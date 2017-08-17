Marshawn Lynch gives first interview since starting protest and doesn't disappoint

After Marshawn Lynch decided to sit for the national anthem during the Raiders' preseason game in Arizona on Saturday, there were a lot of media members who probably would've loved to ask Lynch a question about his protest.

Unfortunately, they never got the opportunity because Beast Mode ducked out of the Raiders' locker room before anyone got a chance to ask him a question.

Although ducking the media seems to be one of Lynch's favorite things to do in life, you can't duck them forever. The new Raiders running back seems to know that, which is probably why he finally agreed to meet with reporters on Thursday.

In his first interview since Saturday's protest, Lynch went full Beast Mode on any reporter who tried to ask him why he sat for the national anthem.

First, a reporter tried to bring up the subject of protesting by mentioning the "elephant in the room," and well, let's just say that Lynch quickly ended that line of questioning.

"I think that elephant just left the room cause a little mouse ran in here," Lynch said, via the Raiders' official website. "Didn't they say elephants are scared of mouses (sic) or something? That [expletive] left, cousin."

OK, so that didn't go so well.

Another reporter tried to ask about the protest again a few questions later. This time around, Lynch was asked if he thought fans wearing his jersey should stand or sit for the national anthem.

Lynch then proceeded to answer the question by not answering the question at all.

"When we run '74' or something like that where I've got to scan and read both sides, that'd be pretty difficult. But for the most part, I'm a veteran, so I can make it work," Lynch said.

Classic Beast Mode.

One thing we did learn about Lynch -- besides the fact that he doesn't want to talk about his protesting -- is that he doesn't like to get up early. The new Raiders running back said that's been the hardest part of coming out of retirement.

"To be honest, I would say just getting my mentality back," Lynch said. "Waking up early and having to go do something physical in order to get my body back to playing ability was probably the hardest thing for me because I'm not a morning person, but after that was over, it was straight."

Lynch also gave a perfect one-word answer when he was asked if he missed football while he was retired in 2016.

"No," Lynch responded.

Anyway, one thing we still don't know about Lynch is how long he plans to protest, and judging by his answers on Thursday, I'm guessing he'd like to keep it that way.