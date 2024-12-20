The NFL playoffs are just weeks away, starting with the Super Wild Card Weekend that kicks off the postseason. Since the expanded playoff format began in 2021, the NFL has featured six wild card games in the opening weekend of the playoffs (only the No. 1 seeds get a bye in the 14-team format).

The first weekend of the NFL playoffs have provided some excitement, and excellent storylines leading up to the first playoff game for many of the teams involved. Some rematches from the regular season have occurred over the years, while others have quarterbacks facing their former teams.

In ranking the wild card matchups we want to see, we have a little bit of both. Obviously some division titles and playoff teams have not been determined (including seeding), but these are the five matchups in the wild card round that would be worth the watch.

This game would be a litmus test for the Texans, who were blown out by the Ravens in the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs last year. Houston was the surprise team in the league last season, but the Texans' stunning year ended in Baltimore.

Houston has experienced its share of issues this season, yet still was able to capture the AFC South. If Baltimore doesn't win the AFC North, there's a good chance the Ravens are the top wild card team and will head to Houston for their first playoff game. This certainly would be an opportunity for C.J. Stroud -- who is experiencing a sophomore slump -- to reverse the fortunes of his season.

Stroud and Lamar Jackson will meet in Week 17 on Christmas (in Houston). Why not a rematch just two weeks later?

If the Buccaneers win the NFC South, this would be a fun matchup at Raymond James Stadium. Jordan Love and a Packers team with double-digit wins would have to travel south en route of making another playoff run -- against Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers.

The Packers already have a top-10 offense in football, but seeing Mayfield, Mike Evans, and Bucky Irving challenge Green Bay's top-10 defense would be a fun storyline. The Buccaneers are a top-five offense in points per possession, so this game could be a shootout.

This would be the third playoff meeting between the teams, and the first since the 2021 NFC Championship game (Tom Brady beat Aaron Rodgers on the road).

This one is strictly quarterback related, as Russell Wilson would be going against the team that cast him aside after two seasons. Denver cut Wilson last offseason and absorbed $85 million in dead money as a result. The decision did pay off for Wilson with the Steelers, as Pittsburgh clinched a playoff berth and Wilson is having a career resurgence with his new team (103.0 passer rating is his highest since 2021 with the Seattle Seahawks).

The Broncos made the right move as well, drafting Bo Nix with the 12th overall pick and starting the rookie quarterback from Week 1. Nix has the Broncos just one win away from the playoffs while being in contention for Offensive Rookie of the Year honors (2,972 yards, 20 touchdowns, 86.1 rating). Denver also has the No. 1 defense in points per possession.

Wilson could get his revenge against his former team, while the Broncos could prove they were right by beating Wilson in Pittsburgh. The Steelers and Broncos would also meet in the playoffs for the ninth time.

The Vikings and Rams had a showdown in Minnesota in Week 8 on "Thursday Night Football," with the Rams prevailing 30-20. That game was decided in a controversial way, as Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold was tackled by Rams pass rusher Byron Young in the end zone for a safety with 1:36 left -- but Young brought him down by grabbing his face mask. The Rams should have been assessed with a 15-yard penalty and the Vikings should have had their potential game-tying drive extended.

What would a rematch in SoFi Stadium be like? Matthew Stafford threw four touchdown passes in the first meeting, the game that turned around the Rams' season. This is only one of two losses the Vikings have all year -- and both came in a span of five days.

This would be the eighth matchup between the Rams and Vikings in the playoffs, and the first since the Rams beat the Vikings in a 49-37 shootout in the 1999-2000 NFC Divisional Playoffs. This matchup has the potential to be the best of wild card weekend.

1. (7) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at (2) Philadelphia Eagles

Are the Buccaneers the Eagles' kryptonite? Tampa Bay has a history of beating Philadelphia in the postseason, winning three straight against the Eagles in the playoffs (including last season in the wild card round). The Buccaneers also closed down Veterans Stadium by beating the Eagles in the 2003 NFC Championship game.

Tampa Bay may be the scariest opponent for Philadelphia, but this can only happen if the Buccaneers don't win the NFC South. Baker Mayfield and that offense would present a challenge to Philadelphia's top-ranked defense in points per game allowed, yet the defense has done a complete 180 since the Eagles were clobbered by the Buccaneers in Week 4. The Eagles also didn't have A.J. Brown nor DeVonta Smith in the game either, another interesting subplot for this matchup.

Philadelphia would like some vengeance against Tampa Bay for the wild card playoff loss last season and the loss this year (the Eagles haven't lost a game since). The Buccaneers would also have to play a playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field for the first time, a place the Eagles haven't lost in the playoffs in 11 years.

The seventh playoff meeting between the Eagles and Buccaneers would have plenty of storylines, and the talent on both sides of the ball to be an exciting matchup.