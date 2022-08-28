A day after sitting out the Commanders' preseason finale in anticipation of a big role this regular season, rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot multiple times as the victim of an attempted robbery, according to NFL Media and NBC Sports Washington. A third-round draft pick out of Alabama this spring, Robinson is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries after an apparent carjacking attempt, per ESPN.

The 23-year-old Robinson is now hospitalized after at least two bullets struck his lower body during the attempted robbery, according to Tom Pelissero. His immediate on-field future is unclear.

Robinson emerged this summer as the apparent front-runner for Washington's top running back job, even with incumbent Antonio Gibson coming off a 1,000-yard season. He totaled 16 touches during the Commanders' first two preseason games, rotating with Gibson as the club's first-team ball-carrier throughout training camp. At the very least, he was expected to open 2022 as a regular complement to Gibson in both the run and pass game.

A two-time national champion at Alabama, Robinson spent five seasons with the Crimson Tide before entering the NFL, most notably eclipsing 1,400 rushing yards as a full-time starter in 2021.

In Robinson's absence, veteran J.D. McKissic, a pass-catching specialist, is likely to see an uptick in touches alongside Gibson.