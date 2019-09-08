Chiefs vs. Jaguars: Highlights, live updates, game stats, for Week 1 AFC matchup
The Jaguars look to slow down the high-powered Chiefs offense in Week 1
The Jacksonville Jaguars are hosting the Kansas City Chiefs (1 p.m., CBS, CBS All Access), and the first half was one of beauty and terror.
The Chiefs got off to a blazing start when Patrick Mahomes hit wideout Sammy Watkins for a 68-yard catch and run for a touchdown. He left the game briefly with an apparent ankle injury, but was re-taped and re-entered the game to continue his dominance en route to 313-yard, two touchdown first half that includes a near-perfect passer rating of 152.1.
Things were much darker for the Jaguars, though, because after witnessing Nick Foles make his Jacksonville debut with a stellar 35-yard TD pass to D.J. Chark, they were then forced to rush him into the X-ray room for evaluation and immediately ruled him out of the game with a shoulder injury.
Tyreek Hill suffered a shoulder ailment of his own, and was carted off to the locker room -- not to return to action. Check out all the latest updates below.
Kick the tires and light the fires, folks.Thank you for joining us.
-
