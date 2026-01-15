The 2025 NFL season is arguably the most parity-filled year in league history.

Five of the league's initial 14 playoff teams reached the postseason after losing 11 or more games the year prior, the most such playoff teams in NFL history. Four of the league's division winners won five or fewer games last season, also the most in NFL history.

That parity produced one of -- if not the most -- unpredictable postseasons in NFL history, and we're only through one round. The 12 fourth-quarter lead changes in the wild card round stand as the most in a single postseason in NFL history. The four game-winning touchdowns in the final three minutes are the most in a single postseason in league history, and the four comeback wins in the final three minutes of the fourth quarter already rank as the most in a single postseason in NFL history.

Given the high level of variance, any of the eight remaining teams in the divisional round likely feel they could make a run to the Super Bowl. However, all eight have major questions they must answer to complete a dream season. Here's a look at what each of the NFL's elite eight must overcome to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy at the conclusion of Super Bowl LX.

Can their run defense hold up?

This season is shaping up to be 2024 NFL MVP quarterback Josh Allen's best shot yet to take home the elusive Vince Lombardi Trophy. His eight career playoff wins are the most by a quarterback without a Super Bowl start, and the Bills' path is beginning to clear.

Allen's Bills will face Bo Nix's Broncos in the divisional round, a squad Buffalo smoked 31-7 in the wild card round last season. After that, they could face the Patriots, a team they split the season series, or the Texans, a team that, like the Broncos, has a ferocious defense but an inconsistent offense.

The major question for the Bills going forward is simple: Can their run defense hold up? When teams face Buffalo, they aim to limit the time Allen spends on the field. That's doable, given the Bills have the NFL's fifth-worst run defense (136.2 rushing yards allowed per game) and the league's third-worst rushing efficiency defense (5.1 yards per carry allowed).

Time of possession wasn't an issue for the Bills in the regular season, as they led the NFL with an average of 33:08. That's thanks to having 2025 NFL rushing champion James Cook (1,621 yards) at running back and the league's leading quarterback rusher in Allen (579 rushing yards).

Can their offense pick up the slack, especially in the red zone?

The Texans' defense is a world destroyer. During the 2025 regular season, it ranked as the NFL's No. 1 total defense, allowing just 277.2 yards per game while surrendering the second-fewest points per game (17.4).

Houston threw Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers' offense in a locker Monday in a 30-6 victory: The Texans became the second team in NFL playoff history to record multiple defensive touchdowns while allowing no touchdowns in a playoff game. They joined the 1940 Chicago Bears, who accomplished the feat in a 73-0 NFL Championship win over Washington.

However, against stiffer competition, that defense's work could be undone by the offense. Quarterback C.J. Stroud fumbled five times Monday, tied for the most in a game in NFL playoff history. He recovered three, lost two and also threw an interception in Houston's win.

The Texans were notably inefficient in the red zone, producing the third-lowest touchdown rate in the league at 46.3%. Only the New York Jets (44.7%) and the New Orleans Saints (44.4%) were worse at converting opportunities inside the 20-yard line. Settling for field goals instead of touchdowns in the red area could doom the Texans, wasting their defense's efforts.

Can their OL hold up against the NFL's best defenses to protect Drake Maye?

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is having a phenomenal second season. He is the first player to lead the NFL in completion percentage (72%), yards per pass attempt (8.9) and passer rating (113.5) since Tony Romo in 2014. He also led the league in expected points added (EPA) per dropback (0.28).

However, his individual brilliance could be undone by the offensive line. New England allowed the ninth-highest quarterback pressure rate (37.7%) and the ninth-most sacks in the NFL (48) during the regular season. Maye was also sacked five times in the Patriots' 16-3 wild card win over the Chargers.

Both the Broncos (68 sacks, most in the NFL) and the Texans (47 sacks, tied for seventh most) rank among the NFL's top 10 pass-rushing units, which could spell danger for Maye and the Patriots.

Can their defense overcome the worst remaining quarterback in the playoffs, Bo Nix?

Bo Nix is a unique quarterback. He is the only player this season with more than 3,900 passing yards (3,931, eighth most in the NFL) and a yards-per-attempt average under 6.5 (6.4, 28th out of 33 qualified quarterbacks).

Nix's inconsistency is why the Broncos, which have one of the five best defenses in football, prevailed by just one score (20-13) against the Chiefs' third-string quarterback, Chris Oladokun, on Christmas in Week 17 and slogged through a 19-3 Week 18 home win over the Chargers' backups to clinch the AFC's top seed.

Passer rating isn't necessarily the end-all, be-all metric for evaluating quarterback play, but it isn't ideal that Nix's 87.8 passer rating ranks as the eighth lowest in the NFL this season and is the lowest among the eight remaining playoff quarterbacks.

Three of the top four teams with the most punts in the 2025 regular season -- the Browns (93), Titans (78) and Raiders (74) -- fired their respective head coaches after missing the playoffs. The fourth team is Nix's Broncos, with 75 punts. He benefits from a stout offensive line and a defense with the league's best pass rush and 2024 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Pat Surtain II at cornerback.

If there's a reason Denver doesn't emerge as the AFC champion despite having the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage, it will likely be because Nix doesn't play at a level close enough to that of his domineering defense.

Can they continue to overcome their high volume of injuries?

It's a minor miracle the 49ers are still alive entering the divisional round of the postseason. The 49ers have the most player games missed because of injuries among playoff teams this season, including the playoffs. On a related note, they also have the most games missed because of injury by Week 1 starters -- their key players -- among playoff teams this season.

All-Pro edge rusher Nick Bosa, All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner and now All-Pro tight end George Kittle will not be available to San Francisco in the divisional round at the No. 1-seeded Seahawks while playing on a short week Saturday night. Head coach Kyle Shanahan is one of the NFL's most innovative coaches, but there comes a point when the missing talent on the field supersedes high-level Xs and Os.

Notable 49ers injuries this season Injury Games missed Nick Bosa Torn ACL 14 Fred Warner Broken ankle 11 Brock Purdy Turf toe 8 Ricky Pearsall Knee/ankle 8 Mykel Williams Torn ACL 8 George Kittle Achilles/hamstring 6 Jauan Jennings Broken ribs 2 Trent Williams Hamstring 1

Will their lackluster special teams come back to haunt them?

The Rams have the look of a true Super Bowl contender with the NFL's No. 1 scoring offense (30.5 points per game) and the NFL's No. 10 scoring defense (20.4 points per game allowed). However, the third phase of the game -- special teams -- could get them in trouble in a close game.

The Rams have the second-worst special teams expected points added (-50) this season, ahead of only the 6-11 Saints (-59.89), thanks to allowing two special teams touchdowns, tied for the third most in the NFL. Only the Browns and the Raiders allowed more, with three each in 2025.

That's one of the reasons Los Angeles has a 4-5 record in one-score games this season. Head coach Sean McVay fired special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn after a 58-yard punt return touchdown by Rashid Shaheed helped the Seahawks rally from 16 points down in the fourth quarter to steal a 38-37 victory. That game helped the Seahawks win the NFC West and the NFC's No. 1 seed over the Rams.

If Los Angeles doesn't tighten up on special teams, it could come up short of Super Bowl glory.

Can their defense make enough plays if they're not generating turnovers?

The Bears defense led the NFL with 33 takeaways in 2025. However, if an opponent plays a clean game against it, things could get dicey. Chicago allowed the 10th-most points per game (24.4) and the fourth-most yards per game (361.8) this season.

The Packers didn't turn the ball over against the Bears in the wild card round, which allowed them to race out to a 21-3 lead. The Bears were able to complete an 18-point comeback, the largest in franchise playoff history, in a 31-27 victory because the defense forced Green Bay into four consecutive punts, and Packers kicker Brandon McManus left seven points on the field with two missed field goals and a missed extra point.

With that porous of a defense, the Bears walk somewhat of a tightrope on a weekly basis. Chicago will need to play a sound level of defense that it has produced only in spurts this season if it wishes to advance past the Rams and 2025 first-team All-Pro quarterback Matthew Stafford in the divisional round.

Can Sam Darnold avoid the big mistakes?

Sam Darnold quarterbacked the Seahawks to an NFC West title and the NFC's No. 1 seed, but his play is declining entering the playoffs. He has eight total touchdowns and 10 turnovers since Week 11. His NFL-leading 20 turnovers (14 interceptions and six fumbles lost) in 2025 indicate a player prone to making a back-breaking error at any moment.

Just last year, Darnold also helped the Vikings to a 14-win regular season before collapsing with an NFL playoff-record nine sacks in his postseason debut. The Vikings lost 27-9 in the wild card round to the Rams as a result.

His 8.5 yards per pass attempt (second-best in the NFL) and passer rating (99.1, 11th-best in the NFL) are solid, but there's always a legitimate chance he could revert to the Jets' "seeing ghosts" version of himself, as he did in last year's playoffs.