Coming off a record-shattering 2025 season, CBS Sports will broadcast more than 100 regular-season games -- as well as a wild card playoff game, a divisional playoff game and the AFC Championship, as part of the 2026 season.

All games will be broadcast on the CBS Television Network and streamed live in the local market on Paramount+.

In 2025, "NFL on CBS" posted its best regular season in its 67-year history, with ...

the NFL's top overall package (21.252 million viewers);

the NFL's top program (25.827 million viewers for the national game at 4:25 PM, ET);

and the NFL's top game (57.231 million viewers for Chiefs-Cowboys on Thanksgiving) in Nielsen viewership.

This year's collection features plenty more exciting matchups throughout the 18-week regular season. Here is the entire "NFL on CBS" slate.

All times Eastern

Week 1 (Sept. 13)

Ravens at Colts, 1 p.m.

Jets at Titans, 1 p.m.

Bills at Texans, 1 p.m.

Browns at Jaguars, 1 p.m.

Cardinals at Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Packers at Vikings, 4:25 p.m.

Week 2 (Sept. 20)

Saints at Ravens, 1 p.m.

Bengals at Texans, 1 p.m.

Browns at Buccaneers, 1 p.m.

Steelers at Patriots, 1 p.m.

Raiders at Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Jaguars at Broncos, 4:05 p.m.

Week 3 (Sept. 27)

Chiefs at Dolphins, 1 p.m.

Texans at Colts, 1 p.m.

Titans at Giants, 1 p.m.

Patriots at Jaguars, 1 p.m.

Bengals at Steelers, 1 p.m.

Raiders at Saints, 4:25 p.m.

Ravens at Cowboys (Rio de Janeiro), 4:25 p.m.

Week 4 (Oct. 4)

Titans at Ravens, 1 p.m.

Cardinals at Giants, 1 p.m.

Jaguars at Bengals, 1 p.m.

Patriots at Bills, 1 p.m.

Broncos at 49ers, 4:25 p.m.

Chargers at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m.

Chiefs at Raiders, 4:25 p.m.

Week 5 (Oct. 11)

Raiders at Patriots, 1 p.m.

Texans at Titans, 1 p.m.

Browns at Jets, 1 p.m.

Colts at Steelers, 1 p.m.

Broncos at Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Week 6 (Oct. 18)

Jets at Patriots, 1 p.m.

Steelers at Buccaneers, 1 p.m.

Panthers at Eagles, 1 p.m.

Chargers at Chiefs, 4:25 p.m.

Bills at Raiders, 4:25 p.m.

Week 7 (Oct. 25)

Browns at Titans, 1 p.m.

Dolphins at Jets, 1 p.m.

Colts at Vikings, 1 p.m.

Bengals at Ravens, 1 p.m.

Broncos at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m.

Week 8 (Nov. 1)

Titans at Bengals, 1 p.m.

Colts at Jaguars, 1 p.m.

Browns at Steelers, 1 p.m.

Ravens at Bills, 1 p.m.

Chiefs at Broncos, 4:25 p.m.

Patriots at Dolphins, 4:25 p.m.

Week 9 (Nov. 8)

Jets at Chiefs, 1 p.m.

Browns at Saints, 1 p.m.

Broncos at Panthers, 1 p.m.

Raiders at 49ers, 4:05 p.m.

Texans at Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Week 10 (Nov. 15)

Bills at Jets, 1 p.m.

Dolphins at Colts, 1 p.m.

Chiefs at Falcons, 1 p.m.

Rams at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m.

Seahawks at Raiders, 4:05 p.m.

Week 11 (Nov. 22)

Cardinals at Chiefs, 1 p.m.

Buccaneers at Lions, 1 p.m.

Jaguars at Giants, 1 p.m.

Steelers at Eagles, 4:25 p.m.

Raiders at Broncos, 4:25 p.m.

Week 12

Nov. 26 (Thanksgiving)

Bears at Lions, 1 p.m.

Nov. 29

Ravens at Texans, 1 p.m.

Saints at Bengals, 1 p.m.

Jets at Dolphins, 1 p.m.

Titans at Jaguars, 4:05 p.m.

Week 13 (Dec. 6)

Lions at Falcons, 1 p.m.

Chargers at Buccaneers, 1 p.m.

Commanders at Titans, 1 p.m.

Bengals at Browns, 1 p.m.

Panthers at Vikings, 4:25 p.m.

Bills at Patriots, 4:25 p.m.

Week 14 (Dec. 13)

Broncos at Jets, 1 p.m.

Falcons at Browns, 1 p.m.

Bears at Dolphins, 1 p.m.

Texans at Commanders, 1 p.m.

Saints at Panthers, 1 p.m.

Chargers at Raiders, 4:05 p.m.

Week 15

Dec. 19

Bears at Bills, 8:20 p.m.

Dec. 20

Jaguars at Texans, 1 p.m.

Ravens at Steelers, 1 p.m.

Browns at Giants, 1 p.m.

Colts at Titans, 1 p.m.

Cowboys at Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Broncos at Raiders, 4:25 p.m.

Week 16 (Dec. 27)

Patriots at Jets, 1 p.m.

Browns at Ravens, 1 p.m.

49ers at Chiefs, 4:25 p.m.

Week 17 (Jan. 3)

Bills at Dolphins, 1 p.m.

Steelers at Titans, 1 p.m.

Vikings at Jets, 1 p.m.

Raiders at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m.

Week 18 (Jan. 10)