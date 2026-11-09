There was an elephant in the room during Week 9: the 2026 NFL trade deadline.
Was it just me, or did Tuesday's deadline loom over everything? With each development, it felt as if it crystallized whether or not a team should buy, sell, or hold at the deadline. Moreover, it was hard not to watch these games through the lens of which players could be dealt and playing on a new squad by this time next week. That's what makes this weekend -- the week before the trade deadline -- so fascinating.
There's an odd finality that takes over as there are no more games to further analyze a team for what they need or should sell off. Now, it's all in the hands of the front office to either improve themselves for the stretch run or potentially move an expendable piece to help themselves down the line.
As we wrap up Week 9 and barrel towards the deadline, now is as good a time as ever to give some snap impressions on every team in the NFL and how I think they should operate before 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.
AFC East
- Buffalo Bills: It's obvious that Buffalo needs help on defense, entering Week 9 allowing 25.9 points per game. They should make a big swing. Josh Allen is at the peak of his powers, and a poor defense is what could be their demise, so they need to buy. I'd double dip in the secondary and look to add players like corner Riq Woolen in Philly and safety Budda Baker in Arizona. Cap constraints are a concern, but I'd try and get creative to create space if I were Brandon Beane.
- New England Patriots: After a 45-27 shellacking at home to the Packers, I have one question: Is this Patriots team even worth investing in? They might be better off hoping for health to get back on their side instead of adding, as receiver A.J. Brown (knee), receiver Romeo Doubs (shoulder, IR), running back TreVeyon Henderson (illness), and left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (hamstring, IR) have all missed time. Instead of adding, I'd be on the lookout for New England to possibly ship a piece or two (Christian Barmore?) out.
- New York Jets: I don't know why they wouldn't listen to offers for Breece Hall. They can get future capital from a back-needy team and turn the keys over to Braelon Allen, who might simply be the better back anyway.
- Miami Dolphins: At 1-7, Miami should listen to just about everyone on the roster. The deadline is also not exclusive to playoff contenders. If there's an opportunity to buy a player with upside, I'd look into it if I were Jon-Eric Sullivan. For instance, they reportedly looked into Marvin Harrison Jr. before he was dealt to Houston. That's exactly the type of move they should eye, so maybe they could be a Brian Thomas Jr. dark horse.
AFC North
- Pittsburgh Steelers: I think this could be the Josh Downs destination. Pittsburgh clearly needs another option in the receiver room, and Downs' ability to create separation should jive nicely with Aaron Rodgers.
- Cincinnati Bengals: This should be the Jonathan Taylor landing spot; whether or not it actually will be is a different story entirely. Joe Burrow is playing at an MVP level, but the running game remains lackluster. Chucking around the yard in Madrid is fun in November, but they'll need to run the ball to win in January. Now is the time to go all-in on a blockbuster for Taylor.
- Cleveland Browns: Outside of possibly moving Jerry Jeudy, I'd expect Cleveland to have a quiet deadline. They've lost three of their last five, so they haven't really done much recently to convince the front office to add pieces.
- Baltimore Ravens: Lamar Jackson is reportedly going to try and come back before the end of the season, and this recent trade for Jacoby Brissett suggests they'll try to tread water until he's back. However, I look at their situation much more pessimistically. I don't think Baltimore will be within range of the playoffs by the time Jackson is eligible to return, and it wouldn't be surprising if, at that point, he's shut down. With that in mind, if I were GM Eric DeCosta, I would entertain offers for Derrick Henry, who is a soon-to-be 33-year-old back with a lot of miles on him.
AFC South
- Jacksonville Jaguars: Brian Thomas Jr. played 19 snaps on Thursday. He's a non-factor in their passing attack, recording one catch over his last four games played. I would be stunned if he wasn't moved before the deadline. Why? Thomas is more valuable to them as a trade chip rather than a glorified depth piece at receiver. Meanwhile, I'd like Jacksonville to add on defense. Acquiring defensive lineman Christian Barmore from the Patriots would make a lot of sense.
- Houston Texans: Marvin Harrison Jr. was probably Houston's big move this trade cycle. At 3-5 and slotted as the No. 11 seed in the AFC, they simply need better play from the stars they have on defense.
- Indianapolis Colts: If anyone (Vikings?) is truly inquiring about Daniel Jones, Indy should drive him to the airport. Whether it's Jones, Jonathan Taylor, Josh Downs, or anyone else, the Colts need to wheel and deal and build the cupboard of draft capital up for whoever becomes the next GM.
- Tennessee Titans: Unless they're blown away with a trade for him, I'm alright with Tennessee hanging onto Tony Pollard. He's helped bring balance to the offense and, in turn, the development of Cam Ward. That has value down the stretch in 2026.
AFC West
- Denver Broncos: Jonah Coleman has sort of quieted the need for a running back for Denver. Instead, I think adding Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert could be a fun addition to the collection of pass catchers for Bo Nix. He's on a one-year deal, and Philly could look to move him after falling to 2-7.
- Kansas City Chiefs: Don't let the 35 points scored on Sunday fool you. The Chiefs still need wide receiver help, and not just a small addition either. They should be in on everyone from Brian Thomas Jr. to Josh Downs. I'd also go at the Jets hard with an offer for Garrett Wilson and make them say no. While a receiver is a clear need, I also think K.C. could stand to add a veteran edge rusher too.
- Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza's development is the franchise's top priority, but I'm not sure how much longer they should wait. That's especially true considering they might be able to get a good return for Kirk Cousins if the Vikings want to reunite with their former quarterback. Moving on from him and getting strong capital in return only helps build around Mendoza for the future.
- Los Angeles Chargers: Even before dropping to 0-8, I have no idea why L.A. has reportedly been so stubborn about not moving any players. It feels like this organization is about to undergo a massive revamp this offseason, so why not listen to offers? For instance, Khalil Mack is much more valuable as a trade chip than as a 35-year-old pass rusher over the second half.
NFC East
- New York Giants: I get the need for a running back, but I also don't think New York should be breaking the bank to bring in someone like Jonathan Taylor if the price gets too outrageous. Even at 5-2-1, they shouldn't mortgage too much of the future during a season where their starter went down.
- Dallas Cowboys: Dallas has probably already made its moves, most recently bringing in corner Joey Porter Jr. from the Steelers. At this point, Jerry Jones works with the guys he's already brought in.
- Washington Commanders: Following a loss to the Rams, it doesn't make sense for Washington to make any substantial moves at the deadline. They're 2-5-1 and have more of a chance to sell some pieces (Stefon Diggs?) rather than buy.
- Philadelphia Eagles: I'm utterly fascinated to see how Howie Roseman approaches this deadline. There are some clear pieces (Dallas Goedert and Riq Woolen) that he can sell. That said, Roseman is always liable to zig when everyone thinks he'll zag.
NFC North
- Minnesota Vikings: If Murray is going to be sidelined for a bit due to a Grade 2 hamstring, Minnesota needs to make a sizable move for a quarterback. Their defense is too good, and their weapons are in their prime to simply hope that Carson Wentz can keep them afloat. Even before Murray went down, he wasn't lighting the world on fire. Whether it's Cousins or Jones, they need to consider adding another capable signal-caller.
- Detroit Lions: Corner is an obvious area to add. I liked the possibility of a reunion with Carlton Davis before he suffered a knee injury in New England's Week 9 loss to Green Bay. Maybe this is the Riq Woolen destination.
- Chicago Bears: Jeffery Simmons was their big splash, and it feels like they're a budding juggernaut in the conference.
- Green Bay Packers: Micah Parsons will be looked at as their big midseason "addition" once he returns to the field. However, the latest injury to Josh Jacobs (broken finger) does reemphasize the need to possibly add a back.
NFC South
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: I think it'll largely be a quiet deadline for Tampa.
- Carolina Panthers: Carolina has the least amount of cap space in the NFL at the moment, making any sort of deadline deal of substance far-fetched. Given that they're still in the thick of the division race even at 3-5, it feels like the Panthers may hold firm.
- New Orleans Saints: New Orleans may be another team that's sort of in purgatory at the deadline. They're in the hunt at 3-5, so they may not be inclined to sell off pieces. Unless they get a solid offer for someone who doesn't have a clear future with the franchise beyond this season, they might not do too much.
- Atlanta Falcons: Atlanta has the fifth-most cap space in the NFL, so there is wiggle room to make a deal. However, I'm not quite sure there's one that makes a ton of sense right now. If it gets a sizable enough offer, it should be open to moving off of Jessie Bates III, who is set to be a free agent in 2027. (The Falcons reportedly traded Bates to the Jaguars)
NFC West
- San Francisco 49ers: This is another really interesting Josh Downs destination. His ability to create separation would fit splendidly in Kyle Shanahan's offense. With the position group dealing with a slew of injuries, they need to add someone at receiver.
- Los Angeles Rams: If Puka Nacua's knee injury is serious, it only puts greater emphasis on adding a pass catcher at the deadline. Remember, they're already without Davante Adams (hamstring). Even someone like Jerry Jeudy would do wonders for them.
- Seattle Seahawks: After already making a move for Quenton Nelson, the most realistic move for Seattle is no move. They simply need to get healthy, starting at quarterback, and will have the Week 11 bye to do it.
- Arizona Cardinals: They've already moved on from pieces like Marvin Harrison Jr. and Jacoby Brissett, and now all eyes are on edge rusher Josh Sweat along with safety Budda Baker. Both of those veterans should be moved as Arizona continues to pile up assets.
Game Balls
How Game Balls work: Six are awarded to standout players from the slate of teams that won their contests, and only one player on a team can get a game ball.
- Week 9 stats: 10 receptions, 155 yards receiving, 1 TD reception
Chase was unstoppable in Madrid in Cincinnati's convincing 34-17 win over the Falcons. No matter what Atlanta tried to do to slow down the Bengals star receiver, they were left in the dust. This was his second straight game with at least 10 catches, 100 yards receiving, and a touchdown. That also gives him 13 such games in his career, which is the second-most in NFL history.
BURROW. JA'MARR. TOUCHDOWN.— NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2026
CINvsATL on NFL Network
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- Week 9 stats: 10 receptions, 195 yards receiving, 1 TD reception
Lamb had another prolific day as the Cowboys fended off the Colts in Indy. The wideout was targeted 16 times and turned that into 195 yards receiving, which is the second-most receiving yards in a game this season (most on the road). This was Lamb's fourth career game with at least 180 receiving yards, which is tied with Bob Hayes for the most in Cowboys history.
CEEDEE TD 🔥— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 8, 2026
📺: #DALvsIND on FOX
📲: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/XM2vIx7C1d pic.twitter.com/QRTQGv4NZd
- Week 9 stats: 3 tackles, 3 sacks, 1 forced fumble
Welcome back, Myles Garrett! In his first game back since undergoing a procedure on his knee after the Week 1 opener, Garrett made his presence felt immediately. He took down Jayden Daniels three times in the 20-13 win, making the ninth career game he's tallied at least three sacks. Garrett also punched the ball free on one of those sacks on Daniels, which resulted in a Rams field goal drive right before halftime.
Myles Garrett strip sack!— NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2026
LARvsWAS on FOX/FOX One
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- Week 9 stats: 18 carries, 102 yards rushing, 1 rushing TD; 4 receptions, 41 yards receiving, 2 TD receptions
After cooling off over the past two weeks, Walker heated right back up in Kansas City's Week9 win over the Jets. The Chiefs back accounted for three total touchdowns in the win, which tied his career-high (2024 at Lions). Walker is the first player with five multi-touchdown games through eight games since Terrell Davis in 1998. Already, Walker is up to 1,044 scrimmage yards and 11 scrimmage touchdowns this season.
Mahomes to Walker again!— NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2026
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- Week 9 stats: 21-of-35 passing, 384 yards passing, 5 TD passes, 1 INT; 2 carries, 20 yards rushing
We talked about this a few weeks ago; C.J. Stroud is balling out. The Texans quarterback has reestablished himself as a top quarterback in the NFL and just tossed five touchdowns in a blowout win over the Chargers. This was the second career game that Stroud posted at least five passing touchdowns and is just the second quarterback in franchise history to have multiple five-plus passing touchdown games.
C.J. Stroud and Kayshon Boutte with a 63-yard TD 👏— NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2026
HOUvsLAC on CBS/Paramount+
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- Week 9 stats: 23-of-29 passing, 372 yards passing, 3 TD passes; 1 carry, 12 yards, 1 rushing TD
Jordan Love and the Packers steamrolled the Patriots in Foxborough, 45-27. The Green Bay QB totaled four touchdowns in the winning effort and was dialed in from the jump. His 372 passing yards were the third-most in any game of his career. He's also just the second Packers quarterback with at least 270 passing yards in five straight games, joining Aaron Rodgers (did it four times).
JORDAN LOVE— NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2026
CHRISTIAN WATSON
PACKERS ARE DOMINATING
GBvsNE on FOX/FOX One
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Notable Week 9 gaffes
Colts don't touch Lamb, but Cowboys WR fumbles after big gain
CeeDee Lamb makes a diving catch— NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2026
He doesn't get touched
Gets up and picks up several yards
Fumbles while getting tackled
Colts recover it after the play is reviewed
FOOTBALL
DALvsIND on FOX/FOX One
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One of the wildest plays of Week 9 came in the Cowboys-Colts matchup in the early seconds of the fourth quarter. Dak Prescott completed a deep ball to a sliding CeeDee Lamb, but Colts defensive back Kenneth Harris didn't touch him. Lamb realized he was untouched, got up, and ran all the way to the Indy 13-yard line. That's when Lamb fumbled, and the loose ball was recovered by the Colts.
Commanders don't attempt Hail Mary
Dan Quinn made another puzzling late-game decision. Thanks, in part, to a 42-yard catch-and-run by Stefon Diggs, the Commanders had the ball at the Rams' 31-yard line with seconds left in regulation and down by seven. One would think that Jayden Daniels would drop back and throw a prayer to the end zone in hopes of tying the game and forcing overtime, particularly as they were well within throwing range.
Instead, Daniels threw underneath for tight end Chig Okonkwo over 10 yards away from the end zone. After a lateral, the ball was fumbled and recovered by the Rams for the win.
The final play of Rams vs. Commanders featuring some laterals pic.twitter.com/9M7WYnoC2w— NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2026
This is Washington simply getting too cute. At that point in the game, opt for the Hail Mary and hope for the best. Not even attempting a touchdown was ... interesting, to say the least.
Harrison Butker misses back-to-back field goals
Harrison Butker's struggles continued in Week 9 and included one of the major blunders of the slate. Just before halftime, the Chiefs lined up for a 56-yard field goal, but Butker's attempt was no good to the right. However, the Jets were called for an offsides penalty, which not only gave Butker another chance to put up points, but also inched him even closer for a 51-yard attempt. Despite the second attempt, he again missed wide right.
Harrison Butker misses back-to-back attempts in similar fashion following a penalty.— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 8, 2026
Chiefs fans boo loudly as they head to halftime pic.twitter.com/F1BfHbIiPT
Butker has missed a total of 17 kicks since the start of last season, which is the most in the NFL over that span.
Jonathan Taylor loses shoe, leads to Seth McGowan TD
If you are a fantasy football manager that has Jonathan Taylor on your squad, you were vultured by Seth McGowan in the most peculiar way. During Indy's second possession of the day, Taylor brought the Colts to the Dallas 2-yard line after a 6-yard line. On the play, Taylor lost his shoe, which required him to go to the sideline. McGowan came in and scored on the ensuing play.
Jonathan Taylor loses a shoe, giving Seth McGowan a chance at a goal line carry which he converts into his first NFL touchdown!— The Goal Line Grind (@theGLgrind) November 8, 2026
Awesome for him. Horrible for fantasy managers. pic.twitter.com/mil6bMm4mA
That was McGowan's first career touchdown.
Jordyn Tyson fumbles at the goal line
The Saints first-round pick made his NFL debut on Sunday, but had a rookie blunder amid the team's overtime victory over the Browns. Tyson recorded his first career catch on a second-and-10 pass from Tyler Shough at the Cleveland 11-yard line, and it looked like he might score. As he dove towards the goal line, however, Tyson didn't protect the football well enough, and Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger punched the ball free.
Carson Schwesinger punches the ball loose for a Browns takeaway!— NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2026
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Tyson finished his debut with four catches for 30 yards to go along with that fumble.
Corgi runs wild in Charlotte!
During halftime of the Broncos-Panthers matchup, Bank of America Stadium held a corgi race. However, after the festivities, one of the dogs went rogue and was running all over the field. The corgi, named Lennox, bobbed and weaved a number of would-be tacklers before ultimately being run down.
Corgi loose on the pitch in Carolina! 🐾— NFL UK & Ireland (@NFLUKIRE) November 8, 2026
Best Red Alert of the year? 😅 pic.twitter.com/UIb3G0kyJC
The fine folks over at NFL RedZone tallied Lennox for six broken tackles on the effort.
Two-minute drill
Here are some of my quick-hitting takeaways/notes from Week 9:
- This was Chicago's first win with a -3 or worse turnover margin since 2006 at the Cardinals in the infamous Dennis Green "they are what we thought they were" rant.
- The Bengals have the fewest rushing yards per game (85.6) by any team to start 6-2 or better since 2014 (Lions).
- Joe Burrow has 26 total touchdowns, which is tied for the fifth-most through eight games in NFL history.
- The Cowboys have allowed 20-plus points in 16 straight games, which is the longest streak in the NFL.
- As the trade deadline looms and more pieces are set to leave Indianapolis, it's worth pointing out just how far they've fallen. Last year, they entered their bye week at 8-2. Since then, they're 2-14.
- Jayden Daniels is 3-9-1 as a starter in the past two seasons.
- Arvell Reese is the youngest player to have three or more sacks in a game since sacks became an official statistic in 1982 (21 years, 70 days).
- Carson Schwesinger became the first player with at least 15 tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble in a game since Patrick Willis (2007).
- New England's 45 points allowed at home were the most since 1970 against the Bills.
- Christian McCaffrey passed Marshall Faulk for the most receiving touchdowns by a running back all-time (37).
- Still winless (0-8): Chargers
- On the bye in Week 10: Chicago, Denver, Philadelphia and Tampa Bay
- Returning from the bye: Pittsburgh and Tennessee
- International slate continues in Week 10: Patriots vs. Lions from Munich, Germany