Following his touchdown pass to Allen Lazard in the team's 27-10 win over the Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his teammates took part in an ayahuasca tea celebration in the end zone. During an interview on 'The Pat McAfee Show,' Rodgers explained the situation a little more.

With a number of Packers teammates gathered around him in the end zone, Lazard pretended to pour ayahuasca tea for each of them. While everyone else pretended to pass out around him, Rodgers stayed on his feet and began to shake. The Packers quarterback, who has been outspoken about his past ayahuasca use, said his teammates' reactions weren't accurate.

"I will say, I don't want to send the wrong message," Rodgers said. "That's not what happens. You're not standing up, drinking ayahuasca, and then have this Jesus revival, slain in the spirit thing that happens to you. It's just not like that."

Rodgers said that celebration has been in the works for quite some time. Two days before the Packers' game against the Bears, Lazard met with some other players about doing it.

"That was a celebration Allen and I talked about a couple years ago," Rodgers said. "That was just really him and I. [Robert Tonyan] and I had our own thing. Bobby and Allen had their own thing. On Friday, he kind of spread that to the rest of the guys, so I was aware they were doing something. I just wanted to get over there and get involved."

Rodgers went on to say that he had a "beautiful" experience with ayahuasca and he may be "called" to use it again in the future. Rodgers also pushed back on McAfee's use of the word "drug" to refer to ayahuasca. According to Rodgers, things like ayahuasca and marijuana don't fall into that category.

"Ayahuasca is not a drug," Rodgers said. "It has properties in it that have hallucinogenic abilities, but it's not a drug."

We'll see what celebrations Rodgers and the Packers have in store for their Week 3 clash with a stout Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense. That game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon.