While there's probably more than just one, Drake Maye specifically mentioned one thing he would have done differently during the New England Patriots' loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX.

Maye deeply exhaled when asked if there was anything he would change from Sunday's 29-13 loss. It was the lack of involvement for Stefon Diggs, the four-time Pro Bowl receiver who recorded 37 yards on three targets.

"Diggs, I wish I probably would have given him more chances in the game," Maye said. "I know he probably [feels] the same way. He's just been a great force this year. Can't say enough about what he's done for us, what he's done for the team and what he's proven to himself. ... He's still a big time player in this league."

Surprisingly, six other Patriots received more targets than Diggs, who recorded 25 more catches and 245 more receiving yards than any anyone else during the regular season. He also played in just 45% of the Patriots' offensive snaps, which was significantly fewer than fellow wideouts Kayshon Boutte (73%) and Mack Hollins (72%). Hollins was targeted a team-high eight times.

Nearly 25 minutes went by before Diggs caught his first target, a 5-yard completion with 10:02 left in the second quarter. His next target didn't arrive until the game's final three minutes, when he pulled down a 26-yard pass that set up Maye's short touchdown pass to Rhamondre Stevenson. Diggs' third and final catch was on the Patriots' final drive.

While Seattle received an MVP performance from running back Kenneth Walker, the Patriots received no such performance from their main offensive playmakers, which obviously included Maye, Diggs and rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson. Henderson virtually disappeared during the postseason after recording 911 rushing yards and 1,132 all-purpose yards during the regular season.

If he ever makes it back to a Super Bowl, it's safe to assume that Maye will make a more concerted effort to get his main playmakers more involved in the offense. Regarding Diggs, Maye is hoping to build off of the success they had during their first season together.

"He's got a lot of juice left in the tank," Maye said of the 32-year-old Diggs. "He told me the other day he has a chance to really work on his craft in the offseason, he really didn't have a chance last offseason and got a chance to get back working and just trying to get whatever's left in his body, I know there's some and I'm looking forward to getting a chance to hopefully throw him some more passes and watch (him) go."