Jets' Adam Gase: 'Realistic' to think Sam Darnold could return by Week 5 vs. Eagles

Sam Darnold may return to the field for the New York Jets sooner than later. The former third-overall pick played in the team's 17-16 Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills, but was ruled out indefinitely days later after it was discovered he had contracted mononucleosis.

As far as Darnold's actual timetable for return goes, it didn't sound promising once news broke of his illness. It's been reported the 22-year-old lost weight while in quarantine, but his recent reappearance at the team's facility heading into Week 3 gives optimism about his well-being. In speaking with the media on Wednesday as the team readies to face the rival New England Patriots, head coach Adam Gase has at least a date he feels Darnold could be ready by.

The bullseye is still quite foggy, but it's something -- with Gase deeming it "realistic" to presume Darnold could be on the field in Week 5 when the Jets meet the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 6. The final call will, of course, be up to the team's medical staff, though.

Sam Darnold targeting Week 5's matchup with the Eagles for his return.



Adam Gase: I think it's realistic, but we're at the mercy of what the doctors say.



Jets will make sure he is right and safe to play. — Eric Allen (@eallenjets) September 18, 2019

Although far from a guarantee, this is still promising news for a Jets offense that has is currently fielding a third string quarterback in Luke Falk after losing backup Trevor Siemian for the season with an ankle injury suffered in their 23-3 loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 2. That's two QBs down in only a matter of two weeks, and while the team is confident in Falk's ability -- having signed him this offseason -- they've now fallen into an 0-2 hole that will required a quick turnaround to avoid heading face first off a cliff.

Preventing an 0-3 start will be a tall task for Falk against the Tom Brady and the Patriots, who have also proven to have one of the more dominant defenses in the league. The bottom line is the Jets are bleeding out in September, and hoping Darnold can return to tie off a tourniquet before it's too late.