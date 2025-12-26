The two teams at the bottom of the NFL standings get together this weekend in Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants have each lost nine straight games, but one of those teams will end its streak on Sunday.

Both of these teams are limping to the finish line, but that's especially the case for the Giants. They lost star tackle Andrew Thomas in Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings -- and it seemed like interim coach Mike Kafka had no interest in letting quarterback Jaxson Dart drop back and throw. Dart threw all of 13 times despite it being a competitive game in which the Giants trailed late. New York seems like a franchise looking ahead to the offseason and a new regime.

The Raiders, on the other hand, were at least competitive against the Houston Texans. Rookie running back Ashton Jeanty had the best game of his career, which had to be a terrific sign for Las Vegas. Houston's defense is among the best units in the NFL, and Jeanty carved them up. Jeanty should have no issue repeating that effort against a porous Giants run defense. The Las Vegas defense has had its share of issues -- outside of Maxx Crosby -- but that may not matter based on how the New York offense has looked recently.

Here is everything you need to know about this matchup of teams battling for the No. 1 overall pick.

Where to watch Giants vs. Raiders live

Date: Sunday, Dec. 28 | Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 28 | 4:05 p.m. ET Location: Allegiant Stadium -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Giants -1.5, O/U 41.5 (via DraftKings)

Giants vs. Raiders: Need to know

Dart off-target as of late. Dart's career got off to a promising star, but he has slowed down a bit since returning from his concussion. Dart hasn't been running the ball as much, and the Giants were reticent to put the ball in his hands against an aggressive Vikings defense last week. That led to Dart throwing for 33 yards and an interception while adding just seven rushing yards. At least the Raiders defense provides a soft landing spot after that outing.

Dart's career got off to a promising star, but he has slowed down a bit since returning from his concussion. Dart hasn't been running the ball as much, and the Giants were reticent to put the ball in his hands against an aggressive Vikings defense last week. That led to Dart throwing for 33 yards and an interception while adding just seven rushing yards. At least the Raiders defense provides a soft landing spot after that outing. Dream matchup for Jeanty. Last weekend, Jeanty went off against one of the league's best rushing defenses for 128 yards and a score. He even added a 60-yard receiving touchdown for good measure. Now, he gets a much more favorable matchup as the Giants come to town. New York's rush defense has been putrid all season as it allows an average of 150.9 yards per game. Only the Cincinnati Bengals are worse in that department. Jeanty could be in for a monster outing.

Last weekend, Jeanty went off against one of the league's best rushing defenses for 128 yards and a score. He even added a 60-yard receiving touchdown for good measure. Now, he gets a much more favorable matchup as the Giants come to town. New York's rush defense has been putrid all season as it allows an average of 150.9 yards per game. Only the Cincinnati Bengals are worse in that department. Jeanty could be in for a monster outing. Tank-a-thon matchup of the week. The Giants and Raiders are both 2-13 with the former holding a tiebreaker for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. That tiebreaker won't matter on Sunday morning since one team has to win this game (barring a tie). That means the loser of this game may wind up a winner (and vice versa). How many fans will be rooting for the opposing team to win this weekend?

Giants vs. Raiders prediction, pick

Betting on a team in the midst of a nine-game losing streak doesn't feel good, but that's the reality of this matchup. Because of how poor the Giants run defense has been all season -- and how shaky Dart has looked since returning from injury -- I do lean toward the Raiders at home. Luckily, they don't have to cover a big number. Pick: Raiders +1.5, Over 41.5