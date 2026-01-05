San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan announced Monday that linebacker Tatum Bethune (groin) is out for the rest of the season. The 2024 seventh-round pick suffered the injury in San Francisco's Week 18 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Bethune had already been filling in for injured All-Pro Fred Warner, who suffered a broken and dislocated ankle in Week 6. The 49ers ruled it a season-ending injury for their standout linebacker, though Shanahan said Monday there's a chance Warner could return if the 49ers advance to the NFC Championship Game.

"I think it's too far off right now," Shanahan said Monday, via The Athletic. "It is a possibility as we get closer to a possible third game here, a championship game. But it's not something we're thinking about right now."

Bethune's ailment not the only linebacker injury. Dee Winters (ankle) and Luke Gifford (quadriceps) will be evaluated throughout the week ahead of the 49ers' wild card game against the Philadelphia Eagles after picking up injuries in the Seattle game, Shanahan said.

The only other linebackers on San Francisco's current active roster are Curtis Robinson and Garret Wallow. Robinson has not played since Week 15; Wallow only joined the team less than a month ago, though he ended up seeing 40 defensive snaps against the Seahawks.

The 49ers also have Eric Kendricks, signed in late November, on the practice squad; the 11th-year veteran got his first start of the year in Week 18 and will likely play a big role again.

"I'm real confident in Eric," Shanahan said. "He's been here long enough, he's gotten in in the last couple of weeks, and I'm glad we got him for this situation."

The 49ers have been ravaged by injuries all year. Nick Bosa tore his ACL in Week 3, and first-round rookie Mykel Williams tore his ACL in Week 9. Offensively, Brock Purdy, George Kittle, Ricky Pearsall all missed time, and Trent Williams (hamstring) missed Week 18.

San Francisco is 4.5-point underdogs at Philadelphia according to DraftKings Sportsbook.