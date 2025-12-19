Sunday's matchup between the New Orleans Saints and New York Jets won't have any playoff implications, but it will have a big impact on the top of the 2026 NFL Draft board. Two of the worst teams in the league will meet in New Orleans, but the Saints seem to have found some life late in the season.

The Saints have strung together back-to-back wins, and they've come against division rivals fighting for first place in the NFC South. Compared to that, this meeting with the Jets looks like a cakewalk. That's especially true when you consider how well rookie Tyler Shough has been playing. After losing out on the starting role in training camp, Shough has come a long way and looks like the quarterback of the future in New Orleans. Defensively, the Saints have limited opponents to 24 points or fewer in their last five matchups.

If the Saints have started to gain some traction, the Jets have been spinning their wheels while sliding in the wrong direction. In each of the last two weeks, New York has gotten crushed, losing those games by a combined 52 points. The Jets have recently turned to a rookie quarterback of their own with third-stringer Brady Cook taking over for the injured Tyrod Taylor and Justin Fields. Cook tossed three interceptions in a 48-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and will need a major bounce back to notch his first career win in the Superdome.

Here is everything you need to know about this AFC vs. NFC matchup.

Where to watch Jets vs. Saints live

Date: Sunday, Dec. 21 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 21 | 1 p.m. ET Location: Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Saints -5.5, O/U 40.5 (via DraftKings)

Jets vs. Saints: Need to know

Defensive changes in New York: The Jets' performance against the Jaguars was so bad that it cost defensive coordinator Steve Wilks his job

The Jets' performance against the Jaguars was so bad that Shough showing promise: It wasn't the easiest transition to the NFL for Shough -- he struggled enough in camp that Spencer Rattler won the starting job. That said, he has shown signs of legitimate improvement lately. Shough is the first rookie quarterback in team history to win back-to-back starts, and another victory would give him four, surpassing Archie Manning's franchise record for rookie wins.

It wasn't the easiest transition to the NFL for Shough -- he struggled enough in camp that Spencer Rattler won the starting job. That said, he has shown signs of legitimate improvement lately. Shough is the first rookie quarterback in team history to win back-to-back starts, and another victory would give him four, surpassing Archie Manning's franchise record for rookie wins. Rookie QB battle: We have another rookie quarterback matchup on our hands this week, but this one is on the older end of the spectrum. This is just the seventh clash of rookie quarterbacks aged 24 or older since 1950. All of the previous six have come since 2002. Shough appears to have the clear upper hand in this showdown, but maybe Cook and the Jets can pull out a surprise in The Big Easy.

Jets vs. Saints prediction, pick



To say that the Jets are a mess these days would be an understatement. They're down to their third-string quarterback, their star wide receiver is hurt and the defense is a disaster. I don't love the idea of taking the Saints to cover 5.5 points, but would anyone be surprised to see New Orleans win by a touchdown based upon how the two teams have played lately? Pick: Saints -5.5, Under 40.5