Packers reportedly extend center Corey Linsley for $25.5 million over three years

Just a day after handing out a four-year, $58 million contract extension to wide receiver Davante Adams that made him one of the highest-paid receivers in the league, the Green Bay Packers are paying another key piece of their offense. According to multiple reports, the Packers are extending the contract of center Corey Linsley.

Piecing together the reports, it appears Linsley will have three additional years added to his contract, with $25.5 million in new money and a nearly $10 million signing bonus.

Three-year extension for Packers C Corey Linsley for $25.5m, source says. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 30, 2017

Almost $10M to sign for Linsley https://t.co/4FDPzaNjMG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 30, 2017

Linsley's deal is for three years, with an average of $8.5 million in new money, per a source. We'll see how the whole thing breaks down, but that's in line with what @RapSheet reported ($25.5M total) — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 30, 2017

Such a deal pushes Linsley inside the top-10 highest-paid centers in football in terms of the average annual value of his contract.

The Packers will still have plenty of room on their books to re-sign key free agents like Morgan Burnett and Davon House, and they could go out on the free-agent market to sign an impact player or two as well, though general manager Ted Thompson has been reluctant to do so in the past. And this year's experience with Martellus Bennett may sour the Packers on the idea of bringing in a highly-paid player from outside the organization. They can also create even more cap room ($9.5 million) by cutting ties with Randall Cobb, who is set to count against the cap for $12.75 million next season but carries a dead-money charge of only $3.25 million.

With Linsley getting three years added to his deal, the Packers now have four of their five offensive-line starters signed through at least 2019, which is coincidentally the final year of Aaron Rodgers' current contract. Right tackle Bryan Bulaga's deal runs out after that season, while left tackle David Bakhtiari and guard Lane Taylor have deals that run through 2020.