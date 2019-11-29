Chargers vs. Broncos odds: 2019 NFL picks, Week 13 predictions from advanced computer model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between the Chargers and Broncos. Here are the results:
Get ready for an AFC West battle as the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos face off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. Denver is 3-8 overall and 2-3 at home, while Los Angeles is 4-7 overall and 2-3 on the road. Denver has lost four of its past five games and has not scored more than 13 points in three of those defeats. The Chargers, meanwhile, will be trying to avoid a third consecutive loss, all to AFC West opponents. Los Angeles is favored by three-points in the latest Broncos vs. Chargers odds, while the over-under is set at 38.5. Before entering any Chargers vs. Broncos picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.
The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 13 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 31-20 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an incredible 93-63 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season, The model has also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch the past three years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players last season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.
Now, it has simulated Broncos vs. Chargers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
Denver fell 20-3 to Buffalo last week. Despite their recent struggles, the Broncos will enter Sunday's contest full of confidence against the Chargers. That's because Denver has won seven of its last 10 meetings against its AFC West opponent. Plus, the Broncos have won five of their last six games against the Chargers at home.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles came up short against Kansas City two weeks ago, falling 24-17. Quarterback Philip Rivers threw four interceptions and has seven interceptions in the Chargers' last two games, giving him 14 this season, second most in the NFL. In the first meeting between the teams in Week 5, Rivers threw for 211 yards and two interceptions in a 20-13 defeat.
Denver enters the AFC West contest with only 19 touchdowns allowed, good for fourth best in the NFL. As for the Chargers, they come into the game boasting the fourth fewest passing yards allowed per game in the league at 219.7.
So who wins Chargers vs. Broncos? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Broncos vs. Chargers spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the model that has crushed its NFL picks.
-
