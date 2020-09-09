The Jacksonville Jaguars are in the process of signing former Buccaneers running back Dare Ogunbowale, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. Following his release from Tamp Bay late last week during roster cut-downs, Ogunbowale visited with the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this week but has seemingly chosen to stick in Florida.

Ogunbowale's second stint with Tampa Bay came to an end in the aftermath of the club signing Leonard Fournette, who the Jags released not too long before. Fournette's arrival in Tampa made the Bucs backfield that much more crowded and Ogunbowale was ultimately the odd man out. The carries (265) and target share (100) Fournette left behind in Jacksonville, however, are to be had, making this an intriguing landing spot.

Ogunbowale now joins a backfield headlined by James Robinson, Devine Ozigbo, and Chris Thompson. Upon arrival, Ogunbowale is already the second-most productive back in this group, only looking up to Thompson, who is entering his eighth season in the league and first with the Jaguars. Thompson will likely be looked at primarily as a pass-catching back for Jacksonville, but Ogunbowale could factor in there as well after totaling 35 receptions for 286 yards in 2019 for Tampa Bay.

Meanwhile, Robinson is an undrafted rookie out of Illinois State and Ozigbo, who went undrafted last year, did not practice on Wednesday due to a hamstring injury. Following Fournette's departure, Ryquell Armstead was looked at as the back who would get the first crack at carrying the torch, but the 2019 fifth-round pick was recently placed on the reserve/COVID list, making the Jaguars backfield that much thinner.

While it's hard to imagine that Ogunbowale will produce out of the gate for Jacksonville, the lack of depth in that backfield could give him some opportunities pretty early on.