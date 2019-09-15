NFL odds, picks, predictions for Week 2: Advanced computer model loving Ravens, Patriots

The Week 2 NFL odds continue to shift as NFL news breaks. Even after their Week 1 face-plant against the Titans, the Browns are now 6.5-point favorites against the Jets on Monday Night Football, up four points from the opening line. Quarterback Sam Darnold (mono) has been ruled out for that game, while running back Le'Veon Bell (shoulder) is questionable. The over-under for that matchup now sits at 44.5, down two points from the opening line, while the game boasts one of the larger NFL spreads of the week. Meanwhile, the Cowboys (-5.5) have also seen their line against the Redskins rise a point as running back Derrius Guice (knee) has been ruled out for Washington. Instead, the team will turn to veteran Adrian Peterson, who rushed for over 1,000 yards last season. With NFL lines on the move all the way up to kickoff, be sure to see the top Week 2 NFL picks from the proven model at SportsLine. It'll help you make optimal NFL predictions this week.

Now, it has examined the latest Week 2 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its football predictions are in. One of the top Week 2 NFL predictions the model recommends: the Patriots (-19) cover the largest spread of Week 2 in a win over the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, avenging their stunning 34-33 loss to Miami last December.

The Patriots surged to the top of the 2020 Super Bowl odds with a dominant 33-3 win over the Steelers in Week 1. And they'll only get stronger with the addition of wide receiver Antonio Brown, who is set to play in Week 2. The Dolphins, meanwhile, looked like perhaps the worst team in the NFL in a 59-10 loss to the Ravens in Week 1. The Pats cover the spread in well over 50 percent of simulations, according to the model, while there's also value on the Over (48.5) because the model is projecting 49 total points.

Another one of the Week 2 NFL picks from the model: the Ravens cover as 13-point home favorites against the Cardinals in a 1 p.m. ET kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium.

Despite rebuilding their defense during the offseason, the Ravens made a statement in Week 1, blasting the Miami Dolphins 59-10 in a game that was never in doubt. They covered the spread (-7) with a whopping 42 points to spare.

The new-look defense was impressive, but it was the passing attack that turned heads. Quarterback Lamar Jackson had all day to throw and picked apart Miami, completing 17-of-20 passes for 324 yards and five touchdowns. Rookie receiver Marquise Brown was a breakout star, putting up an impressive 4-147-2 line.

Rookie quarterback Kyler Murray, meanwhile, led an impressive comeback for Arizona that led to a tie against Detroit. SportsLine's model, however, is calling for under 200 yards of total offense for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft as Baltimore's defense keeps him under wraps. The Ravens cover the two-score spread in well over 50 percent of simulations, while the under (46.5) is the best play on the total because that hits more than half the time as well.

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans (-3, 44)

Los Angeles Chargers at Detroit Lions (+1.5, 47)

Buffalo Bills at New York Giants (+2, 44.5)

Arizona Cardinals at Baltimore Ravens (-13, 46.5)

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins (+19, 48.5)

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Redskins (+5.5, 46.5)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans (-8.5, 43)

Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers (-3.5, 47)

San Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati Bengals (-1, 46)

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers (-2.5, 43)

Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Raiders (+7, 53.5)

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams (-2, 52)

Chicago Bears at Denver Broncos (+2.5, 40)

Philadelphia Eagles at Atlanta Falcons (+1.5, 52.5)

Cleveland Browns at New York Jets (+6.5, 44.5)