 for 10 yards (B.Baker).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 6 - LAR 23(3:08 - 2nd) C.Akers right tackle to ARZ 27 for -4 yards (H.Reddick).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 27(3:52 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to R.Woods to ARZ 23 for 4 yards (C.Banjo).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 45(4:18 - 2nd) J.Goff pass deep right to R.Woods to ARZ 27 for 18 yards (C.Banjo).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - ARI 1(4:32 - 2nd) A.Lee punts 53 yards to LAR 46 Center-A.Brewer. N.Webster to ARZ 45 for 9 yards (T.Sherfield E.Turner).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - ARI 1(4:36 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete short middle to D.Arnold (S.Joseph).
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - ARI 2(4:36 - 2nd) PENALTY on ARZ-J.Pugh False Start 1 yard enforced at ARZ 2 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARI 2(4:41 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete deep right to C.Kirk.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARI 2(5:23 - 2nd) J.Jones reported in as eligible. K.Drake up the middle to ARZ 2 for no gain (T.Reeder).
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
4 & 1 - LAR 1(5:28 - 2nd) C.Akers left tackle to ARZ 2 for -1 yards (A.Blackson).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - LAR 2(5:45 - 2nd) C.Akers right tackle to ARZ 1 for 1 yard (P.Peterson; B.Baker).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - LAR 5(6:09 - 2nd) C.Akers up the middle to ARZ 2 for 3 yards (A.Blackson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 9 - LAR 9(6:55 - 2nd) C.Akers left end to ARZ 5 for 4 yards (T.Coley).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 30(7:39 - 2nd) J.Goff pass deep middle to J.Reynolds to ARZ 9 for 21 yards (C.Banjo).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - LAR 33(8:14 - 2nd) C.Akers up the middle to ARZ 30 for 3 yards (D.Peko).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 41(8:52 - 2nd) C.Akers right end ran ob at ARZ 33 for 8 yards (P.Peterson).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 44(9:36 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to C.Kupp pushed ob at ARZ 41 for 15 yards (D.Kirkpatrick).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - ARI 25(9:43 - 2nd) A.Lee punts 31 yards to LAR 44 Center-A.Brewer out of bounds.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - ARI 25(9:50 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete deep left.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARI 25(9:54 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete short left to K.Drake.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARI 25(10:35 - 2nd) K.Murray left end pushed ob at ARZ 25 for no gain (A.Donald).
|Kickoff
|(10:35 - 2nd) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:35 - 2nd) M.Gay extra point is GOOD Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - ARI 9(10:40 - 2nd) C.Akers up the middle for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 4 - ARI 29(11:08 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to C.Kupp pushed ob at ARZ 17 for 12 yards (B.Murphy) [A.Blackson]. PENALTY on ARZ-A.Blackson Roughing the Passer 8 yards enforced at ARZ 17.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARI 34(11:43 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to C.Kupp to ARZ 29 for 5 yards (C.Banjo). ARZ-J.Joseph was injured during the play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 35(12:21 - 2nd) M.Brown up the middle to ARZ 34 for 1 yard (I.Simmons D.Peko).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARI 38(13:01 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to T.Higbee to ARZ 35 for 3 yards (C.Banjo).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARI 46(13:44 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short middle to V.Jefferson to ARZ 38 for 8 yards (I.Simmons) [M.Golden].
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARI 46(13:49 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short middle to V.Jefferson [D.Kennard].
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARI 45(14:23 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to R.Woods pushed ob at ARZ 46 for 9 yards (P.Peterson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 40(15:00 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to V.Jefferson to LAR 45 for 5 yards (J.Joseph).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 12 - LAR 24(0:07 - 1st) J.Goff pass short middle to T.Higbee to LAR 40 for 16 yards (J.Hicks; D.Campbell).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 26(0:43 - 1st) M.Brown left tackle to LAR 24 for -2 yards (L.Fotu).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - LAR 22(1:23 - 1st) J.Goff pass short right to T.Higbee to LAR 26 for 4 yards (C.Banjo).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - LAR 17(2:01 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to V.Jefferson ran ob at LAR 22 for 5 yards (B.Baker).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 15(2:47 - 1st) C.Akers up the middle to LAR 17 for 2 yards (D.Peko).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - ARI 36(2:54 - 1st) A.Lee punts 49 yards to LAR 15 Center-A.Brewer fair catch by N.Webster.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - ARI 36(2:58 - 1st) K.Murray pass incomplete short right to A.Isabella (T.Hill).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARI 34(3:33 - 1st) K.Drake up the middle to ARZ 36 for 2 yards (T.Reeder).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 30(4:04 - 1st) K.Murray scrambles right tackle to ARZ 34 for 4 yards (A.Robinson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - LAR 26(4:13 - 1st) J.Hekker punts 44 yards to ARZ 30 Center-J.McQuaide downed by LAR-N.Scott.
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - LAR 33(4:48 - 1st) J.Goff sacked at LAR 26 for -7 yards (D.Gardeck).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 15 - LAR 27(5:37 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to D.Henderson to LAR 33 for 6 yards (D.Campbell).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - LAR 32(5:37 - 1st) PENALTY on LAR-J.Reynolds False Start 5 yards enforced at LAR 32 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAR 32(5:39 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short right.
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - LAR 35(5:45 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to J.Reynolds. PENALTY on ARZ-D.Kirkpatrick Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at LAR 27 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - LAR 27(5:49 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to D.Henderson.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LAR 22(6:08 - 1st) PENALTY on ARZ Defensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards enforced at LAR 22 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - LAR 18(6:32 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to C.Kupp to LAR 22 for 4 yards (B.Murphy).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - LAR 12(7:15 - 1st) J.Goff pass short right to G.Everett to LAR 18 for 6 yards (I.Simmons).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 10(7:54 - 1st) C.Akers up the middle to LAR 12 for 2 yards (C.Banjo).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - ARI 34(8:06 - 1st) A.Lee punts 51 yards to LAR 15 Center-A.Brewer. N.Webster to LAR 20 for 5 yards (C.Washington T.Sherfield). PENALTY on LAR-N.Patrick Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards enforced at LAR 20.
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - ARI 34(8:13 - 1st) K.Murray pass incomplete short left to C.Edmonds.
|Sack
|
2 & 5 - ARI 43(8:56 - 1st) K.Murray sacked at ARZ 34 for -9 yards (A.Donald).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 38(9:29 - 1st) C.Edmonds left end to ARZ 43 for 5 yards (K.Young; S.Joseph).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 6 - LAR 38(9:35 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to R.Woods [A.Blackson].
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - LAR 38(9:38 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to G.Everett.
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - LAR 38(9:44 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to T.Higbee.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 42(10:27 - 1st) C.Akers left tackle to ARZ 38 for 4 yards (J.Hicks B.Baker).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 47(11:10 - 1st) J.Goff pass short right to G.Everett to ARZ 42 for 11 yards (B.Baker).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 36(11:51 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to R.Woods ran ob at LAR 47 for 11 yards (B.Baker).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - LAR 34(12:36 - 1st) D.Henderson right tackle to LAR 36 for 2 yards (A.Blackson; D.Peko).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 25(13:20 - 1st) D.Henderson right tackle to LAR 34 for 9 yards (C.Banjo).
|Kickoff
|(13:25 - 1st) Z.Gonzalez kicks 66 yards from ARZ 35 to LAR -1. N.Webster to LAR 25 for 26 yards (D.Thompson).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:25 - 1st) Z.Gonzalez extra point is GOOD Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee.
|+59 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARI 41(13:35 - 1st) K.Murray pass deep left to D.Arnold for 59 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARI 41(14:11 - 1st) K.Drake left tackle to ARZ 41 for no gain (J.Hollins).
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - ARI 20(14:26 - 1st) K.Murray sacked at ARZ 20 for -6 yards (L.Floyd). PENALTY on LAR-L.Floyd Face Mask (15 Yards) 15 yards enforced at ARZ 26 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - ARI 26(14:29 - 1st) K.Murray pass incomplete short middle to D.Hopkins.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 25(15:00 - 1st) K.Drake up the middle to ARZ 26 for 1 yard (S.Joseph; M.Brockers).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
