|BAL
|CIN
Ravens-Bengals Preview
CINCINNATI (AP) Five weeks ago, the Baltimore Ravens figured they'd have to win out and get some help to reach the playoffs.
After tending to their own part of the equation with four straight victories and receiving the necessary assistance last weekend in the form of losses by Cleveland and Indianapolis, all that remains for the Ravens (10-5) is one more item of business: defeat Cincinnati in the regular-season finale this Sunday.
Getting into the postseason for the third year in a row is what's important. Who they play if they get there is irrelevant.
''All we can focus on is the next game. Not focus on the playoffs,'' Ravens tight end Mark Andrews said. ''We're just trying to get better and win this game, and the cards will fall how they fall.''
Baltimore was 5-1 before a skid that coincided with an outbreak of COVID-19 at its training facility sent the season off the rails. Four losses in five games - including three in a row before the current hot streak - can be forgotten with a victory at Cincinnati (4-10-1).
Ravens star Lamar Jackson needs 92 yards rushing to become the first quarterback in NFL history with two 1,000-yard seasons. At this juncture in the season, personal accomplishments are meaningless to the league's reigning MVP.
''Being honest, I just want to win Sunday and come out of the game healthy,'' Jackson said. ''It doesn't really matter about any records being broken, or anything like that. I just want to win to get in the playoffs.''
The Ravens have won their past three games against Cincinnati, their longtime AFC North foe. Baltimore beat the Bengals 27-3 in October before Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow's season ended with a knee injury that brought about the emergence of Brandon Allen, who shredded Houston last week by going 29 for 37 for 371 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
Cincinnati has nothing to gain except being the spoiler and ending a difficult season with a three-game winning streak.
After the Bengals went on the road to defeat the Texans 37-31, coach Zac Taylor said, ''We're out of the playoff hunt. It's easy for guys to check out right now, and we haven't had a single player do it. Just proud to coach these guys.''
MAINTAINING FOCUS
Following a 19-14 loss in Pittsburgh in which Jackson was sidelined with the coronavirus, Baltimore stood at 6-5 and in third place in the division. Ravens coach John Harbaugh kept spirits up with a calming directive that set the course for the rest of the season.
''I feel that coach did a great job during that time,'' safety Chuck Clark said. ''We were all at home on Zoom waiting for the next thing. What would be next? What's the message? Where are we going from here? Coach did a good job of keeping us all grounded, knowing that we would all eventually overcome the situations that we had, and be able to get back out there and go win football games to be able to put ourselves in position.''
ROOKIE SENSATION
Bengals receiver Tee Higgins is on the cusp of setting a team rookie record.
Higgins has 67 catches, tied with Cris Collinsworth for most by a Bengals rookie. He was selected out of Clemson with the first pick in the second round of this year's draft.
ROOKIE SENSATION II
Ravens rookie J.K. Dobbins has displaced Mark Ingram as the starting running back and is part of a three-tiered threat for a team that counts heavily on the run.
Jackson leads the way with 908 yards rushing, Gus Edwards has 663 and Dobbins checks in with 645 after being used sparingly early in the season.
Dobbins, a former star at Ohio State, has seven touchdowns, one in each of the past five games.
''As soon as they drafted me, my thought process was, `Let's go in here, let's get better, and I'm going to find a way to get on this field and help this team win as many games as possible - get us to a Super Bowl, if that's possible,''' he said. ''And that's just what I've been doing.''
HUMBLE BUT CONFIDENT
Allen is 1-3 as a starter this year, so he wasn't about to proclaim himself a star after tearing apart Houston's defense last weekend.
''I've had a couple bad games too,'' Allen said. ''So I'll take this with a grain of salt and just keep trying to get better. But I always wake up on game day with the confidence that we're going to make all the plays we need to to win the game. And I always kind of feel like I'm going to make all the throws that I need to.''
He will tested by a Baltimore defense that has had 11 sacks in the past two games.
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|22:00
|8:00
|1st Downs
|13
|3
|Rushing
|10
|2
|Passing
|3
|1
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|7-10
|0-4
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|258
|62
|Total Plays
|41
|16
|Avg Gain
|6.3
|3.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|161
|24
|Rush Attempts
|27
|6
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.0
|4.0
|Net Yards Passing
|97
|38
|Comp. - Att.
|7-14
|4-10
|Yards Per Pass
|6.9
|3.8
|Penalties - Yards
|3-25
|1-10
|Touchdowns
|2
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|3-48.7
|Return Yards
|4
|34
|Punts - Returns
|1-4
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|2-34
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|0-0 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|97
|PASS YDS
|38
|
|
|161
|RUSH YDS
|24
|
|
|258
|TOTAL YDS
|62
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
L. Jackson 8 QB
17
FPTS
|L. Jackson
|7/14
|97
|2
|1
|17
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
L. Jackson 8 QB
17
FPTS
|L. Jackson
|7
|46
|0
|13
|17
|
J. Dobbins 27 RB
4
FPTS
|J. Dobbins
|8
|45
|0
|22
|4
|
G. Edwards 35 RB
5
FPTS
|G. Edwards
|9
|41
|0
|9
|5
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|1
|22
|0
|22
|2
|
M. Ingram 21 RB
0
FPTS
|M. Ingram
|2
|7
|0
|7
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Boykin 80 WR
10
FPTS
|M. Boykin
|2
|1
|43
|1
|43
|10
|
M. Brown 15 WR
9
FPTS
|M. Brown
|5
|3
|30
|1
|18
|9
|
M. Andrews 89 TE
1
FPTS
|M. Andrews
|5
|2
|14
|0
|9
|1
|
G. Edwards 35 RB
5
FPTS
|G. Edwards
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|5
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Averett 23 CB
|A. Averett
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ward 53 DE
|J. Ward
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Judon 99 OLB
|M. Judon
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Fort 58 OLB
|L. Fort
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Clark 36 SS
|C. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Peters 24 CB
|M. Peters
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Bowser 54 LB
|T. Bowser
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Madubuike 92 DT
|J. Madubuike
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Queen 48 ILB
|P. Queen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Tucker 9 K
5
FPTS
|J. Tucker
|1/1
|34
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
B. Allen 8 QB
1
FPTS
|B. Allen
|4/10
|38
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
S. Perine 34 RB
2
FPTS
|S. Perine
|5
|23
|0
|13
|2
|
G. Bernard 25 RB
0
FPTS
|G. Bernard
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Carter 82 TE
2
FPTS
|C. Carter
|2
|1
|21
|0
|21
|2
|
A. Erickson 12 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Erickson
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|0
|
D. Sample 89 TE
0
FPTS
|D. Sample
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|0
|
T. Boyd 83 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Boyd
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
G. Bernard 25 RB
0
FPTS
|G. Bernard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Higgins 85 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Higgins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Davis-Gaither 59 LB
|A. Davis-Gaither
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
J. Bynes 56 MLB
|J. Bynes
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Pratt 57 LB
|G. Pratt
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Sims 38 CB
|L. Sims
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. McKenzie 69 DT
|K. McKenzie
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bates 30 FS
|J. Bates
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Lawson 58 DE
|C. Lawson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. Williams 71 NT
|X. Williams
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Hubbard 94 DE
|S. Hubbard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Evans 50 OLB
|J. Evans
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Phillips 23 CB
|D. Phillips
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Bell 24 SS
|V. Bell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Covington 99 DT
|C. Covington
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hunt 70 DE
|M. Hunt
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Bledsoe 91 DE
|A. Bledsoe
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Kareem 90 DE
|K. Kareem
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Seibert 3 K
3
FPTS
|A. Seibert
|1/1
|38
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Huber 10 P
|K. Huber
|3
|48.7
|1
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Wilson 40 SAF
0
FPTS
|B. Wilson
|2
|17.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - CIN 20(0:37 - 2nd) A.Seibert 38 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Harris Holder-K.Huber.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - CIN 20(0:41 - 2nd) B.Allen pass incomplete short left to T.Boyd [T.Bowser].
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - CIN 28(1:23 - 2nd) B.Allen pass short left to A.Erickson to BAL 20 for 8 yards (A.Averett).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 29(2:00 - 2nd) S.Perine left guard to BAL 28 for 1 yard (M.Judon; P.Queen).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 42(2:28 - 2nd) S.Perine right tackle to BAL 29 for 13 yards (M.Judon).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 37(3:05 - 2nd) B.Allen pass deep middle to C.Carter to BAL 42 for 21 yards (C.Clark).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - CIN 33(3:44 - 2nd) S.Perine left tackle to CIN 37 for 4 yards (J.Ward).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 25(4:26 - 2nd) B.Allen pass short right to D.Sample to CIN 33 for 8 yards (M.Peters).
|Kickoff
|(4:26 - 2nd) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:26 - 2nd) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD Center-M.Cox Holder-J.Townsend.
|+18 YD
|
3 & 8 - BAL 18(4:31 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass deep middle to M.Brown for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - BAL 18(4:37 - 2nd) B.Bredeson reported in as eligible. L.Jackson pass incomplete deep right to M.Andrews.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 20(5:19 - 2nd) G.Edwards right guard to CIN 18 for 2 yards (J.Bynes).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - BAL 23(5:59 - 2nd) G.Edwards right guard to CIN 20 for 3 yards (D.Phillips; A.Bledsoe).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 32(6:27 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short right to M.Andrews pushed ob at CIN 23 for 9 yards (G.Pratt).
|+7 YD
|
4 & 3 - BAL 39(7:07 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short right to M.Brown to CIN 32 for 7 yards (A.Davis-Gaither).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 8 - BAL 44(7:59 - 2nd) L.Jackson scrambles left end to CIN 39 for 5 yards (J.Evans).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - BAL 44(8:00 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short left to M.Brown.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 46(8:20 - 2nd) B.Bredeson reported in as eligible. J.Dobbins right tackle to CIN 44 for 2 yards (D.Phillips; C.Covington). CIN-D.Phillips was injured during the play. Penalty on BAL Illegal Formation declined.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - BAL 49(8:59 - 2nd) B.Bredeson reported in as eligible. G.Edwards left guard to CIN 46 for 3 yards (G.Pratt; L.Sims).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - BAL 49(9:31 - 2nd) M.Ingram right guard to CIN 49 for no gain (J.Bynes).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 42(10:17 - 2nd) G.Edwards left guard to CIN 49 for 9 yards (C.Lawson).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAL 20(10:50 - 2nd) J.Dobbins right end pushed ob at BAL 42 for 22 yards (J.Bates III).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAL 20(10:56 - 2nd) B.Bredeson reported in as eligible. L.Jackson pass incomplete deep left to M.Andrews (L.Sims).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - BAL 12(11:37 - 2nd) L.Jackson scrambles right end ran ob at BAL 20 for 8 yards (A.Davis-Gaither).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAL 7(12:19 - 2nd) J.Dobbins right guard to BAL 12 for 5 yards (C.Covington; J.Evans).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - BAL 12(12:37 - 2nd) PENALTY on BAL-O.Brown False Start 5 yards enforced at BAL 12 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 7(13:05 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short left to M.Brown pushed ob at BAL 12 for 5 yards (L.Sims).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - CIN 44(13:12 - 2nd) K.Huber punts 37 yards to BAL 7 Center-C.Harris fair catch by D.Duvernay.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - CIN 44(13:18 - 2nd) B.Allen pass incomplete deep left to G.Bernard.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - CIN 44(13:25 - 2nd) B.Allen pass incomplete short middle to C.Carter.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 47(14:03 - 2nd) S.Perine left guard to BAL 44 for 3 yards (J.Madubuike).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
3 & 5 - BAL 41(14:11 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short middle intended for D.Duvernay INTERCEPTED by A.Davis-Gaither (M.Hunt) [S.Hubbard] at BAL 47. A.Davis-Gaither to BAL 47 for no gain (M.Andrews).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - BAL 41(14:16 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short middle to M.Andrews (M.Hunt) [C.Lawson].
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 36(15:00 - 2nd) L.Jackson right guard to BAL 41 for 5 yards (G.Pratt).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - BAL 31(0:44 - 1st) B.Bredeson reported in as eligible. G.Edwards right end to BAL 36 for 5 yards (V.Bell).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAL 25(1:27 - 1st) G.Edwards right tackle to BAL 31 for 6 yards (C.Lawson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 22(2:08 - 1st) J.Dobbins right tackle to BAL 25 for 3 yards (J.Bynes; X.Williams).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - CIN 22(2:18 - 1st) K.Huber punts 56 yards to BAL 22 Center-C.Harris out of bounds.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - CIN 22(2:22 - 1st) B.Allen pass incomplete short left to A.Erickson (A.Averett). Penalty on CIN Illegal Shift declined.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - CIN 21(2:58 - 1st) B.Allen pass short left to T.Boyd pushed ob at CIN 22 for 1 yard (A.Averett).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 20(3:44 - 1st) G.Bernard right end to CIN 21 for 1 yard (T.Bowser).
|Kickoff
|(3:48 - 1st) J.Tucker kicks 61 yards from BAL 35 to CIN 4. B.Wilson to CIN 20 for 16 yards (L.Fort).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:48 - 1st) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD Center-M.Cox Holder-J.Townsend.
|+43 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 43(3:54 - 1st) L.Jackson pass deep middle to M.Boykin for 43 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - BAL 49(4:37 - 1st) G.Edwards right guard to CIN 43 for 6 yards (A.Davis-Gaither).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAL 46(5:12 - 1st) J.Dobbins up the middle to CIN 49 for 5 yards (R.McKenzie).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 43(6:00 - 1st) J.Dobbins left tackle to BAL 46 for 3 yards (M.Hunt; V.Bell).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAL 31(6:33 - 1st) L.Jackson right end pushed ob at BAL 43 for 12 yards (D.Phillips).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAL 31(6:40 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep right to M.Brown.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - CIN 10(6:52 - 1st) K.Huber punts 53 yards to BAL 37 Center-C.Harris. D.Duvernay to CIN 49 for 14 yards (S.Williams). PENALTY on BAL-N.Brooks Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards enforced at BAL 41.
|No Gain
|
3 & 18 - CIN 10(6:55 - 1st) B.Allen pass incomplete short middle to D.Sample.
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - CIN 39(7:22 - 1st) B.Allen pass short middle to T.Higgins to BAL 39 for 41 yards (M.Peters). CIN-T.Higgins was injured during the play. PENALTY on CIN-M.Thomas Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards enforced at CIN 20 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - CIN 20(7:25 - 1st) B.Allen pass incomplete short left to T.Higgins (D.Wolfe).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 18(8:02 - 1st) S.Perine right guard to CIN 20 for 2 yards (L.Fort).
|Kickoff
|(8:08 - 1st) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to CIN 0. B.Wilson to CIN 18 for 18 yards (K.Welch).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - BAL 16(8:11 - 1st) J.Tucker 34 yard field goal is GOOD Center-M.Cox Holder-J.Townsend.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 10 - BAL 18(8:44 - 1st) L.Jackson right guard to CIN 16 for 2 yards (S.Hubbard).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BAL 18(8:49 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep middle to M.Boykin.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 20 - BAL 28(9:25 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short right to G.Edwards pushed ob at CIN 18 for 10 yards (A.Davis-Gaither).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 18(9:50 - 1st) L.Jackson right end ran ob at CIN 15 for 3 yards (D.Phillips). PENALTY on BAL-D.Fluker Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at CIN 18 - No Play.
|+22 YD
|
3 & 1 - BAL 40(10:22 - 1st) D.Duvernay left end pushed ob at CIN 18 for 22 yards (G.Pratt).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - BAL 42(10:58 - 1st) J.Dobbins right end pushed ob at CIN 40 for 2 yards (J.Bates III).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 49(11:41 - 1st) M.Ingram left tackle to CIN 42 for 7 yards (R.McKenzie J.Bynes).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 9 - BAL 38(12:31 - 1st) L.Jackson scrambles left end to CIN 49 for 13 yards (J.Bynes).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 37(13:19 - 1st) B.Bredeson reported in as eligible. L.Jackson scrambles right guard to BAL 38 for 1 yard (X.Williams).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - BAL 34(13:54 - 1st) G.Edwards right tackle to BAL 37 for 3 yards (J.Bates III; A.Davis-Gaither).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - BAL 29(14:21 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short left to M.Andrews pushed ob at BAL 34 for 5 yards (L.Sims).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 25(15:00 - 1st) G.Edwards left tackle to BAL 29 for 4 yards (J.Bynes).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Seibert kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
