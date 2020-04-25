Rams draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, Los Angeles' Round 4-7 selections

The Rams were one of several teams to sit out the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft after trading their top pick to the Jaguars as part of the Jalen Ramsey deal. On Day 2, they took one of the sneaky-best route runners in the draft, a running back to replace Todd Gurley, and then they took two high-upside defenders. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.

Los Angeles Rams 2020 draft picks tracker

RoundOverallPlayer SelectedGrade
2 52 RB Cam Akers, Florida State B
2 57* WR Van Jefferson, Florida B-
3 84 EDGE Terrell Lewis, Alabama B+
3 104^ S Terrell Burgess, Utah A
* Acquired via trade
^ Compensatory pick

Los Angeles Rams 2020 draft trade notes

  • No. 57 acquired as part of Brandin Cooks trade

