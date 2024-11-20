1 Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers remain his kryptonite, which could be an issue in the playoffs. He's still been the most impactful quarterback of the year, single-handedly saving the Ravens' offense on plenty of occasions. That said, it might not be long before a certain rival overtakes him here ...

2 Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals QB

Holy smokes has this guy been airing it out with authority. Consistency's been a major issue for the Bengals as a whole, but Burrow's been nearly unmatched when it comes to keeping his eyes downfield, eluding early pressure and uncorking precision bombs. He's been MVP-caliber.

3 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills QB

The new popular pick for NFL MVP thanks to a clutch scramble to hand the Kansas City Chiefs their first loss, Allen's certainly done more with less than most. He's a one-man wrecking crew.

4 Jared Goff Detroit Lions QB

It speaks volumes that he can throw five picks in a single game and still, week in and week out, look even sharper than he did during his 2023 revival. He's averaging 9.2 yards (!) per throw. (+1)

5 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers QB

The Chargers are quietly contenders thanks largely to Jim Harbaugh's more grounded attack, but Herbert is rediscovering elite form in the process, showcasing his laser arm while controlling the ball. He's now up to 13 touchdowns and just one pick, fresh off a tight prime-time win. (+1)

6 Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles QB

The Eagles remain a touch erratic offensively, but boy do they deliver when it counts. Hurts is back to automatic as a rusher, and his downfield touch shows up late. Don't sleep on Philly in the NFC.

7 Jayden Daniels Washington Commanders QB

Back-to-back games against legit defenses have taken a toll on his once-soaring rookie campaign, but that's more a testament to those teams. Daniels' natural tools still give Washington life. (-3)

8 Brock Purdy San Francisco 49ers QB

It's not unreasonable to worry about the 49ers, who've lacked the physical touch and durability of recent years. Purdy has been one of the steadiest hands in the building, especially extending plays.

9 Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals QB

Some have begun throwing his name into MVP discussions, and it's not crazy: He's got Arizona atop the NFC West, throwing with more decisiveness while remaining an elite scrambler. (+1)

10 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs QB

Is he taking care of the ball? Not really. The Chiefs' sluggish offense finally resulted in a loss in Week 11. But his penchant for seizing on late-game opportunities has helped keep K.C. afloat. (-1)

11 Jordan Love Green Bay Packers QB

Aside from a single off-target toss, he was surprisingly sharp against a tough Chicago Bears defense. It was a positive step forward for a guy whose snappy arm is often boom or bust. (+1)

12 Baker Mayfield Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB

Mayfield has been more accurate than usual, even as a high-volume thrower, but he may be hard-pressed to stay smart while pressing to get the injury-bitten Bucs back in the playoff mix. (-1)

13 Russell Wilson Pittsburgh Steelers QB

He didn't exactly ball out against the Ravens, but he's now 4-0 as the shepherd of Mike Tomlin's old-school Steelers squad. His willingness to chuck it off play action remains an asset for them. (+1)

14 Sam Darnold Minnesota Vikings QB

After back-to-back turnover sprees, Darnold stayed aggressive to capitalize on a bad Tennessee Titans team, quietly lifting Minnesota to 8-2. He benefits greatly from the Vikings' physical "D." (+2)

15 Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams QB

Is he closer to retirement or another Pro Bowl? It depends on the week. His vision led to a rush of splash plays in Week 11, but his challenge has been stringing A-plus efforts together. (+2)

16 Geno Smith Seattle Seahawks QB

He faces more heat in the pocket than all but four active starters, which probably helps explain his iffy TD:INT ratio. Don't ever count him out in the clutch, though; he always finishes with energy. (+3)

17 C.J. Stroud Houston Texans QB

The Joe Mixon-led ground game has been invaluable for DeMeco Ryans' squad, as the ever-poised Stroud has struggled to find a serious rhythm without a stable/healthy receiving corps. (-2)

18 Kirk Cousins Atlanta Falcons QB

The only reason his Falcons might be safe atop the NFC South is the hole in which his rivals find themselves. He's been lights out in some big spots, but also ranks third in total turnovers (11). (-5)

19 Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins QB

In three games since his return from injury, the pinpoint passer has been, well, pinpoint. He leads the NFL in completion rate (73.8%). Can he sustain it down the stretch to make a real run? (-2)

20 Derek Carr New Orleans Saints QB

In the two games since Dennis Allen's exit, Carr has logged a 125+ passer rating with four scores and zero picks. It helps that Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Taysom Hill exploded as weapons.

21 Bo Nix Denver Broncos QB

It's no longer wild to suggest he belongs in the Offensive Rookie of the Year discussion. Even on a rebuilding offense, he's consistently extended plays with his legs, keeping Denver competitive.

22 Drake Maye New England Patriots QB

Speaking of athletic young quarterbacks, the Patriots finally have one in Maye. Working with an iffy supporting cast of his own, the North Carolina product isn't afraid to air it out against the blitz.

23 Anthony Richardson Indianapolis Colts QB

After a two-week stint on the bench, Richardson flashed his first-round traits in a triumphant return to the lineup. He looks the part as a supersized dual threat. The next part is staying consistent. (+4)

24 Jameis Winston Cleveland Browns QB

Go figure that on the day he approaches 400 yards through the air against his old team in the Saints, Winston's own squad fails to secure the "W." He remains an entertaining but volatile fill-in.

25 Aaron Rodgers New York Jets QB

In a six-week span, he and the Jets' failings have resulted in the abrupt firings of both coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas. The worst part: He continues to look his age. (-2)

26 Will Levis Tennessee Titans QB

No one should question his ability to launch the ball, as he did for a 98-yard score against the Vikings. Without steady protection, though, he's merely a mercurial player in the pocket. (-1)

27 Caleb Williams Chicago Bears QB

Shane Waldron's exit as offensive coordinator seemed to calm him down in a winnable matchup with the Packers in Week 11. The Bears offense still seems to run through D'Andre Swift. (+1)

28 Gardner Minshew Las Vegas Raiders QB

The Raiders will roll with Minshew for yet another start in Week 12, despite the veteran tossing a ninth pick to help Las Vegas drop to 2-8. Aidan O'Connell could get another shot soon. (-2)

29 Bryce Young Carolina Panthers QB

After two straight solid, if unspectacular, wins, the 2023 No. 1 overall pick will face a much tougher task in Week 12, matched up with the suffocating Kansas City Chiefs defense. Hold your breath.

30 Tommy DeVito New York Giants QB

A year after going 3-3 as an injury replacement, the New Jersey native is back, taking over for the demoted Daniel Jones. He should offer a bit more juice through the air, at the very least.

31 Mac Jones Jacksonville Jaguars QB

The Jaguars are on a bye week, but ailing starter Trevor Lawrence may or may not be back in time for their next game. In his place, Jones has basically been a sitting duck under center. (-1)

32 Cooper Rush Dallas Cowboys QB