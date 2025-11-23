The Week 12 status of Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs is very much up in the air after he suffered a knee injury against the New York Giants last weekend. Jacobs is dealing with tenderness in his knee, but he is expected to go through pre-game warmups before deciding whether he will play, according to ESPN and NFL Media.

Jacobs didn't suffer any structural damage in his knee, but he has been battling soreness. With another key divisional game against the Detroit Lions coming up on Thanksgiving, the team will have to make sure Jacobs is healthy for the home stretch of the regular season.

Earlier in the week, Jacobs was considered to be day-to-day. The veteran running back did not practice on Wednesday, but he got limited sessions in on Thursday and Friday. The Packers officially listed Jacobs as questionable on the final injury report of the week.

Green Bay has leaned on Jacobs in the running game all season, and he's turned 169 carries into 648 yards and 11 touchdowns. When Jacobs is going, it takes pressure off a passing attack that has dealt with some key injuries to its receivers and tight ends.

If Jacobs can't go against the Vikings, backup Emmanuel Wilson will get the call. A third-year player, Wilson posted 40 yards and a touchdown after Jacobs exited the game last week.

Regardless of which player leads the backfield on Sunday, the Green Bay offense will need a strong effort from its offense to score a massive win in the NFC North race. The Vikings are allowing just 317.5 yards per game, which ranks 11th in the NFL.

The Packers (6-3-1) are chasing the Chicago Bears for first place in the NFC North, and the Vikings (4-6) are trying to remain in the playoff hunt. This rivalry clash kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon.