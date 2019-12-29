NFL Week 17 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Tom Brady throws touchdown to linebacker

It's the 17th NFL Sunday of the 2019 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. Check back often to find everything you need to know about Week 17.

SCHEDULE

Sunday

Brady to ... Elandon Roberts?

The Patriots have been looking for receivers to step up all year long and perhaps they overlooked Elandon Roberts. He may be a linebacker, but he made a big play in the passing game on Sunday against the Dolphins.

Didn't hear a whistle

Damien Williams made the Chargers regret not playing until the whistle here. The Chiefs running back broke a few tackles and took advantage of a disinterested LA defense by turning on the jets and cruising to six.

Hard(to catch)man

Mecole Hardman provided us with our first great special teams highlight of the day when he took this kick return 104 yards to the house. That speed and tight work along the sideline is worth admiring.

The Jameis experience

Big yardage, touchdowns and interceptions...that's what Jameis Winston does. We've gotten all of those elements once again this Sunday and this touchdown pass to Breshad Perriman was something else.

Landry goes long

The Browns-Bengals game has been a bit of an adventure through the first half but Baker Mayfield has a couple of long TD passes, including this 56-yard connection to Jarvis Landry. Come for the catch, stay for the two Bengals defenders taking out one another to seal the touchdown.

Defensive wheels

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White got a chance to show off his wheels with an open-field sprint after recovering a fumble in the first half. It turns out he's got some jets and they carried him to a defensive TD for Tampa.

Alvin Kamara finding paydirt

Saints running back Alvin Kamara is finding the end zone early in New Orleans' finale against the Panthers on Sunday. Kamara hit paydirt twice in the first quarter.

Big Man TD!

The only thing better than a Big Man Touchdown is a Big Man Touchdown that involves the Big Man getting loose in the open field and chugging down the seam for six points. We got that gift from Atlanta Falcons tackle Ty Sambrailo on Sunday.

Baker cookin' early

Baker Mayfield and the Browns haven't had the year they expected to have but they've got a great chance to finish strong against the lowly Bengals. The Cleveland QB got off to a great start Sunday with this 46-yard bomb to Damion Ratley in the first quarter.

The race for second place

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots head into the final Sunday of the regular season sitting pretty in the AFC's No. 2 seed. They'll have a chance to lock up that spot with a win over the Dolphins in the season finale, which shouldn't be too tough of a task ... presumably. But if things go wrong ... look out, because the Chiefs and Texans are also in contention for that second spot in the playoff picture.