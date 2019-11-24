Browns vs. Dolphins odds, spread: 2019 NFL picks, Week 12 predictions from advanced computer model

After finishing strong last season, the Cleveland Browns are hoping to make another late charge with two consecutive wins after a 2-6 start. On Sunday, they'll take on the Miami Dolphins (2-8) at 1 p.m. ET from FirstEnergy Stadium. Despite their 4-6 record, the Browns are one of only two double-digit favorites on Sunday along with the Saints, according to the latest NFL odds. Cleveland is favored by 10.5, with the over-under up to 45.5 after opening at 44.5 in the latest Browns vs. Dolphins odds. But with the Dolphins playing much more competitive football over the last six weeks and going 5-1 against the spread, you'll want to see the latest Dolphins vs. Browns picks from the proven model at SportsLine before you make your NFL predictions.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 12 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 30-20 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an incredible 92-63 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season, The model has also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch the past three years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Last Thursday, the Browns picked up a 21-7 victory over Pittsburgh. Baker Mayfield passed for 193 yards and two TDs on 32 attempts. Nick Chubb went over 1,000 rushing yards for the season.

Last Thursday, the Browns picked up a 21-7 victory over Pittsburgh. Baker Mayfield passed for 193 yards and two TDs on 32 attempts. Nick Chubb went over 1,000 rushing yards for the season.

Cleveland receiver Jarvis Landry spent the first four seasons of his career in Miami and had three of the best seasons in Dolphins franchise history in terms of receptions. You can fire up the "revenge game" narrative on Sunday.

Cleveland may be without four key defensive starters. Myles Garrett and Larry Ogunjobi are suspended. Morgan Burnett tore his Achilles tendon against the Steelers. Olivier Vernon has missed the past two games with a sprained knee.

Miami lost its first four games by a combined score of 163-26 and looked destined for 0-16. However, the Dolphins came back from their bye in Week 6 and began a run of five consecutive covers. They won outright in Week 9 and Week 10 against the Jets and Colts.

Miami quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has completed 67 percent of his passes and thrown for 1,384 yards with eight passing touchdowns since Week 6. He's also formed a clear bond with wide receiver DeVante Parker. The former first-round pick has 30 catches for 403 yards and three touchdowns during the last six games. Against a Browns defense that has allowed 17 passing touchdowns this season (18th in the NFL), Fitzpatrick and Parker could be the key to a Miami cover.

The Browns have tossed the fifth-most interceptions, having thrown 12 on the season. The Dolphins have had a slightly harder time avoiding picks: they are stumbling into the contest with the fourth-most interceptions in the league with 13.

So who wins Dolphins vs. Browns? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Dolphins vs. Browns spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the model that has crushed its NFL picks.