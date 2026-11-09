There was an elephant in the room during Week 9: the 2026 NFL trade deadline.

Was it just me, or did Tuesday's deadline loom over everything? With each development, it felt as if it crystallized whether or not a team should buy, sell, or hold at the deadline. Moreover, it was hard not to watch these games through the lens of which players could be dealt and playing on a new squad by this time next week. That's what makes this weekend -- the week before the trade deadline -- so fascinating.

There's an odd finality that takes over as there are no more games to further analyze a team for what they need or should sell off. Now, it's all in the hands of the front office to either improve themselves for the stretch run or potentially move an expendable piece to help themselves down the line.

As we wrap up Week 9 and barrel towards the deadline, now is as good a time as ever to give some snap impressions on every team in the NFL and how I think they should operate before 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

AFC East

AFC North

Pittsburgh Steelers : I think this could be the Josh Downs destination. Pittsburgh clearly needs another option in the receiver room, and Downs' ability to create separation should jive nicely with Aaron Rodgers.

: I think this could be the Josh Downs destination. Pittsburgh clearly needs another option in the receiver room, and Downs' ability to create separation should jive nicely with Aaron Rodgers. Cincinnati Bengals : This should be the Jonathan Taylor landing spot; whether or not it actually will be is a different story entirely. Joe Burrow is playing at an MVP level, but the running game remains lackluster. Chucking around the yard in Madrid is fun in November, but they'll need to run the ball to win in January. Now is the time to go all-in on a blockbuster for Taylor.

: This should be the Jonathan Taylor landing spot; whether or not it actually will be is a different story entirely. Joe Burrow is playing at an MVP level, but the running game remains lackluster. Chucking around the yard in Madrid is fun in November, but they'll need to run the ball to win in January. Now is the time to go all-in on a blockbuster for Taylor. Cleveland Browns : Outside of possibly moving Jerry Jeudy, I'd expect Cleveland to have a quiet deadline. They've lost three of their last five, so they haven't really done much recently to convince the front office to add pieces.



: Outside of possibly moving Jerry Jeudy, I'd expect Cleveland to have a quiet deadline. They've lost three of their last five, so they haven't really done much recently to convince the front office to add pieces. Baltimore Ravens: Lamar Jackson is reportedly going to try and come back before the end of the season, and this recent trade for Jacoby Brissett suggests they'll try to tread water until he's back. However, I look at their situation much more pessimistically. I don't think Baltimore will be within range of the playoffs by the time Jackson is eligible to return, and it wouldn't be surprising if, at that point, he's shut down. With that in mind, if I were GM Eric DeCosta, I would entertain offers for Derrick Henry, who is a soon-to-be 33-year-old back with a lot of miles on him.

AFC South

Jacksonville Jaguars : Brian Thomas Jr. played 19 snaps on Thursday. He's a non-factor in their passing attack, recording one catch over his last four games played. I would be stunned if he wasn't moved before the deadline. Why? Thomas is more valuable to them as a trade chip rather than a glorified depth piece at receiver. Meanwhile, I'd like Jacksonville to add on defense. Acquiring defensive lineman Christian Barmore from the Patriots would make a lot of sense.

: Brian Thomas Jr. played 19 snaps on Thursday. He's a non-factor in their passing attack, recording one catch over his last four games played. I would be stunned if he wasn't moved before the deadline. Why? Thomas is more valuable to them as a trade chip rather than a glorified depth piece at receiver. Meanwhile, I'd like Jacksonville to add on defense. Acquiring defensive lineman Christian Barmore from the Patriots would make a lot of sense. Houston Texans : Marvin Harrison Jr. was probably Houston's big move this trade cycle. At 3-5 and slotted as the No. 11 seed in the AFC, they simply need better play from the stars they have on defense.

: Marvin Harrison Jr. was probably Houston's big move this trade cycle. At 3-5 and slotted as the No. 11 seed in the AFC, they simply need better play from the stars they have on defense. Indianapolis Colts : If anyone (Vikings?) is truly inquiring about Daniel Jones, Indy should drive him to the airport. Whether it's Jones, Jonathan Taylor, Josh Downs, or anyone else, the Colts need to wheel and deal and build the cupboard of draft capital up for whoever becomes the next GM.

: If anyone (Vikings?) is truly inquiring about Daniel Jones, Indy should drive him to the airport. Whether it's Jones, Jonathan Taylor, Josh Downs, or anyone else, the Colts need to wheel and deal and build the cupboard of draft capital up for whoever becomes the next GM. Tennessee Titans: Unless they're blown away with a trade for him, I'm alright with Tennessee hanging onto Tony Pollard. He's helped bring balance to the offense and, in turn, the development of Cam Ward. That has value down the stretch in 2026.

AFC West

Denver Broncos : Jonah Coleman has sort of quieted the need for a running back for Denver. Instead, I think adding Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert could be a fun addition to the collection of pass catchers for Bo Nix. He's on a one-year deal, and Philly could look to move him after falling to 2-7.

: Jonah Coleman has sort of quieted the need for a running back for Denver. Instead, I think adding Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert could be a fun addition to the collection of pass catchers for Bo Nix. He's on a one-year deal, and Philly could look to move him after falling to 2-7. Kansas City Chiefs : Don't let the 35 points scored on Sunday fool you. The Chiefs still need wide receiver help, and not just a small addition either. They should be in on everyone from Brian Thomas Jr. to Josh Downs. I'd also go at the Jets hard with an offer for Garrett Wilson and make them say no. While a receiver is a clear need, I also think K.C. could stand to add a veteran edge rusher too.

: Don't let the 35 points scored on Sunday fool you. The Chiefs still need wide receiver help, and not just a small addition either. They should be in on everyone from Brian Thomas Jr. to Josh Downs. I'd also go at the Jets hard with an offer for Garrett Wilson and make them say no. While a receiver is a clear need, I also think K.C. could stand to add a veteran edge rusher too. Las Vegas Raiders : Fernando Mendoza's development is the franchise's top priority, but I'm not sure how much longer they should wait. That's especially true considering they might be able to get a good return for Kirk Cousins if the Vikings want to reunite with their former quarterback. Moving on from him and getting strong capital in return only helps build around Mendoza for the future.

: Fernando Mendoza's development is the franchise's top priority, but I'm not sure how much longer they should wait. That's especially true considering they might be able to get a good return for Kirk Cousins if the Vikings want to reunite with their former quarterback. Moving on from him and getting strong capital in return only helps build around Mendoza for the future. Los Angeles Chargers: Even before dropping to 0-8, I have no idea why L.A. has reportedly been so stubborn about not moving any players. It feels like this organization is about to undergo a massive revamp this offseason, so why not listen to offers? For instance, Khalil Mack is much more valuable as a trade chip than as a 35-year-old pass rusher over the second half.

NFC East

New York Giants : I get the need for a running back, but I also don't think New York should be breaking the bank to bring in someone like Jonathan Taylor if the price gets too outrageous. Even at 5-2-1, they shouldn't mortgage too much of the future during a season where their starter went down.

: I get the need for a running back, but I also don't think New York should be breaking the bank to bring in someone like Jonathan Taylor if the price gets too outrageous. Even at 5-2-1, they shouldn't mortgage too much of the future during a season where their starter went down. Dallas Cowboys : Dallas has probably already made its moves, most recently bringing in corner Joey Porter Jr. from the Steelers. At this point, Jerry Jones works with the guys he's already brought in.

: Dallas has probably already made its moves, most recently bringing in corner Joey Porter Jr. from the Steelers. At this point, Jerry Jones works with the guys he's already brought in. Washington Commanders : Following a loss to the Rams, it doesn't make sense for Washington to make any substantial moves at the deadline. They're 2-5-1 and have more of a chance to sell some pieces (Stefon Diggs?) rather than buy.

: Following a loss to the Rams, it doesn't make sense for Washington to make any substantial moves at the deadline. They're 2-5-1 and have more of a chance to sell some pieces (Stefon Diggs?) rather than buy. Philadelphia Eagles: I'm utterly fascinated to see how Howie Roseman approaches this deadline. There are some clear pieces (Dallas Goedert and Riq Woolen) that he can sell. That said, Roseman is always liable to zig when everyone thinks he'll zag.

NFC North

Minnesota Vikings : If Murray is going to be sidelined for a bit due to a Grade 2 hamstring, Minnesota needs to make a sizable move for a quarterback. Their defense is too good, and their weapons are in their prime to simply hope that Carson Wentz can keep them afloat. Even before Murray went down, he wasn't lighting the world on fire. Whether it's Cousins or Jones, they need to consider adding another capable signal-caller.

: If Murray is going to be sidelined for a bit due to a Grade 2 hamstring, Minnesota needs to make a sizable move for a quarterback. Their defense is too good, and their weapons are in their prime to simply hope that Carson Wentz can keep them afloat. Even before Murray went down, he wasn't lighting the world on fire. Whether it's Cousins or Jones, they need to consider adding another capable signal-caller. Detroit Lions : Corner is an obvious area to add. I liked the possibility of a reunion with Carlton Davis before he suffered a knee injury in New England's Week 9 loss to Green Bay. Maybe this is the Riq Woolen destination.

: Corner is an obvious area to add. I liked the possibility of a reunion with Carlton Davis before he suffered a knee injury in New England's Week 9 loss to Green Bay. Maybe this is the Riq Woolen destination. Chicago Bears : Jeffery Simmons was their big splash, and it feels like they're a budding juggernaut in the conference.

: Jeffery Simmons was their big splash, and it feels like they're a budding juggernaut in the conference. Green Bay Packers: Micah Parsons will be looked at as their big midseason "addition" once he returns to the field. However, the latest injury to Josh Jacobs (broken finger) does reemphasize the need to possibly add a back.

NFC South

Tampa Bay Buccaneers : I think it'll largely be a quiet deadline for Tampa.

: I think it'll largely be a quiet deadline for Tampa. Carolina Panthers : Carolina has the least amount of cap space in the NFL at the moment, making any sort of deadline deal of substance far-fetched. Given that they're still in the thick of the division race even at 3-5, it feels like the Panthers may hold firm.

: Carolina has the least amount of cap space in the NFL at the moment, making any sort of deadline deal of substance far-fetched. Given that they're still in the thick of the division race even at 3-5, it feels like the Panthers may hold firm. New Orleans Saints : New Orleans may be another team that's sort of in purgatory at the deadline. They're in the hunt at 3-5, so they may not be inclined to sell off pieces. Unless they get a solid offer for someone who doesn't have a clear future with the franchise beyond this season, they might not do too much.

: New Orleans may be another team that's sort of in purgatory at the deadline. They're in the hunt at 3-5, so they may not be inclined to sell off pieces. Unless they get a solid offer for someone who doesn't have a clear future with the franchise beyond this season, they might not do too much. Atlanta Falcons: Atlanta has the fifth-most cap space in the NFL, so there is wiggle room to make a deal. However, I'm not quite sure there's one that makes a ton of sense right now. If it gets a sizable enough offer, it should be open to moving off of Jessie Bates III, who is set to be a free agent in 2027. (The Falcons reportedly traded Bates to the Jaguars

NFC West

San Francisco 49ers : This is another really interesting Josh Downs destination. His ability to create separation would fit splendidly in Kyle Shanahan's offense. With the position group dealing with a slew of injuries, they need to add someone at receiver.

: This is another really interesting Josh Downs destination. His ability to create separation would fit splendidly in Kyle Shanahan's offense. With the position group dealing with a slew of injuries, they need to add someone at receiver. Los Angeles Rams : If Puka Nacua's knee injury is serious, it only puts greater emphasis on adding a pass catcher at the deadline. Remember, they're already without Davante Adams (hamstring). Even someone like Jerry Jeudy would do wonders for them.

: If Puka Nacua's knee injury is serious, it only puts greater emphasis on adding a pass catcher at the deadline. Remember, they're already without Davante Adams (hamstring). Even someone like Jerry Jeudy would do wonders for them. Seattle Seahawks : After already making a move for Quenton Nelson, the most realistic move for Seattle is no move. They simply need to get healthy, starting at quarterback, and will have the Week 11 bye to do it.

: After already making a move for Quenton Nelson, the most realistic move for Seattle is no move. They simply need to get healthy, starting at quarterback, and will have the Week 11 bye to do it. Arizona Cardinals: They've already moved on from pieces like Marvin Harrison Jr. and Jacoby Brissett, and now all eyes are on edge rusher Josh Sweat along with safety Budda Baker. Both of those veterans should be moved as Arizona continues to pile up assets.

Game Balls

How Game Balls work: Six are awarded to standout players from the slate of teams that won their contests, and only one player on a team can get a game ball.

Ja'Marr Chase CIN • WR • #1 TAR 73 REC 53 REC YDs 647 REC TD 7 FL 0 View Profile

Week 9 stats: 10 receptions, 155 yards receiving, 1 TD reception

Chase was unstoppable in Madrid in Cincinnati's convincing 34-17 win over the Falcons. No matter what Atlanta tried to do to slow down the Bengals star receiver, they were left in the dust. This was his second straight game with at least 10 catches, 100 yards receiving, and a touchdown. That also gives him 13 such games in his career, which is the second-most in NFL history.

CeeDee Lamb DAL • WR • #88 TAR 108 REC 70 REC YDs 904 REC TD 7 FL 1 View Profile

Week 9 stats: 10 receptions, 195 yards receiving, 1 TD reception

Lamb had another prolific day as the Cowboys fended off the Colts in Indy. The wideout was targeted 16 times and turned that into 195 yards receiving, which is the second-most receiving yards in a game this season (most on the road). This was Lamb's fourth career game with at least 180 receiving yards, which is tied with Bob Hayes for the most in Cowboys history.

Week 9 stats: 3 tackles, 3 sacks, 1 forced fumble

Welcome back, Myles Garrett! In his first game back since undergoing a procedure on his knee after the Week 1 opener, Garrett made his presence felt immediately. He took down Jayden Daniels three times in the 20-13 win, making the ninth career game he's tallied at least three sacks. Garrett also punched the ball free on one of those sacks on Daniels, which resulted in a Rams field goal drive right before halftime.

Kenneth Walker III KC • RB • #9 Att 159 Yds 872 TD 7 FL 0 View Profile

Week 9 stats: 18 carries, 102 yards rushing, 1 rushing TD; 4 receptions, 41 yards receiving, 2 TD receptions

After cooling off over the past two weeks, Walker heated right back up in Kansas City's Week9 win over the Jets. The Chiefs back accounted for three total touchdowns in the win, which tied his career-high (2024 at Lions). Walker is the first player with five multi-touchdown games through eight games since Terrell Davis in 1998. Already, Walker is up to 1,044 scrimmage yards and 11 scrimmage touchdowns this season.

C.J. Stroud HOU • QB • #7 CMP% 64.2 YDs 2251 TD 16 INT 2 YD/Att 7.98 View Profile

Week 9 stats: 21-of-35 passing, 384 yards passing, 5 TD passes, 1 INT; 2 carries, 20 yards rushing

We talked about this a few weeks ago; C.J. Stroud is balling out. The Texans quarterback has reestablished himself as a top quarterback in the NFL and just tossed five touchdowns in a blowout win over the Chargers. This was the second career game that Stroud posted at least five passing touchdowns and is just the second quarterback in franchise history to have multiple five-plus passing touchdown games.

Jordan Love GB • QB • #10 CMP% 63.0 YDs 2618 TD 19 INT 6 YD/Att 7.68 View Profile

Week 9 stats: 23-of-29 passing, 372 yards passing, 3 TD passes; 1 carry, 12 yards, 1 rushing TD

Jordan Love and the Packers steamrolled the Patriots in Foxborough, 45-27. The Green Bay QB totaled four touchdowns in the winning effort and was dialed in from the jump. His 372 passing yards were the third-most in any game of his career. He's also just the second Packers quarterback with at least 270 passing yards in five straight games, joining Aaron Rodgers (did it four times).

Notable Week 9 gaffes

Colts don't touch Lamb, but Cowboys WR fumbles after big gain

One of the wildest plays of Week 9 came in the Cowboys-Colts matchup in the early seconds of the fourth quarter. Dak Prescott completed a deep ball to a sliding CeeDee Lamb, but Colts defensive back Kenneth Harris didn't touch him. Lamb realized he was untouched, got up, and ran all the way to the Indy 13-yard line. That's when Lamb fumbled, and the loose ball was recovered by the Colts.

Commanders don't attempt Hail Mary

Dan Quinn made another puzzling late-game decision. Thanks, in part, to a 42-yard catch-and-run by Stefon Diggs, the Commanders had the ball at the Rams' 31-yard line with seconds left in regulation and down by seven. One would think that Jayden Daniels would drop back and throw a prayer to the end zone in hopes of tying the game and forcing overtime, particularly as they were well within throwing range.

Instead, Daniels threw underneath for tight end Chig Okonkwo over 10 yards away from the end zone. After a lateral, the ball was fumbled and recovered by the Rams for the win.

This is Washington simply getting too cute. At that point in the game, opt for the Hail Mary and hope for the best. Not even attempting a touchdown was ... interesting, to say the least.

Harrison Butker misses back-to-back field goals

Harrison Butker's struggles continued in Week 9 and included one of the major blunders of the slate. Just before halftime, the Chiefs lined up for a 56-yard field goal, but Butker's attempt was no good to the right. However, the Jets were called for an offsides penalty, which not only gave Butker another chance to put up points, but also inched him even closer for a 51-yard attempt. Despite the second attempt, he again missed wide right.

Butker has missed a total of 17 kicks since the start of last season, which is the most in the NFL over that span.

Jonathan Taylor loses shoe, leads to Seth McGowan TD

If you are a fantasy football manager that has Jonathan Taylor on your squad, you were vultured by Seth McGowan in the most peculiar way. During Indy's second possession of the day, Taylor brought the Colts to the Dallas 2-yard line after a 6-yard line. On the play, Taylor lost his shoe, which required him to go to the sideline. McGowan came in and scored on the ensuing play.

That was McGowan's first career touchdown.

Jordyn Tyson fumbles at the goal line

The Saints first-round pick made his NFL debut on Sunday, but had a rookie blunder amid the team's overtime victory over the Browns. Tyson recorded his first career catch on a second-and-10 pass from Tyler Shough at the Cleveland 11-yard line, and it looked like he might score. As he dove towards the goal line, however, Tyson didn't protect the football well enough, and Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger punched the ball free.

Tyson finished his debut with four catches for 30 yards to go along with that fumble.

Corgi runs wild in Charlotte!

During halftime of the Broncos-Panthers matchup, Bank of America Stadium held a corgi race. However, after the festivities, one of the dogs went rogue and was running all over the field. The corgi, named Lennox, bobbed and weaved a number of would-be tacklers before ultimately being run down.

The fine folks over at NFL RedZone tallied Lennox for six broken tackles on the effort.

Two-minute drill

Here are some of my quick-hitting takeaways/notes from Week 9: