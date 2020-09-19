The Los Angeles Rams travel east to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2, as the former looks to prove they are a legitimate threat in the NFC while the latter is out to avoid falling to 0-2 on the year. The Rams defeated the Dallas Cowboys, 20-17, on a national stage last Sunday night. Malcolm Brown led the offense with 79 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while Jalen Ramsey and the defense held the Cowboys offense in check. As for the Eagles, they were embarrassed by the Washington Football Team, 27-17. Carson Wentz was sacked a total of eight times by Washington's tenacious pass rush, and the Eagles surrendered 20 unanswered points in the second half which led to one of the biggest surprises of Week 1.

In some ways, this matchup between the Rams and the Eagles is a bit of a rivalry. Wentz was on his way to winning MVP before he tore his ACL against the Rams in 2017. The Eagles went on to win the Super Bowl that season thanks to Nick Foles, but Wentz was arguably never the same player. Maybe this week will be an opportunity to exorcise some demons to get his career and his team back on track.

Below, we will get you caught up on the most intriguing betting angles to get you locked in before kickoff. All odds are via William Hill Sportsbook.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, September 20 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

TV: Fox | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Rams at Eagles (-1)

This line has seen quite a bit of movement since it reopened at Eagles -3 on Sunday prior to the Rams' win over the Cowboys. After that development, the line swung all the way to the Rams being one-point favorites by Tuesday morning. That didn't last, with the line back to a pick 'em by Wednesday before the Eagles moved to short favorites later in the week.

The pick: Eagles -1. Like Vegas, I have flip-flopped a bit on this matchup. But now, I feel as though the Eagles should indeed be favorites. While they got roughed up a bit against a lesser Washington team in Week 1, they get several important players back this week such as defensive end Derek Barnett, running back Miles Sanders and right tackle Lane Johnson. The Eagles have won seven out of the past eight games against the Rams, and they have enough firepower to rebound at home.

Over/Under 45.5 points

This number dropped considerably off the lookahead of 48 when it reopened at 46.5 on Sunday evening. It has since steadily ticked down despite the Eagles getting healthier on the offensive side of the ball.

The pick: Under 45.5. The Rams and Cowboys combined for a total of 37 points in Week 1 while the Eagles and Washington combined for just 44. Both teams did not appear to be offensive juggernauts last week, so I'm leaning towards taking the Under here.

Player props

Carson Wentz total passing touchdowns: Over 1.5 (+100). Last week against Washington, I told you to take Over 1.5 passing touchdowns for Wentz at -130 and we hit. Take it again this week.

Jalen Reagor total receiving yards: Over 35.5 (-115). The rookie caught just one of his four targets in his NFL debut, but that reception went for 55 yards. Wentz appears to have another deep threat in Reagor, and he's going to target him much more in Week 2.

Jared Goff longest passing completion: Under 37.5 (-105). Goff's longest completion last week went for 31 yards and the Eagles held Washington's longest completion to just 21 yards. I'm taking the Under in this matchup, so I'm not expecting many explosive plays on Sunday against an improved Eagles secondary.