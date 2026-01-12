The Green Bay Packers lost star pass rusher Micah Parsons to a torn ACL almost one month ago, and according to the prized preseason trade acquisition, the recovery process is off to an excellent start. Parsons said that the feedback he received over the first few weeks since his surgery is that he is "flying" through rehab, and he already has his eyes on a return to the field in the first quarter of the 2026 season.

While it may be a stretch for Parsons to return to the Packers' lineup in Week 1, early indications suggest that he may make his 2026 debut slightly ahead of schedule. At the very least, he will fall right in line with the nine-month recovery timeline that was initially reported after he suffered the injury.

"In September I want to be at a really good spot," Parsons said. "So far, they say I'm fine. So whatever that means. There's a timing standpoint they want. I don't think I'll be on IR to start the season. I think, lofty, I'd be saying Week 1. But realistically, probably like Week 3, Week 4, just to make sure and just getting back into football."

Avoiding an injured reserve stint at the beginning of the campaign would be a win for Parsons, who missed the final three weeks of the 2025 regular season in addition to the Packers' Wild Card round loss to the Chicago Bears. When all is said and done, he could miss fewer than eight total games with the serious knee injury.

The Packers are also in line to get tight end Tucker Kraft (torn ACL) and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (fibula, ankle) back from season-ending injuries. Kraft implied he's in line for a Week 1 return, while Wyatt said he'll be ready for training camp.

CBS Sports injury analyst Marty Jaramillo said last month that one of the biggest hurdles Parsons will face in his recovery is the strengthening required to prepare his body for the demands of high-level pass rushing. Parsons' position, and the high motor with which he plays, could set the stage for a longer than usual rehab period. The former first-round pick acknowledged that reality himself.

"Practicing hard and getting ready to sustain taking my body through what I go through -- I think it's just more of that," Parsons said. "I play so free and go. I gotta learn how to simulate that in practice before they send me out there on the field."

The long-term outlook for players who suffer torn ACLs is much brighter now than it once was, and Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley set a high bar for Parsons once he returns. Hafley said he foresees Parsons coming back "even better" and breaking the sack record in 2026. The same sack record that Myles Garrett broke this year with 23.

Parsons has yet to record more than 14 sacks in a season, but he was a model of consistent and elite play over the first five years of his career as he racked up at least 12 sacks in each of those campaigns. The five-time Pro Bowler and three-time, first-team All-Pro selection should reprise his role as one of the NFL's most outstanding players when he gets back in action.