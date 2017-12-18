Panthers' Thomas Davis suspended two games for vicious block on Packers receiver

If the Panthers are going to win the NFC South, they're going to have to do it without Thomas Davis.

The NFL announced on Monday that Davis has been suspended two games for the vicious blindside block that he put on Packers wide receiver Davante Adams during the second half of Carolina's 31-24 win over Green Bay on Sunday.

After the game, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made it clear that he was upset with the block.

"I think it was an unnecessary hit," Rodgers said, via the team's website. "It's unfortunate. If I throw a better ball that situation doesn't happen. He's a repeat offender, so I'm sure the league will deal with him according to that."

As Rodgers mentioned, Davis is a repeat offender and the league took that into account when handing out the suspension.

"You have been previously fined for violations of safety-related rules. Your actions yesterday warrant an escalation of discipline, not only because they were flagrant, but also because of your status as a repeat offender," the league said in a statement.

Rodgers wasn't the only one upset with the block. Adams also seemed pretty mad about the hit.

The Packers receiver, who was hospitalized in October after taking a similar hit, took to Twitter on Monday, to share his feelings about Davis' block.

I’ll never understand it. Game is already dangerous enough and we got Pro Bowl players out here head hunting and saying they “didn’t mean to harm me” — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) December 18, 2017

Somebody please explain to me what I wasnt trying to hurt him means when we nowhere near the play and u lead with ya head and ear hole a defenseless player.... — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) December 18, 2017

Davis personally responded to Adams' Twitter tirade by apologizing for the hit.

I understand your frustration and I do apologize for the hit! In no way was I trying to hurt you. My first instinct was turn and make a block. In all sincerity I do apologize. I truly respect you as a player and I made a mistake! — Thomas Davis (@ThomasDavisSDTM) December 18, 2017

The suspension means that the Panthers are going to have to play the rest of the regular season without one of their star linebackers. At 10-4, the Panthers are in a dogfight with the Saints for the NFC South title and winning their final two games without Davis won't be easy. Over the next two weeks, the Panthers play the Buccaneers and the Falcons.

One thing to note is that Davis is appealing his suspension, so it could get reduced down to one or even zero games after an appeals officer hears his case later this week.