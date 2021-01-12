Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers announced on Tuesday that he will be guest hosting an episode of "Jeopardy!" in the near future. Or I should say: "This Super Bowl champion will host an episode of Jeopardy!" Answer: "Who is Aaron Rodgers?"

Rodgers confirmed the news that while on "The Pat McAfee Show" and noted that Alex Trebek was an idol of his.

"One of my idols growing up was Alex Trebek ... They're doing some guest-hosting spots. It's going to be released here very soon, but I had the opportunity to be one of those … I'm excited about the opportunity," Rodgers said.

This is not the first time the Packers QB has made an appearance on "Jeopardy!" He was on "Celebrity Jeopardy!" in 2015 and ended up winning and earning a $50,000 donation for his choice of a charity, which was the MACC Fund (Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer).

Rodgers also discussed with McAffe how he loved going on the show years ago and joked about his poor fashion choices at the time.

With the passing of longtime host Trebek, "Jeopardy!" is having all kinds of guests take over as host. Rodgers said he did not see Ken Jennings' guest spot episode on Monday night because he was watching film to prepare for the Packers' divisional playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Packers' 13-3 record earned them the No. 1 seed in the NFC and the only bye in the conference. Green Bay will host the Rams on Saturday afternoon.