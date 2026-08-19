Saints five-time Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara is expected to miss at least a month with a sprained MCL suffered in Tuesday's joint practice with the Cowboys, per ESPN.

New Orleans' season opener against the Lions is 25 days away, meaning Kamara is set to miss Week 1 for just the second time in his career. The Saints' Week 2 game at the Ravens is 32 days away, putting it near the early end of the reported timeline.

Kamara, 31, is coming off a down season and in line for a reduced role this fall after New Orleans signed Travis Etienne Jr. to a four-year, $48 million deal in March.

Alvin Kamara NO • RB • #41 Att 131 Yds 471 TD 1 FL 2 View Profile

Kamara appeared in a career-low 11 games last year as he dealt with a knee injury. He finished with career lows in most major statistical categories, including 657 yards from scrimmage -- his first time under 1,000 -- and just one touchdown. His 3.6 yards per carry and 4.0 yards per touch were also career worsts.

Still, Kamara is expected to get key snaps, especially in passing situations, and was listed as the co-starter on New Orleans' first preseason depth chart. With Kamara out into the regular season, the Saints will turn to Kendre Miller and Devin Neal, among others, and could explore outside options.

Kamara's knee issue represents the second significant injury to the Saints' offense this preseason: No. 8 overall pick Jordyn Tyson will miss at least two months with a hamstring injury.

Coach Kellen Moore and co. are looking to build off a 2025 season in which New Orleans won four of its final five games with Tyler Shough as the starter, but injuries are proving to be an early obstacle.