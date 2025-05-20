FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Well, it's a good thing it's May.

On Tuesday, the New England Patriots held their first OTA practice of 2025 that was open to the media, and folks in attendance bore witness to Drake Maye battling turnovers. In what was an overall light practice for the Patriots (given the restrictions for what they can do on the field during this time of the year), the intensity ramped up during 11-on-11 periods.

Out of the gate, Maye completed his first pair of passes and tossed a well-placed ball to Kayshon Boutte deep down the middle of the field, albeit falling incomplete. Then, the second-year quarterback started laboring. Maye endured a turnover-filled afternoon that featured a pair of back-to-back interceptions during two different sessions.

The first, Maye was throwing a ball intended for rookie wideout Kyle Williams, which was picked off by safety Dell Pettus. On the very next play, Christian Gonzalez jumped in front of a throw intended for DeMario Douglas. That concluded Maye's first period of 11-on-11s, and when he returned for his second go-around, it was more of the same.

After completing a few throws, Maye again targeted Williams and was again intercepted by Christian Gonzalez. After that, a tipped ball fell into the arms of safety Craig Woodson to mark Maye's fourth interception of the day in his first nine pass attempts. Sheesh!

Was it a good day for the rising sophomore quarterback? No. However, a poor showing in May shouldn't cause region-wide panic either. At least not yet. Maye did play a lot cleaner as the session progressed and finished the day completing 11 of his 17 passes overall, which included a run to end the afternoon where he completed seven of his final eight attempts.

Drake Maye NE • QB • #10 CMP% 66.6 YDs 2276 TD 15 INT 10 YD/Att 6.73 View Profile

Maye's turnover-filled afternoon is an early reminder that there will be growing pains with the second-year signal-caller, particularly as he learns Josh McDaniels' offense. While there will be struggles, there will also be some flashes of promise. Later on Tuesday, Maye completed a ball to second-year wideout Javon Baker deep down the right sideline, beating Gonzalez -- a second-team All-Pro corner in 2024 -- in coverage. That was unquestionably the highlight of the day from the offense, in what was an overall day dominated by defense.

For more on how Tuesday's OTA session unfolded, check out our other takeaways below: