Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay must have been impressed with the New York Giants' 31-24 upset win over the Minnesota Vikings on Super Wild Card Weekend, because the Colts have reportedly requested to talk to both Giants coordinators about their head coaching vacancy.

Per CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones, the Colts have requested to speak to defensive coordinator Don 'Wink' Martindale. Per NFL Media, Indy also asked to talk to offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. This is the first head coaching interview request this offseason for Martindale, while Kafka has been requested by the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans as well.

Martindale is in his first season as the defensive coordinator for the Giants, and he has been a breath of fresh air for this unit. The Giants were known for their pass-rush pressure in 2022, as they blitzed at the highest rate in the NFL this season (44%). Martindale also effectively shut down Vikings star wideout Justin Jefferson, who caught just seven passes for 47 yards on Sunday. Four of those receptions came on Minnesota's first drive, and Jefferson recorded just 17 receiving yards after that first possession. The 59-year-old Martindale spent 2018-21 as the defensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens after being promoted from linebackers coach.

Kafka is also in his first season with the Giants, as Brian Daboll hired him following a five-year stint with the Kansas City Chiefs. Under Andy Reid, Kafka served as an offensive quality control coach for one year before being promoted to quarterbacks coach. Kafka also eventually took over the title of passing game coordinator.

Under his guidance this season, Daniel Jones threw for a career-high 3,205 yards, 15 touchdowns and a career-low five interceptions while going 9-6-1 as the starter. Jones also had a career year on the ground, rushing for 708 yards and seven touchdowns. Against the Vikings on Sunday, Jones became the first player in NFL postseason history to record 300-plus passing yards, 75-plus rushing yards and two passing touchdowns in the same game.

Kafka also helped Saquon Barkley reestablish himself as one of the best running backs in the league, as he rushed for a career-high 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns in 16 games played. New York finished the 2022 campaign with the No. 4 rushing offense in the NFL (148.2 rushing yards per game).

CBS Sports reports that Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday is still in consideration for the full-time job, but the front office is doing their due diligence around the league. A couple of other candidates Indy has reportedly reached out to are Detroit Lions defensive and offensive coordinators Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. To see our full NFL head coach and general manager interview tracker, click here.