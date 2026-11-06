It feels like just yesterday the Seattle Seahawks defense dominated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX, winning 29-13. Kenneth Walker III became the first running back to win Super Bowl MVP since Terrell Davis, while the Seahawks finished with the best point differential (+246) in a season by a Super Bowl champion since the 1999 Rams. It was a magical — and unexpected — run.

Believe it or not, we are just 100 days away from Super Bowl LXI in Inglewood, California. In honor of the football world reaching this 100-day countdown, let's break down 100 facts about the NFL season as a whole. From tidbits about the "Big Game" itself to the most likely teams to play into the month of February, the players best set up to win MVP, storylines to keep an eye on moving forward, and more.

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Super Bowl facts

1. Super Bowl LXI is Sunday, Feb. 14, 2027.

2. This is the latest Super Bowl of all time. A Super Bowl has never been played this late into February.

3. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

4. SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, is the site of the Super Bowl this year. (Home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers)

5. This is the second time SoFi Stadium has hosted the Super Bowl. The first was in 2022, when the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20.

6. California will host a Super Bowl for the 15th time, the second-most of any state behind Florida (17).

7. Super Bowl LXI will air on ESPN with a simulcast on ABC.

8. The Super Bowl will stream on Fubo (try for free).

9. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will call their seventh Super Bowl together.

10. The Monday after Super Bowl LXI (Feb. 15) is Presidents' Day — a federal holiday.

Super Bowl favorites and division odds

11. The San Francisco 49ers are favored to win the Super Bowl at +550.

12. 49ers vs. Buffalo Bills is the favored Super Bowl matchup at +1250.

13. The 6-1 Bills are favored to win the AFC East (-300).

14. The 5-2 Bengals are favored to win the AFC North (-166).

15. The 5-2 Jacksonville Jaguars are heavy favorites to win the AFC South (-1600).

16. The 6-2 Denver Broncos are favored to win the AFC West (-130).

17. The 4-2-1 New York Giants are favored to win the NFC East (-150).

18. The 6-2 Chicago Bears are favored to win the NFC North (+164).

19. The 3-5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers are favored to win the NFC South (+184).

20. The 6-1 49ers are favored to win the NFC West (-480).

Top 5 MVP candidates

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21. Bills QB Josh Allen (+165): The most dynamic quarterback in the NFL has gotten the Bills off to a 6-1 start, throwing for 1,793 yards, 11 touchdowns, five interceptions, plus 270 yards and nine more touchdowns on the ground. He and running back James Cook III are just the third teammate duo in NFL history to each score seven rushing touchdowns through the first seven games of a season, and the first duo since Jim Taylor and Paul Hornung of the 1960 Green Bay Packers.

22. 49ers QB Brock Purdy (+450): Purdy is 6-1 this season and has completed 69.2% of his passes for 1,748 yards, 15 touchdowns and four interceptions. Fun fact: Purdy has the highest passer rating (104.8) in NFL history. Despite all of the injuries at wide receiver in San Francisco, Purdy has thrived in a division that features the reigning Super Bowl champions and an alleged "Super Team."

23. Bengals QB Joe Burrow (+475): Burrow is on a heater. He just became the first player in NFL history to complete 70% of his passes with four touchdowns over three straight games. He leads the NFL in completion percentage (73%) and passing yards per game (302.1) this year, and had a ridiculous outing last week against the Tennessee Titans, where he completed 38 of 48 passes for 462 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions, with one rushing touchdown.

24. Bears QB Caleb Williams (+500): Last season, the Bears' quarterback was an exciting playmaker with accuracy issues. This season, Williams looks like a top five quarterback. He just became the first Bears quarterback to lead his team to 30+ points with zero turnovers in three straight games and has completed 74% of his passes for four touchdowns and zero interceptions with a 111.3 passer rating since returning from his hamstring injury.

25. Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (+950): Lawrence has led the Jaguars to a 6-2 record, and entered Week 9 leading the NFL in passer rating (112.6). His 18 passing touchdowns are the most by a Jaguars player through eight games all-time, and his squad is running away with the AFC South. No other NFL team has been this dominant in their division this season.

Award front-runners

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26. Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs is the frontrunner to win Offensive Player of the Year (+155).

27. Houston Texans EDGE Will Anderson Jr. is the favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year (+230).

28. Titans WR Carnell Tate is favored to win Offensive Rookie of the Year (+350).

29. New York Giants LB Arvell Reese is the favorite to win Defensive Rookie of the Year (+220).

30. New Giants head coach John Harbaugh is favored to win NFL Coach of the Year (+225).

31. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is the favorite to win Comeback Player of the Year (-150).

Notable trends

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Credit to CBS Sports Research

32. The Chiefs need a receiver: Did you know Mahomes has more playoff wins (9) than passing touchdowns on 20+ air yard throws (7) since the Tyreek Hill trade? Mahomes is the only quarterback in the past 20 years to average under 5.0 air yards per attempt over three straight games within a season, and his career-low 5.8 air yards per attempt this season ranks second-lowest in the NFL. The Chiefs have a dynamic running back, but they need a receiver. Who will Kansas City add at the trade deadline?

33. NFC contenders in trouble: Both the Seahawks and Rams are 4-4 entering Week 9. According to CBS Sports' forecasting and projections, there was a 5.7% chance both of these NFC West teams would be .500 or below entering Week 9. Only two teams have won a Super Bowl with a .500 or worse record this late into a season: The 2001 Patriots and 2011 Giants.

34. Tee Higgins WR1?: Ja'Marr Chase is probably regarded as the best wide receiver in the NFL, but he hasn't even been the best wide receiver on his own team this year! Tee Higgins ranks second in the NFL with 726 receiving yards. His 0.82 EPA per target with Burrow ranks best among all duos with 40 attempts this season, and his 36.1% explosive target rate ranks best by any duo through seven games in the past 25 years. Higgins has been unstoppable.

35. Can Bo Nix take the Broncos all the way?: Denver would have likely made the Super Bowl last year if its QB didn't suffer a brutal ankle injury in the divisional-round victory against the Bills. The Broncos made a habit of slow starts followed by explosive endings, and we're seeing the exact same script in 2026. Nix averages the fewest air yards per attempt this year, yet his 9.1 yards per attempt when down 1-8 points in the fourth quarter ranks best in the NFL since 2000. He's 9-1 when down 1-8 points in the fourth quarter over the past two seasons, and 10-1 if you want to include playoffs. Nix's teams average 8.1 points per game in the fourth quarter. That's the best mark by a starting quarterback since 1950. The Broncos have an aggressive defense and a top-tier offensive line. Imagine if the quarterback starts playing with some consistency.

36. Could a team that has never made the Super Bowl make the Super Bowl?: There are just four teams that have never played in a Super Bowl: the Cleveland Browns (5-3), Detroit Lions (5-2), Houston Texans (2-5) and Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2). Three of these teams could win their divisions this season, setting up a road for a Super Bowl run.

37. What about the last remaining undefeated team?: The Minnesota Vikings were the last remaining undefeated team in the NFL, as they started 6-0 before running into the Lions last Sunday. That's not always a good sign for a future Super Bowl run. The last time the last undefeated team won a Super Bowl was in 2006 with the Indianapolis Colts. The Vikings were the last undefeated team in 2016. That year, they missed the playoffs entirely!

Five most disappointing teams

38. Los Angeles Chargers (0-7): There's no doubt that the Chargers are the most disappointing team in the NFL this season. They are the third team in the past 30 seasons to start 0-7 after making the playoffs, along with the 1997 Colts and 2011 Colts. Mike McDaniel was supposed to be the prized hire of the offseason, but his offense hasn't scored a touchdown since the third quarter of Week 5. That's 136 minutes and seven seconds without a touchdown — 27 straight drives. Quarterback Justin Herbert went from one of the most underrated quarterbacks in the NFL to arguably the worst starter. He's thrown five touchdowns compared to 10 interceptions. It's a disaster.

39. Los Angeles Rams (4-4): The Rams were supposed to be a "Super Team," but they're 4-4 through eight games. Matthew Stafford isn't playing MVP football, Davante Adams has been sidelined by a hamstring injury, and their special teams unit is one of the worst in the NFL. With that said, the Rams have won back-to-back games by 14+ points, so there's still some time.

40. Indianapolis Colts (2-6): The 7-1 start last season led the Colts to re-sign quarterback Daniel Jones. I'm not sure that was the right decision. Jones has registered the worst passer rating (68.7) in the NFL this season, while the Colts have gotten off to a 2-6 start. Carlie Irsay-Gordon is hosting a fire sale, as the team has already parted ways with Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner. Who is next? Jonathan Taylor? Josh Downs?

41. Philadelphia Eagles (2-6): The Eagles started 2-0 but have now lost six straight. Part of that is because of Jalen Hurts' health situation, but this team didn't look like a contender with him under center either. This team won the Super Bowl two years ago. Now, they may fire head coach Nick Sirianni.

42. Houston Texans (2-5): The Texans are the most fascinating disappointment. They were viewed as a candidate to be this year's "Seattle Seahawks" — an elite defense that just needed a capable quarterback. If C.J. Stroud could be the playmaker he was as a rookie, this team would be a legit contender. In a weird twist of fate, Stroud is playing well, but the defense isn't. DeMeco Ryans' unit has allowed 30 points three times this season. The Texans allowed 30 points just once in 2025. This defense has allowed three 300-yard passing games so far this season. They didn't allow one last year.

Five more storylines to watch

43. Can the Bills keep winning track meets?: The Bills rank No. 1 in points per game this season with 33.3, but they also rank bottom 10 in points allowed per game with 25.9. Buffalo has allowed 30 points in four of its six wins! The most points per game allowed in a season by a Super Bowl champion is 25.0 by the 2011 Giants. There's some work to do with Jim Leonhard's unit.

44. Are the Steelers for real? Despite the change in leadership, many viewed the Steelers the same — a competitive team capable of winning the AFC North but had no hope of being a legitimate contender for the Lombardi. Is that something we should reconsider? The Steelers have won four straight games and are averaging 26.2 points per game over their last six. This is Aaron Rodgers' first four-game win streak since 2022 with the Packers, and Jaylen Warren would be a favorite for "Most Improved Player" if there were such an award in the NFL. Keep an eye on Pittsburgh.

45. Are the 6-1 Vikings considering a QB change?: Kyler Murray won't start this week against the Bills due to a hamstring injury. Is this a soft benching? The former No. 1 overall pick of the Cardinals averages 170.3 passing yards per game, which ranks 30th among 31 qualifying passers. It's not crazy to hypothesize that Carson Wentz can boost this Vikings passing game. Remember, he threw three touchdowns in a 39-22 win over the Packers in Week 1. That was actually Justin Jefferson's best game of the season, as he caught eight passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns. He hasn't put up those kinds of numbers since. The Vikings went and signed Murray because they believed they could win a Super Bowl with better quarterback play. He hasn't cut it, just like J.J. McCarthy didn't cut it.

46. Are the Falcons the best team in the NFC South?: It's true that the Falcons just lost to the Buccaneers, 16-0, but that game was played in dreadful conditions. It will become even more forgettable if Atlanta upsets Burrow and the Bengals in Madrid this week. Bijan Robinson commands the No. 4 rushing offense in the NFL, while Drake London is having a career year. Don't forget this Falcons team handed the 49ers their first loss of the season. They are pretty good when they don't have to play in a tornado.

47. Panthers on the brink?: Speaking of the NFC South, the Panthers may be in a precarious position for more reasons than one. The defense is allowing 42.7 points per game at home, and the offensive line is now tied in allowing the second-most sacks (23) this season. Bryce Young isn't a bad quarterback, but he does need help. With all of the injuries, this is one of the worst offensive lines he's played behind. And he's trying to earn a big payday. Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero has already been fired. Who's to say Dave Canales won't find himself on a scorching hot seat if this season goes south quickly?

Five most notable injuries

48. Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (blood clots): It's one of the most notable stories of the NFL season that doesn't exactly have to do with football, and it's something the NFLPA is currently looking into. Following the Eagles' Week 5 loss to the Jaguars in London, it was revealed that Hurts played through a superficial blood clot. However, after that blood clot moved, Philly made the decision to shut him down indefinitely. Less than a week later, the Eagles announced that Hurts was expected to miss the remainder of the 2026 season after blood clots were discovered in his lungs. Hurts is expected to make a full recovery, but this was a devastating blow to Philly's playoff chances. It also led to questions about how the Eagles' staff handled this serious situation.

49. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (thumb): Jackson missed three games due to an ankle injury, then returned to the lineup in Week 8 to face the Bills. On his first pass attempt, Jackson suffered an injury to the thumb on his throwing hand that requires surgery and could potentially sideline him for the rest of the year. To make matters worse, second-string quarterback Tyler Huntley suffered a season-ending toe injury in the same game. Jackson hasn't played a full season since 2024 but is due for a record-breaking extension this offseason.

50. Giants QB Jaxson Dart (knee): After lighting up the Dallas Cowboys defense for 230 yards and three touchdowns in the season opener, Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 2 vs. the Rams. It led the franchise to trade for former No. 10 overall pick J.J. McCarthy, who struggled mightily during his very short stint with the Vikings. However, McCarthy looked pretty solid in his first start for the Giants vs. Houston. If he leads New York to a division title as the sportsbooks anticipate, did Dart's injury open the door for a quarterback controversy?

51. Lions LB Jack Campbell (neck): Lions linebacker Jack Campbell was carted off the field this past Sunday after suffering a neck injury vs. the Vikings. He remained on his stomach for several minutes after making a tackle and was not seen moving while trainers attended to him. The Lions were initially mum on any updates regarding their star linebacker, but Campbell issued a statement on Wednesday saying he has full movement in his lower body and is making progress with movement in his upper body. While the focus is on Campbell's long-term health, his loss on the field is a notable one for the Lions.

52. Cardinals RB Jeremiyah Love (ankle): Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love was the kind of prospect worth taking at No. 3 overall. However, through six games, he's rushed for just 268 yards and one touchdown. He suffered a high ankle sprain in the preseason and is now dealing with another ankle injury that landed him on injured reserve and will force him to miss four to five weeks. A disappointing rookie season.

Trade deadline notes

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 10, and it's become a big event in the past couple of years.

53. The NFL trade deadline has become like the NBA trade deadline: A total of 27 players were traded in-season last year. That's the most in the past 25 years.

54. Eff them picks: What first-round picks? A total of eight future first-round picks have been traded in-season since 2019. There were just THREE traded from 2001-18.

55. Get ready for deadline drama: A total of 12 players were dealt on deadline day last year, and 27 players were traded in-season overall.

56. Which addition will be the most consequential?: There are already plenty of trades that could have massive consequences on this season — and when it comes to the Super Bowl. The Bears traded for the best defensive tackle in football with Jeffery Simmons, the Texans paired C.J. Stroud with his college buddy in Marvin Harrison Jr., the Seahawks reinforced the trenches with Quenton Nelson, the 49ers brought back DeForest Buckner and the Giants have a new quarterback in J.J. McCarthy. One of these additions could pay massive dividends. And we aren't even done yet. What happens if the Chiefs add Brian Thomas Jr.? Or the Bills trade for Budda Baker? Or the Patriots trade for Derrick Henry?

57. Tony Pollard: There's a lot of speculation around Jonathan Taylor, but there's another AFC South running back that should be talked about, and that's Tony Pollard. He's averaging a career-high 74.4 rushing yards per game and totally tore apart the Browns and Bengals over the past two weeks. He ranks top 10 in rushing attempts, rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. Pollard is actually one of two running backs, along with Derrick Henry, to rush for 1,000 yards in each of the last four seasons. He's on an expiring deal and will come much cheaper than Taylor.

58. Josh Downs: The Colts' slot wideout has already requested a trade, and he would be a great addition for a contender. Downs has the second-most receiving yards from the slot (1,964) since he entered the league, trailing only Amon-Ra St. Brown, and he leads the Colts in receiving with 330 yards this year.

Toughest remaining schedules

It's about time to start paying attention to the playoff race in the NFL. Here are the toughest remaining schedules, according to opponent winning percentage.

59. Chicago Bears (.585)

60. Minnesota Vikings (.580)

61. New York Jets (.576)

62. Miami Dolphins (.566)

63. Atlanta Falcons (.562)

Easiest remaining strength of schedule

How about the easiest remaining schedules?

64. Jacksonville Jaguars (.416)

65. Houston Texans (.422)

66. Indianapolis Colts (.425)

67. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (.433)

68. Denver Broncos (.456)

Wild Week 9 facts

69. Every team in the NFC North has a .600+ win percentage through Week 8. That has never happened before in NFL history.

70. The Broncos have the worst total yardage differential (-658) by any team to start 6-2 or better in NFL history. It's the third-worst yardage differential in any 6-2 or better stretch in NFL history.

71. The Browns have the third-worst point differential (-34) by a team with a winning record through eight games in NFL history, joining the 1961 Lions and 1986 Bengals.

72. The return of Josh Jacobs has not been what the Packers had hoped for. Green Bay has the fewest rushing yards (485) by a winning team through eight games in NFL history.

73. Malik Nabers is the first player since 1999 Cris Carter to have four straight 100-yard receiving games, all with non-Week 1 starting QBs. He is the only player since 1950 to have a 100-yard receiving game with five different starting quarterbacks within his first 30 games.

74. Derrick Henry has more career passing TDs (4) than all the healthy quarterbacks on the Ravens roster (0). That includes Joe Fagnano, Kedon Slovis and Austin Reed. However, Jacoby Brissett will change that.

75. The Jaguars have more wins (6) than the rest of the AFC South combined.

76. The Buccaneers are the first team since the 1970 merger to score 50+ points and have under 75 passing yards in a two-game span.

NFL stat leaders you didn't know about

77. Receptions: Cardinals TE Trey McBride (66)

78. Combined tackles: Broncos LB Alex Singleton (101)

79. Interceptions: Titans S Amani Hooker (5)

80. Passes defensed: Buccaneers CB Jacob Parrish (13)

81. Yards per reception: Jets WR Omar Cooper Jr. (20.7)

82. Fumbles: Titans WR Carnell Tate (3)

83. Yards after catch: Steelers RB Jaylen Warren (352)

84. Current scoring leader: Buccaneers K Chase McLaughlin (74 points)

85. Kick return yards: Titans WR Chimere Dike (829)

86. Punt return yards: Vikings WR Myles Price (250)

Holiday games to look forward to

87. Week 12: Packers at Rams (Wednesday before Thanksgiving)

88. Week 12: Bears at Lions (Thanksgiving)

89. Week 12: Eagles at Cowboys (Thanksgiving)

90. Week 12: Chiefs at Bills (Thanksgiving nightcap)

91. Week 16: Texans at Eagles (Christmas Eve/TNF)

92. Week 16: Packers at Bears (Christmas)

93. Week 16: Bills at Broncos (Christmas)

94. Week 16: Rams at Seahawks (Christmas nightcap)

95. Week 17: Ravens at Bengals (New Year's Eve/TNF)

Five bold predictions

96. Just one head coach is fired midseason. I'll leave it to your imagination who that is.

97. Joe Burrow wins his first NFL MVP.

98. The reigning Super Bowl champion Seahawks miss the playoffs.

99. Liam Coen wins Coach of the Year.

100. The Bears win Super Bowl LXI behind Caleb Williams' passing attack, a top-five rushing attack and an aggressive defense headlined by Jeffery Simmons.