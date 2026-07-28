How Buccaneers opened training camp on worst foot possible with cloud of uncertainty

The annual opening of training camp typically brings optimism to most NFL teams. Anything is possible. This will be our year. But for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2026, fans did not even have time to digest practice highlights before the first couple of waves of concerning news came ashore.

Recently, Vita Vea made a trade request. The run-stopping force that anchored the Tampa Bay defensive line for the last eight years sought a new contract that would prevent him from hitting free agency next offseason, and he even conducted a hold-in during minicamp in an effort to get a deal across the finish line. Vea and the team could not reach an agreement on an extension in time for camp, and the defensive tackle asked to be traded on the eve of the first practice.

The next day, Baker Mayfield reported to camp without a new deal of his own. The quarterback self-imposed a July 28 deadline to wrap up negotiations, and the situation looked bleak all summer after Mayfield said in early June that the sides were not close to an agreement.

While the Mayfield negotiations are not as dire as Vea's, the momentum is moving toward 2026 being the quarterback's final year with Tampa Bay. Mayfield intends to play out the last year of his contract and become an unrestricted free agent at the start of the 2027 league year, according to ESPN. He is reportedly unfazed by the possibility of the Buccaneers using the franchise tag to keep him around for another year.

Mayfield reportedly seeks a pay bump that would put his earnings more in line with those of similarly talented quarterbacks. The $33.3 million average annual salary on his present contract makes him the 16th-highest-paid signal-caller in the league. He ranked 18th in QBR in his first year with the team, 13th in 2024 and 12th last year.

Just because they did not agree on Mayfield's timeline does not mean they will not strike a deal before next spring, though. Franchise legend Mike Evans found himself in a similar boat three years ago and ultimately finalized an extension after playing out the 2023 season. But either the Buccaneers do not envision Mayfield as their long-term quarterback at his desired price, or they are willing to slow-play the process and risk changes to his value or their relationship.

These contract standoffs at the start of training camp are a dark cloud over what could be a decent year for a team that was squarely in the mix for the wide-open NFC South last year. They also continue a concerning trend that could lead to the roster's core crumbling and the coaching staff falling apart.

Three other developments in particular preceded Mayfield's and Vea's failed contract talks.

Buccaneers retain Todd Bowles

Coach Todd Bowles seemed to have worn out his welcome with the fanbase, and the seven losses in nine games to conclude the 2025 season raised questions about his players' buy-in, too. Still, the Buccaneers elected to keep him in place for another year, provided he made changes to his assistant coaching staff. Coming off an 8-9 season that disintegrated over the second half, everything is trending in the wrong direction for him. His job security is perhaps the one to monitor the closest as this year progresses, and if Tampa Bay moves on from him during or after the season, the question will be why it did not make the move sooner.

Mike Evans departs for 49ers

The greatest wide receiver in franchise history -- and perhaps the greatest offensive player the Buccaneers have ever produced -- could have returned for 2026 if he wanted to. Mike Evans' agent said in a March statement that the team aggressively pursued retaining him and presented him with a highly competitive offer. But in the end, the decision was not about the money, according to his agent. Evans' departure was a red flag, as it signaled his belief that he had a better chance of winning elsewhere.

Lavonte David retires

About two weeks after Evans left town, Lavonte David announced his retirement. Two all-time Tampa Bay greats were gone in close succession. David remained highly productive through his final year at age 35 and left a gaping hole in the middle of the defense, but more concerning than the need to replace his steady presence is the fact that two faces of the franchise decided now was the right time to move on.