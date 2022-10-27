Welcome to the Thursday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!

After 23 years, Tom Brady's career might finally have started to come crashing down, and tonight, we're all going to find out together whether that's the case. If Brady throws five interceptions and the Buccaneers lose by three touchdowns, then I will finally agree that he's washed up. However, if Brady throws for 400 yards and the Buccaneers win, then it will basically be like the groundhog seeing his shadow and we'll be getting six more months of Brady.

I have no idea what's going to happen, but I do know that we'll be previewing tonight's game in today's newsletter, so let's get to the rundown.

1. Today's show: Brady Quinn breaks down the latest NFL news

If you're going to listen to just one episode of the Pick Six podcast every week, then you should definitely make sure that you're listening every Thursday, because that's when Brady Quinn joins the show. For today's episode, the former first-round pick chatted with Will Brinson about a multitude of topics, including whether the Patriots should start Bailey Zappe or Mac Jones.

Here's what Brady had to say about New England's QB situation:

Brady thinks Mac Jones should be the starter. Instead of making it a mystery every week, Brady thinks Belichick needs to just let everyone know that Jones will be the team's starter. "At some point, Belichick just needs to come out and say 'Mac is our guy and Zappe is our backup. We need to figure out what we have in Mac Jones before we'd ever move on.'"

Brady doesn't believe that Belichick is handling the QB situation very well. "This is a complete mismanagement of the quarterback position," Brady said. "If you go back to the history of New England, Bill Belichick has never had to worry about that because he always had Tom Brady. Maybe you would have said, in the beginning he did, because he had Drew Bledsoe and then went to Brady, but they had success. They were winning Super Bowls. Right away, they won three Super Bowls, so no one was going to question [what Belichick did].

Brady explains why the Patriots shouldn't even be thinking about benching Mac Jones just yet. "This is a position now where you drafted a kid in the first round, he helps take you to the playoffs in his rookie season and he's one of the best rookies," Brady said. "Going into Year 2, gets off to a slow start, you have Matt Patricia calling plays, this whole thing was going to be a work in progress. I feel for Mac Jones. I feel like this has now become a thing and a controversy and it didn't really need to be." With all the change, Brady thinks it makes sense to see how Jones adjusts to things before you even think about sending him to the bench.

If you want to hear everything else Quinn had to say on today's podcast, then be sure to click here. If you want to see his handsome face, then you can also watch today's episode on YouTube by clicking here.

2. Thursday night preview: Prepping you for Ravens at Buccaneers

This is a huge game for both teams and that's because both of them are currently clinging to first place in their division. It's arguably a bigger game for the Buccaneers, who are in a total tailspin right now with four losses in their past five games. If the Bucs lose tonight, it will mark the FIRST TIME in Tom Brady's career that his team has fallen two games under .500 (More on that here).

My good buddy Jared Dubin wrote our deep-dive preview for this game here at CBSSports.com, and here's how he sees the game playing out:

Why the Ravens can win: The Ravens are one of the NFL's best teams when it comes to moving the ball on the ground -- they rank fifth overall in rushing yards per game -- and now, they'll be going up against a Buccaneers defense that surrenders nearly 120 yards per game on the ground. Not only that, but the Bucs defense is banged up, which is one reason why they surrendered 181 yards rushing to the CAROLINA PANTHERS in Week 7. If Lamar Jackson and the rest of the offense can get the ground game going, that will likely allow the Ravens to escape Tampa Bay with a win.

Why the Buccaneers can win: The Ravens are banged up in the secondary with three corners -- Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters and Brandon Stephens -- all listed as questionable for tonight's game. If the Buccaneers offense is going to get back on track, tonight seems like a good night to do it. If Brady gets any protection from his offensive line, he should be able to put up big numbers by throwing to Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

You can get a full preview of the game from Dubin by clicking here.

If you're thinking about betting on the game, Tyler Sullivan put together a full gambling preview (odds via Caesars Sportsbook). You can check out Sullivan's full gambling preview by clicking here, but if you don't feel like clicking over, here's one prop from both of us for tonight's game.

ONE PROP TYLER LIKES: Lamar Jackson OVER 28.5 passing attempts (-133): "I wouldn't let last week's 16 pass attempts scare you away from taking the over here. Before Week 7, Jackson had gone over this total in EVERY single game the Ravens played over the first six weeks."

"I wouldn't let last week's 16 pass attempts scare you away from taking the over here. Before Week 7, Jackson had gone over this total in EVERY single game the Ravens played over the first six weeks." ONE PROP I LIKE: Justin Tucker OVER 1.5 field goals (-160): If there is one over I will almost always take, it's Tucker hitting more than 1.5 field goals in a game. Tucker is the ultimate kicking weapon and he's hit at least two field goals in four straight games for the Ravens and I won't be surprised if he once again hits multiple field goals tonight.

Finally, if you're wondering who we're picking, here's who we have tonight in a game where the Buccaneers are favored by two after opening as a 1.5-point underdog:

Dubin's pick: Ravens 26-20 over Buccaneers

Sullivan's pick: Ravens 24-21 over Buccaneers

My pick: Ravens 23-20 over Buccaneers

To find out who our experts are taking, be sure to check out our CBSSports.com picks page by clicking here.

3. Bears deal Robert Quinn to the Eagles: Full trade details plus grades

With the trade deadline now just five days away, a noticeable theme has emerged this year: The rich are getting richer. The Eagles, the NFL's only undefeated team, made a huge move on Wednesday by acquiring Robert Quinn in a trade with the Bears. Quinn hasn't been great this year, but it's worth noting that he racked up 18.5 sacks last season, which was the second-highest total in the NFL. Although he's only tallied one sack in 2022, it won't be surprising at all if his production goes up in Philadelphia, and that's because he has a lot of talent around him.

Quinn has recorded 102 sacks over the course of his 12-year career, which is tied with Aaron Donald for the sixth-most among all active players.

Here's a look at the trade details of their latest deal:

Eagles receive: Robert Quinn

Robert Quinn Bears receive: 2023 fourth-round pick

2023 fourth-round pick Eagles will be paying Quinn almost nothing . Quinn has a base salary of $12.8 million this year and of that total, he's still owed roughly $7.8 million with 11 weeks left in the season. According to NFL.com, the Bears will be picking up $7.1 million of that total, which means the Eagles will only be paying Quinn a little over $700,000 TOTAL for the next 11 weeks. Also, there's no further financial risk for Philly because Quinn's contract, which runs through the 2024 season, has zero guaranteed dollars left in it.

. Quinn has a base salary of $12.8 million this year and of that total, he's still owed roughly $7.8 million with 11 weeks left in the season. According to NFL.com, the Bears will be picking up $7.1 million of that total, which means the Eagles will only be paying Quinn a little over $700,000 TOTAL for the next 11 weeks. Also, there's no further financial risk for Philly because Quinn's contract, which runs through the 2024 season, has zero guaranteed dollars left in it. Why the Bears made the move. With the Bears paying most of Quinn's contract, you might be wondering why they would even do this deal. By dealing Quinn away now, the Bears will pick up roughly $10.5 million in cap space between this season and next season, plus they get a fourth-round pick out of the deal. Quinn had no guaranteed salary left beyond this season so he likely would have been cut at some point during the 2023 offseason, and if that happened the Bears would have gotten nothing in return. Also, new general manager Ryan Poles has slowly been dismantling the roster that was built by his predecessor Ryan Pace, and this was a huge piece of that. With Quinn underperforming this year, Poles clearly felt comfortable making a move that should make it easier for him to build his roster in 2023.

For the Eagles, this move makes almost too much sense and that's because it's a low-risk move that gives you a chance at a high reward. If Quinn can play anything remotely like he did last season when he finished with 18.5 sacks, then this deal will be a steal. However, if he continues to struggle, the Eagles won't be getting burned in the deal because they only gave up a single draft pick and will only be out roughly $700,000.

If this trade proves anything, it's that the Eagles are all-in on winning the Super Bowl this year. Over the past six months, Eagles GM Howie Roseman has been busy making some big trades, adding players like A.J. Brown and C.J. Gardner-Johnson while also making some huge draft trades. Roseman seems hellbent on making sure the Eagles have enough talent to get back to the Super Bowl for the second time in five years.

TRADE GRADES

Whenever there's a trade, there's 100% chance we're going to hand out grades for that deal, and that's exactly what we did in this situation.

The Quinn trade was graded by CBSSports.com's Jordan Dajani and here's what he came up with:

Eagles grade: A-. "This move shows that the Eagles are all-in on winning a Super Bowl. Remember how the Rams added Von Miller at the trade deadline last year? Not that Quinn is Miller, but this move is similar. It could be something that further sparks a talented defense to be even better as Philly hits the ground ready to run following its bye week. Quinn ain't a spring chicken, but he showed last year he's still an impactful player."

"This move shows that the Eagles are all-in on winning a Super Bowl. Remember how the Rams added Von Miller at the trade deadline last year? Not that Quinn is Miller, but this move is similar. It could be something that further sparks a talented defense to be even better as Philly hits the ground ready to run following its bye week. Quinn ain't a spring chicken, but he showed last year he's still an impactful player." Bears grade: B-. "With this move, it looks like the Bears will be putting more on the plates of Dominique Robinson and Trevis Gipson. The Bears were reportedly shopping Quinn around this month as the trade deadline approached, and they found a willing partner in the Eagles. Quinn was a good player, but maybe one of these younger guys can be a solid starter at defensive end."

You can check out Dajani's full explanation for each grade by clicking here.

4. NFL trade deadline: Looking at whether each team should be buying or selling

With the NFL trade deadline coming on Nov. 1, you can bet we're going to see plenty of deals go down over the next five days. With that in mind, Cody Benjamin decided take a look at who should be buying and who should be selling.

Cody went through all 32 teams, but we're only going to take a look at four of them: two who should be buying at the deadline and two who should be selling.

BUYERS

Bills

What they should do: Acquire Antonio Gibson. "They couldn't land Christian McCaffrey, but Gibson would be a solid consolation prize as a dual threat with starting-caliber stuff."

Packers

What they should do: Acquire Brandin Cooks. "This is the second year in a row we've tabbed Cooks as an ideal target for Green Bay, but he's even more necessary this time, with Aaron Rodgers desperate for any proven pass catcher, let alone one capable of bursting downfield."

SELLERS

Saints

What they should do: Trade away Jarvis Landry. "To be honest, they should be willing to take offers on anyone. Landry, approaching 30 with an injury history, isn't likely to command much of anything, but his experience could draw interest from playoff hopefuls."

Steelers

What they should do: Trade away Mason Rudolph. "It's Kenny Pickett's time, and Mitchell Trubisky is a solid emergency option behind him. There's just no longer any need for Rudolph to stick around, whereas a team bound for a 2023 QB competition (Washington? Detroit?) might want the flyer."

If you want to know whether your favorite team should be buying or selling the deadline, be sure to click here.

If you love reading stories about trades, we came up with a list of three deals the Packers should make before the trade deadline, which you can see here. We also came up with a list of three more deals the Eagles should look to make before the deadline, which you can check out here.

5. QB news: Mac Jones expected to start for Patriots

There are three teams who still had their quarterback situation up in the air heading into Week 8, and it appears that all three of those teams have made a decision about who will start on Sunday.

Besides these three QB decisions, we already saw the Colts bench Matt Ryan this week in favor of Sam Ehlinger, which has made Week 8 quite the wild week for quarterback news in the NFL.

6. Rapid-fire roundup: Bills release renderings of new stadium

It's been a busy 24 hours in the NFL, and since it's nearly impossible to keep track of everything that happened, I went ahead and put together a roundup for you.