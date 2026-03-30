A woman in California has filed a temporary restraining order against Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua over accusations that he bit her and made antisemitic remarks. She also filed a lawsuit against the 24-year-old, claiming gender violence as well as assault and battery. Nacua's attorney Levi McCathern has denied the allegations.

Rams coach Sean McVay spoke about the situation, showing support for Nacua as the legal process plays out.

"You guys know, I trust this kid's heart," McVay said at the annual league meeting. "Love him, put your arm around him, want to continue to help him grow. And, really, get all the appropriate facts before I rush to judgment on that particular situation. But I will say, knowing this guy for three years, is I do trust his heart. I trust the human being. And I want to be able to put my arm around him."

Nacua, a standout wideout since his rookie year in 2023, is due for a large contract extension this offseason and he is set to make $5.77 million as a base salary. The accusations against him have led to questions on how that discussion will be handled.

McVay emphasized that there is a responsibility to each player that is "not exclusive just the production on the field" and says Nacua understands what is expected.

"Puka would be the first to tell you, he and I have a close relationship. We communicate clear, open, and honest," McVay said. "The play on the field is amazing, and with what the play has dictated and determined, there's a responsibility in terms of representing all things -- not exclusive to just that. He knows that. Those are the expectations. And we're hopeful that will be something that, this is an opportunity for him to learn and grow, and we are hopeful that he's a Ram for a really long time."

McVay commented on Nacua's support system, saying he has a lot of people "who love him and want to be able to help him continue to grow," from his family, to coaches and teammates.

"I want to help him become the best human being he can possibly be, because I do believe better people make better Rams. And I trust this kid's heart, like I said," McVay said.

Last season, Nacua had a league-high 129 receptions and 80 first downs. He averaged 107.2 yards per game, another league high, and added 1,715 yards and 10 trips to the end zone over 16 games. In his career, he has 313 receptions for 4,191 yards and 19 touchdowns in 44 games.