Ezekiel Elliott's appeal hearing will reportedly continue to a second day

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is in the process of appealing his six-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. His appeal hearing started Tuesday, and according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, will continue into Wednesday.

Elliott was suspended by the league for allegedly committing several acts of domestic violence over a period of a few days last July. He was never charged with a crime, but the league conducted an investigation over the course of more than a year and subsequently suspended the Cowboys running back earlier this month. Through lawyers, Elliott noted his disappointment with the league's ruling and, citing a lack of evidence, stated that he would appeal.

His appeal is being heard by arbitrator Harold Henderson, who was tapped by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell over the objection of the NFLPA, which maintains that Henderson is a biased arbitrator. Henderson has heard several suspension appeals in the past, including those of running back Adrian Peterson and former Cowboys defensive end Greg Hardy. Henderson upheld Peterson's suspension and reduced Hardy's from 10 games to four.

SI.com legal analyst Michael McCann described Henderson as "deeply experienced in NFL labor matters and unquestionably qualified to hear Elliott's appeal," while also noting that Henderson is "hardly the kind of 'neutral' arbitrator the NFLPA would prefer hear the appeal."

With Elliott's suspension set to start on Sept. 2, the appeal hearing heading into a second day is a bad break for the Cowboys running back, as there is no guarantee Henderson will make a ruling immediately after the hearing's conclusion. It's not known what Elliott will do if the suspension is merely reduced rather than overturned altogether, but if Henderson upholds the suspension, Elliott and the NFLPA are expected to take the case to court and request a stay of the punishment that will allow him to play while the case is pending, a la Tom Brady in 2015. That could result in Elliott's serving the suspension later in the season, sometime in 2018, or not at all, depending on the outcome of the case.