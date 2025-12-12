Nearly 30 years after facing off in one of the greatest Super Bowls ever, the Packers and Broncos will meet in Week 15 in a matchup between the conference's top-two teams.

Other than the Patriots, no NFL team has been as hot as Sean Payton's Broncos, who've won 10 straight games after a 1-2 start. The catalyst for Denver's success has been the play of second-year quarterback Bo Nix and a defense that is fourth in the NFL in points allowed.

After a few hiccups, the Packers are back on track after winning their last three games. They supplanted the Bears as the NFC's top team after edging Chicago in a highly competitive game last Sunday at Lambeau Field. Like the Broncos, the Packers have enjoyed high-level play from quarterback Jordan Love and a defense that has been one of the stingiest in terms of points allowed.

Here's how you can follow Sunday's action, already with a full breakdown and a prediction of how things might play out.

Where to watch Packers vs. Broncos live

Date: Sunday, Dec. 14 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

CBS Sports App Odds: Packers 2.5, O/U 43.5 (via DraftKings)

Packers vs. Broncos: Need to know

Clutch Broncos. Eight of the Broncos' 10 wins during their winning streak were in one possession games. Each of Denver's last five wins were in one possession games, including last week's 24-17 win over the Raiders.

Eight of the Broncos' 10 wins during their winning streak were in one possession games. Each of Denver's last five wins were in one possession games, including last week's 24-17 win over the Raiders. Bo knows comebacks. Nix leads the NFL with six game-winning drives and five fourth-quarter comebacks. One of his secret weapons in the passing game has been rookie running back RJ Harvey, whose four touchdown catches trails only wideouts Courtland Sutton and Troy Franklin for the team lead.

Nix leads the NFL with six game-winning drives and five fourth-quarter comebacks. One of his secret weapons in the passing game has been rookie running back RJ Harvey, whose four touchdown catches trails only wideouts Courtland Sutton and Troy Franklin for the team lead. Mr. Clean. Nix has benefitted from an offensive line that has largely kept him upright. Nix has been sacked just 16 times and has the lowest percentage of sacks in the NFL on pass attempts.

Nix has benefitted from an offensive line that has largely kept him upright. Nix has been sacked just 16 times and has the lowest percentage of sacks in the NFL on pass attempts. Mims the word. Wideout Marvin Mims has made an impact this season as a returner. He's averaging 16.4 yards per punt return and leads the NFL with 394 return yards.

Wideout Marvin Mims has made an impact this season as a returner. He's averaging 16.4 yards per punt return and leads the NFL with 394 return yards. Sack artists. Nik Bonitto (12.5 sacks) leads a Broncos defense that has recorded a league-high 55 sacks. They're nine sacks from breaking their single-season team record, which was set last year.

Nik Bonitto (12.5 sacks) leads a Broncos defense that has recorded a league-high 55 sacks. They're nine sacks from breaking their single-season team record, which was set last year. All you need is Love. Love has been extremely efficient this season with 22 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He's recently had a boost with the return of wideout Christian Watson, who has caught five touchdowns in Green Bay's last four games.

Love has been extremely efficient this season with 22 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He's recently had a boost with the return of wideout Christian Watson, who has caught five touchdowns in Green Bay's last four games. Workhorse. While he hasn't rushed for 100 yards this season, Josh Jacobs has nonetheless been an indispensable part of the Packers' offense. He's rushed for a dozen touchdowns and has amassed 1,068 all-purpose yards.

While he hasn't rushed for 100 yards this season, Josh Jacobs has nonetheless been an indispensable part of the Packers' offense. He's rushed for a dozen touchdowns and has amassed 1,068 all-purpose yards. Parsons keeps rolling. Micah Parsons recently became the first player to record at least 12 sacks in each of his first five seasons. He saw his three-game streak with at least 1.5 sacks come to an end last week against the Bears.

Packers vs. Broncos prediction, pick

In games as evenly matched as this, I typically give the edge to the team that has the better quarterback. That logic compels me to go with Love, who is currently playing at an MVP level. Love also has a better running game and a deeper receiving corps at his disposal. Pick: Packers -2.5, Under 43.5