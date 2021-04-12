More leaks keep showing up in the broken pipe that is the Philadelphia Eagles front office, as the cause of the damage appears to revolve around owner Jeffrey Lurie and general manager Howie Roseman. The latest chapter concerns former head coach Doug Pederson and the treatment he received while he led the franchise.

In a report from The Athletic on what transpired during the Eagles' final years with Pederson, the Eagles head coach faced unwarranted scrutiny just months after guiding the franchise to its first Super Bowl title.

"[Pederson] was ridiculed and criticized for every decision," a source told The Athletic. "If you won by three, it wasn't enough. If you lost on a last-second field goal, you're the worst coach in history."

Pederson was constantly second-guessed by the organization, which "treated him like a baby," according to the report. The Eagles head coach was forced to have sit-down meetings with Lurie and Roseman every Tuesday, which took a mental toll on him -- as he was scrutinized for many decisions. In the 2017 Super Bowl season, there was a feeling within the organization that Lurie was preparing for an in-house replacement in case Pederson struggled to begin the season (that in-house replacement was reportedly former defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz), adding more pressure for Pederson to perform. Of course, the Eagles started the season 10-1 and ended up winning the Super Bowl, ending a 57-year championship drought.

Pederson once had to convince the front office not to fire current Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich after Reich's first season as the team's offensive coordinator. The Eagles front office fired offensive coordinator Mike Groh and wide receivers coach Carson Walch after the 2019 season, one day after Pederson said in a press conference that they would be back.

In addition toward the treatment of Pederson, Roseman was reportedly infused with his own self-paranoia. Roseman's obsession with the way he's portrayed outside the Eagles organization is questioned, particularly toward how information leaks.

Horror stories across departments were reported, with Roseman "scolding employees and threatening to search phones in reaction to the publication of inside information." And on at least one occasion, "according to a source, Roseman tasked an employee with combing through phone records in search of a leak's origin."

Roseman and Lurie deserve some credit for picking the coach that led the franchise to its first Super Bowl, with a Chip Kelly-created roster they tore down and reassembled in two years. Perhaps the quick turnaround led to inflated egos in the Eagles organization, which led to the franchise going just 22-25-1 in the three seasons since the Super Bowl win. Lurie is heavily involved in the organization -- with Roseman has his right-hand man -- a pair that withstands any turmoil the Eagles go through.

Perhaps things will change with Nick Sirianni as the head coach, but the previous regime apparently did not have a pleasant experience working for the Eagles.