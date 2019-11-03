NFL odds, picks, lines, spreads, bets for Week 9: Advanced computer model reveals top predictions

With the 2019 NFL schedule entering the second half, four teams have consistently beaten the spread this year. No matter what NFL odds Vegas has thrown at them, they've largely come out ahead. In fact, the Patriots, Packers, Rams and Saints are tied for the NFL's best against the spread record at 6-2. New Orleans and Los Angeles are both off this week, but the latest Week 9 NFL spreads show the Patriots as three-point road favorites, their tightest line of the year, in one of their toughest challenges of the season against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football. The Packers, meanwhile, are laying 3.5, up half-a-point from the opening line, on the road against the Chargers, according to the latest Week 9 NFL lines. Are those dominant against the spreads teams solid NFL bets this weekend or will the trends break? Before locking in your own Week 9 NFL picks, you'll want to see the latest NFL predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine. They'll help you navigate some of the smallest NFL odds we've seen all season.

This model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It enters Week 9 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a 25-17 run on top-rated NFL picks and an incredible 87-60 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch the past three years. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has examined the latest Week 9 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its Week 9 NFL predictions are in. Here are three of the games it's most confident in this week:

Lions vs. Raiders (-2.5, 50.5): The model's strongest Week 9 NFL pick comes in Lions vs. Raiders (-2), one of four late-afternoon (ET) kickoffs Sunday. In fact, SportsLine's model says one side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations. Both teams have hot quarterbacks and playoff hopes: The Lions are 3-3-1, the Raiders 3-4. And both are 4-3 against the spread, with the Lions going 4-1 ATS as underdogs. These teams haven't met since 2015.

Colts vs. Steelers (-1, 40.5): Despite the slight bobble in the line, the model is still high on one side of Colts vs. Steelers from Heinz Field. In fact, it says one team covers in well over 50 percent of simulations. Steelers running back James Conner is coming off a huge game, but he suffered an AC joint sprain late in Pittsburgh's win over the Dolphins last week and is doubtful. As a result, Jaylen Samuels, who's coming off a knee injury, could be the lead back. Hilton is out three to four weeks for the Colts. Indianapolis is 4-2-1 against the spread this season overall and 5-1-1 in its last seven road games. However, the Steelers are 4-1 against the number in their last five games after gaining at least 350 yards of total offense in their previous contest.

Jets vs. Dolphins (+3, 42.5): One of the model's strongest Week 9 NFL predictions comes in Dolphins vs. Jets, with one side covering in well over 50 percent of simulations in this 1 p.m. ET kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium. The line is down from opening at New York -5.5 in a battle of AFC East teams with one combined win. Despite entering this contest winless, the Dolphins have been middle-of-the-pack against the spread at 3-4, while the Jets have been regularly overvalued and are 2-5. In one of the lowest NFL totals of the week, the model likes the under (42.5) to hit in just over 50 percent of simulations. The Jets have gone under the total in 12 of their last 17 games within the division.

The model also has made the call against the spread, on the over-under, and on the money line for every other game on the Week 9 NFL schedule. It's projecting a Super Bowl contender to go down hard, so you need to see its NFL picks before locking in any of your own.

Who should you back against the spread, on the money line and the total in every Week 9 NFL game? And which Super Bowl contender gets stunned? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see their Week 9 NFL cheat sheet, all from the model that is up almost $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks.

NFL Week 9 odds