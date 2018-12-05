Giants safety Landon Collins will reportedly get shoulder surgery for torn labrum
Collins will be out for the rest of his rookie contract
Giants safety Landon Collins -- one of 2019's marquee free agents -- will miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury, per ESPN's Josina Anderson. SNY's Ralph Vacchiano reported that the injury is a torn labrum and will require surgery.
Collins has been one of the few bright spots for the Giants defense over the past few seasons. The 2016 All-Pro didn't notch an interception this year, but he has seven in the past two seasons and a touchdown. He also led the Giants with 125 tackles in 2016, 33 more than linebacker Jonathan Casillas, who finished second on the team with 92.
The Giants have been a disaster the past few years, but they're coming off a big win against the Bears and they've won three of their last four. Signing Collins will undoubtedly be a priority for the Giants since he's emerged as a defensive leader.
Even with the potential looming surgery, however, Collins will draw a lot of free-agent interest. Collins reportedly drew trade interest at the deadline, but even with their struggles the Giants didn't let him go. It may take a market-setting contract to re-sign the safety, but he's proven to be worth it to this point in his still-young career.
The Giants will be without Collins as they travel to face the Redskins on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, Fox, stream on fuboTV, try for free).
