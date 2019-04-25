2019 NFL Draft: Jaylon Ferguson aiding tornado victims, might be unreachable during draft

When Jaylon Ferguson's name gets called at the 2019 NFL Draft, there's a chance the former Louisiana Tech defensive end won't have a clue he's been drafted into the league. The rest of the NFL community might know when and where Ferguson is drafted before he himself finds out.

As Ferguson's agent Safarrah Lawson told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday, Ferguson is without cell-phone service at the moment because he's in Ruston, Louisiana helping those who have been affected by a tornado that has resulted in two confirmed deaths in Ruston. Louisiana Tech announced that it was closing on Thursday due to a "significant amount of damage" that occurred Wednesday night, including downed power lines and trees.

According to Schefter, Ferguson is searching for missing people and delivering water to those in need.

"Instead of having a draft party and celebrating a lifelong dream, he's out helping other people," Lawson said, via ESPN. "It speaks to this young man's character."

Lawson said Ferguson is OK and that his home isn't lacking power.

"Hopefully his cell service will be restored soon so he can find out where he's drafted," Lawson said.

Entering the first round on Thursday night, Ferguson is expected to be selected at some point in the second round on Friday after a successful four-year career at Louisiana Tech that saw him rack up 45 sacks (an NCAA record) and 67.5 tackles for a loss. Given how unpredictable the draft always is, there's a chance Ferguson could get selected late in the first round.

Ferguson, though, has had his character questioned throughout the draft process. Most notably, he was disinvited from the combine due to a simple battery conviction stemming from a fight at a McDonald's that happened during his freshman year of college. He was also charged with public intoxication during his time at Louisiana Tech. Ferguson was eventually allowed to take part in medical tests and to speak with teams at the combine, but he was not permitted to participate in any on-the-field drills.

"I explained that was at a different point in my life. I was 18, and I'm not really a bad guy," Ferguson told The Associated Press at the time. "As I explained the story, I think a lot of people understood."

In Ryan Wilson's recent seven-round mock draft, he has Ferguson going to the Eagles in the second round with the 57th overall pick.

