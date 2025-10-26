A number of survivor pool players have seen their hopes disappear, but for those few still alive, Week 8 of the NFL schedule leaves them with several solid options. Week 7 didn't feature as much carnage as previous weeks, as most of the favorites earned wins, including the Kansas City Chiefs with a 31-0 win over Las Vegas, and the New England Patriots with a 31-13 win over Tennessee. A slight hinderance to players is the fact that six teams will be on their bye in Week 8. Among the possible targets for NFL survivor players this week include Dolphins at Falcons (-7.5), Bears at Ravens (-2.5), with Tyler Huntley under center for Baltimore, Bills at Panthers (+7), with Andy Dalton at quarterback for Carolina, and Browns at Patriots (-7).

Meanwhile, the Indianapolis Colts look to cruise to the AFC South title. Indianapolis (6-1) has a two-game lead over second-place Jacksonville within the division. Indianapolis will look for the season sweep of Tennessee. The Colts rolled to a 41-20 win over the Titans in Week 3. Indianapolis enters as a 14.5-point favorite, the largest line of the week, so the Colts are among the many appealing options for those who can still use them. Before finalizing any Week 8 NFL survivor picks, see which team the red-hot SportsLine Projection Model just went all-in on.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a sizzling 43-28 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns. The model can be used to crush the survivor pool format, which calls for picking one team to win each week but never using the same team twice.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 8 NFL schedule and locked in its Week 8 survivor pool pick. You can only see who the model is backing this week at SportsLine.

Top Week 8 NFL survivor pool predictions

In Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season, the model is shying away from the Baltimore Ravens, who are at home against the Chicago Bears at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. After opening around touchdown favorites, the Ravens are now 1.5-point and -132 money-line favorites. The big line movement is due to the decision to rule Lamar Jackson (hamstring) out on Saturday.

There are other reasons to fade Baltimore as well, however. Chicago has defeated Baltimore in two of the last three matchups overall and four of the last seven in the all-time series. The Bears have been on a roll with four consecutive wins. Caleb Williams has completed 61.1% of his passes with 1,351 yards and nine touchdowns with three interceptions and a 92.9 rating, to lead the Chicago offense. Baltimore,

Overall, the Ravens have lost four in a row. SportsLine's model projects that Baltimore wins in just over 50% of simulations, making the Ravens a team to stay far away from in NFL survivor pools this week. See which team to pick instead here.

How to make Week 8 NFL survivor pool picks

Instead, the model is confidently backing a team many have not used in survivor pools to win outright in nearly 90% of simulations. The time to pick this team is now, and you can only see the play over at SportsLine.

Which surprising team is a must-back in your Week 8 NFL survivor pool? Visit SportsLine now to see which team carries you to victory in Week 8, all from the advanced computer model that nails survivor picks and is up well over $7,000 since its inception.