Chiefs vs. Jaguars: Highlights, live updates, game stats, for Week 1 AFC matchup

The Jacksonville Jaguars are hosting the Kansas City Chiefs (1 p.m., CBS, CBS All Access), and the first half was one of beauty and terror.

The Chiefs got off to a blazing start when Patrick Mahomes hit wideout Sammy Watkins for a 68-yard catch and run for a touchdown. He left the game briefly with an apparent ankle injury, but was re-taped and re-entered the game to continue his dominance en route to 313-yard, two touchdown first half that includes a near-perfect passer rating of 152.1.

Things were much darker for the Jaguars, though, because after witnessing Nick Foles make his Jacksonville debut with a stellar 35-yard TD pass to D.J. Chark, they were then forced to rush him into the X-ray room for evaluation and immediately ruled him out of the game with a shoulder injury.

Tyreek Hill suffered a shoulder ailment of his own, and was carted off to the locker room -- not to return to action. Check out all the latest updates below.

Kick the tires and light the fires, folks.Thank you for joining us.