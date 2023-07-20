The NFL owners are expected to approve the sale of the Washington Commanders to Josh Harris and several other investors, and fans of the team are ready to celebrate the departure of outgoing owner Dan Snyder. Old Ox Brewery has already released a beer that fans can drink as Snyder's exit becomes official.

Snyder's run as the Commanders' owner has been tumultuous, and the team has struggled to put a great product on the field. As a result, fans are excited for a change, and Old Ox Brewery has released its "Bye Dan" beer for fans who are ready to leave him in the past.

The beer is an IPA, and owner Chris Burns told The Washingtonian that it is the perfect brew to describe Synder's stretch of ownership. IPAs are a more bitter beer, which encapsulates the Commanders fan experience over the last 23 years. That said, there is some citrus in the beer, which might represent some hope for the future.

"IPAs are traditionally a bitter style. And we've kind of associated Dan's reign over the team as a bitter period in Commanders history," Burns said. "It's kind of like your mouth has taken a vacation. So from our perspective, it represented this new beginning for the team."

The first batch of "Bye Dan" totaled 350 cases, and it sold out in just over an hour, per The Washingtonian.

Once the sale becomes official, the team will be turned over to Harris, who also owns the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils. The rest of the incoming ownership group includes Crystal Palace and Real Salt Lake owner David Blitzer, NBA Hall of Famer Earvin "Magic" Johnson, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, and more.